(Juneau) A Waupun Correctional inmate was given five additional years in prison Thursday for violently assaulting a corrections officer. Timmy Johnson struck the guard in the head approximately 20 times over a report about him hiding his medication in 2019. The victim was seriously injured but recovered and was able to return to work several days later. The 34-year-old has been incarcerated since 2014 when he was sentenced to 50 years in prison on numerous charges including First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Kidnapping, and Armed Robbery.

WATERTOWN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO