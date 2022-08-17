Read full article on original website
2022-23 tentative budget approved
The Auburn School Board approved (6-0, Bates absent) the 2022/23 Tentative Budget during its regular meeting last Wednesday. The budget includes projected revenues of $22,059, 999 and expenditures of $20,467,318, leaving the district $1.5 million in the black. Superintendent Darren...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District...
Sponsler appointed as new city clerk
The Auburn city council voted 8-0 to approve the appointment of Bethany Sponsler as the new city clerk at Monday's regular meeting.
'Democrats deliver' is party's rallying cry at State Fair festivities
Illinois Newsroom - SPRINGFIELD - In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: "Democrats deliver." This year's gathering of the Illinois Democratic...
How many games will the Illini win this season?
Our writers have some varying predictions. Illinois football kicks off their season in eight short days. The writers here at TCR will have you covered with preview content, leading up to the Week 0 kickoff against Wyoming. Today, our writers predicted...
