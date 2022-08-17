Read full article on original website
Related
spotonillinois.com
How did Akshaj Sai Paleti from Bloomington place in Boys' 14 USTA standings in the week ending Aug. 13?
Bloomington tennis player Akshaj Sai Paleti won 122 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Boys' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by July. They finished July ranked 14,104th, falling from 13,610th from the beginning of the month. Their 122 points playing... Posted in:. Places:. 06:45. 06:45. 06:45.
spotonillinois.com
How many games will the Illini win this season?
Our writers have some varying predictions. Illinois football kicks off their season in eight short days. The writers here at TCR will have you covered with preview content, leading up to the Week 0 kickoff against Wyoming. Today, our writers predicted...
spotonillinois.com
Students at Pontiac Community Consolidated School District 429 suspended or expelled 34 times in a single school year
Shares in HBT Financial Inc. (HBT:NSQ) in Bloomington finished Aug. 18 at $19.2 USD on the stock exchange. This is a 1.8 percent rise from the day before when it closed at $18.86. Stocks in HBT Financial Inc. have reached as high as $19.34 and as low as $18.93 USD. HBT Financial Inc....
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spotonillinois.com
City of Macomb City Council met July 18
Here are the minutes provided by the council: The Macomb City Council met in a regular session at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers in City Hall, 232 East Jackson Street, Macomb, IL. Mayor Mike Inman led the Pledge of Allegiance.City Clerk...
Comments / 0