Wayland Academy Opens New Dormitory For Girls
(Beaver Dam) Construction of a new dormitory for girls at Wayland Academy has been completed. Burnham Hall officially opened on August 12th. The two-story, 30,000-square-foot building is centrally located on Wayland’s main campus in Beaver Dam. Burnham Hall has 30 double-occupancy rooms for boarding students, plus a limited number...
Carol A. Herbrand
Carol A. Herbrand, 82, of Beaver Dam passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at the Elizabeth Residence in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A visitation for Carol will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Will Arnold officiating. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin.
Dodge County Fair Day Four
(Beaver Dam) It’s the fourth day of the Dodge County Fair. At Radio Park, the Holstein Futurity Show will be video streamed on Daily Dodge TV at 12:30pm. There will also by the Tailgate Party with music from Jeff Hall and yard games. Chainsaw Carving Auction starts at 3pm.
Grand Opening Ceremony Planned For Horicon School District’s New Athletic Complex
(Horicon) The ribbon will be cut Friday for the Horicon School District’s new athletic complex. Superintendent Rich Apple says the district’s athletic facilities were not part of a $26-million-dollar referendum approved in 2018 to build a new elementary school and renovate the high school. He says since then...
Portage Fire Department Welcomes New Engine
(Portage) The Portage Fire Department and members of the community recently helped welcome a new fire truck. Fire Chief Troy Haase says the public came out to celebrate the arrival of the new Pierce Enforcer Engine. He says following a short presentation the citizens helped firefighters push Engine 8 into...
Dodge County Fair Day Three Highlighted By Cream Puff Eating Contest
(Beaver Dam) It’s day three of the Dodge County Fair. The 26th Annual Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest is held on the Radio Park Stage and will be broadcast live on Daily Dodge TV beginning at 5pm. Also at the fair, in the morning, Junior Fair Poultry Judging, Junior...
Beaver Dam Blanked In Season Opener
The Beaver Dam High School football team dropped a 39-0 decision to Monroe in their 2022 season opener at HH Derleth Field on Friday night. Monroe’s three-headed rushing attach piled up 446 yards rushing as they outgained the Golden Beavers 490-127 on the night. The Cheesemakers Alex Hernandez carried...
News – August 19, 2022
Dodge County Fair Meat Animal Sale Draws Large Crowd
(Beaver Dam) Area youth sold off their prize-winning livestock during Thursday night’s 59th Annual Meat Animal Auction at the Dodge County Fair. In the Market Beef Auction, Matthew Roche of Columbus sold his Champion Dairy for $5 a pound to Hupf’s Repair. Gavin Lewke of Juneau had the Champion Beef which went for $5 a pound to Professional Floor Covering. Jacob Roche of Columbus had the Reserve Champion Dairy which went for $5.50 a pound to Pine Hills Trucking. Elijah Zick of Fond du lac got $3.75 a pound from Strieter Farm Truck Services for his Reserve Champion Beef.
Beaver Dam Football Opens Season Tonight on DDTV & 1430 ESPN Radio Beaver Dam
The Beaver Dam High School football team hosts Monroe tonight at HH Derleth Field. You can watch the game on DailyDodge TV and listen on 1430 ESPN Beaver Dam. The broadcast is presented by Columbus Family Dental, Hometown Glass & Improvement and the Beaver Dam Unified School District. The John...
Dodge County Highways Getting Sealcoat Application
(Juneau) Officials with the Dodge County Highway Department have begun applying a sealcoat to several county highways. Work will include a sealcoat application on the asphalt surface followed by new pavement markings. The Highway Department says a daytime closure of the roadway will be necessary during the project. The closures...
Fond Du Lac Woman Accused Of Causing $50K In Damages To Watertown Home
(Watertown) A Fond du Lac woman is accused of breaking into a home in Watertown and causing over $50-thousand-dollars in damage. Alyssa Cruz is facing felony counts of Burglary and Criminal Damage to Property. Watertown police were called to the home in April after the property owner reported that their...
Waupun Correctional Inmate Given Five Additional Years In Prison For Violent Assault On Guard
(Juneau) A Waupun Correctional inmate was given five additional years in prison Thursday for violently assaulting a corrections officer. Last month, a jury found Timmy Johnson guilty on a felony charge of Battery by Prisoner. A guard was passing out medication in June of 2019 while Johnson attempted to hide...
Reeseville Man Accused Of Stabbing Another Person Is Heading To Trial
(Reeseville) A Reeseville man charged in connection to a stabbing incident in Reeseville is heading to trial. Probable cause was found this week during Jose Damian Pineda’s preliminary hearing to head to trial on multiple felonies including Attempted First-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Substantial Battery, Armed Burglary, and a misdemeanor charge of Criminal Damage to Property.
