Rishi Sunak would ban new smart motorways to end ‘war on motorists’
Rishi Sunak would ban new smart motorways, clamp down on rogue parking fines and review low traffic neighbourhoods to combat what he calls a “war on motorists”.The Tory leadership contender’s camp described him as the “most pro-driver chancellor in history” as he battles to make up ground on rival Liz Truss.He also pledged to deliver a transition to electric vehicles without punishing drivers and deliver a “rural rollout action plan” to ensure countryside communities are not left behind.Mr Sunak said: “The UK is a passionate driving nation because driving provides freedom.As chancellor, I introduced the largest cut to fuel duty...
We've got your number! 91% of motorists back plan to force cyclists to sport registration plates, poll suggests
Broadcaster Jeremy Vine yesterday led a backlash against proposed tougher road rules for cyclists – but a poll found a huge majority of drivers back them. It came after Grant Shapps suggested cyclists could be forced to have registration numbers, insurance and observe speed limits under a legal shake-up.
Cyclists could be made to have registration plates and insurance – report
Whitehall review is also said to suggest cycling speed limits, along with licence penalty points and fines
This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval
Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
New Flying Car On Sale Requires No License To Operate
A new flying car touted as the “future of air travel” can travel at 63 miles per hour (101.4 kilometers per hour) and stay airborne for up to 20 minutes thanks to a Tesla battery pack – but thanks to US regulations needs no license to fly. That’s right: you could zip around in a one-person flying car without a pilot’s license or even a driver’s license.
Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%
Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license
The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
Dangerous moment a group of cyclists crash on a motorway
Terrifying footage captured the moment an entire group of cyclists was sent crashing to the ground on the side of a busy road after the lead rider was clipped by a car. Miraculously, no one was injured during the incident, but that doesn’t make the video any less scary to watch.
Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You
What should you do if you find a semi-truck is tailgating you? Check out the four reasons this might happen to you. The post Why Do Semi-Trucks Tailgate? 4 Reasons a Trucker Might Be Tailgating You appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How this Dutch design convinces residents to swap car parking for bike racks
A parking spot for a single car can hold as many as 10 bikes—but it’s often a challenge for a city to convince drivers that it’s okay to relinquish car parking space for other uses (witness battles that often ensue when cities add bike lanes next to curbs). In the Netherlands, some cities are using a simple solution: temporary platforms, each with racks for 8 to 10 bikes, designed to fit neatly into one parking space, which are set in place for neighbors to try out before the change becomes permanent.
Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White?
The natural rubber in car tires has a white color, so then why are most tires black? It’s due to the use of a material called carbon black. The post Why Are Car Tires Black — Instead of White? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Police beg people to stop ringing 999 to call out neighbours using hosepipes
With temperatures soaring over recent weeks, drastic measures have been taken to help save water supplies in certain parts of the country. It was announced earlier this month that the South East and the Isle of Wight were introducing hosepipe bans, meaning they cannot be used to water plants, clean cars or fill paddling pools.
Court rules FCC is allowed to reassign 5.9 GHz bandwidth, killing V2X
The long-running saga of V2X (vehicle to everything), a system that uses part of the wireless spectrum to allow vehicles to communicate with our road infrastructure and each other, appears to finally be over. On Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled that the Federal Communications Commission can go through with its plan to free up part of the spectrum previously set aside for vehicles and infrastructure to talk to each other. Instead, that bandwidth will be turned over to Wi-Fi instead.
Stretch of Griffith Park Drive to permanently close to cars
A stretch of Griffith Park Drive will be permanently closed to cars after the Board of Recreation and Parks Commission voted Thursday to extend the temporary closure of the roadway indefinitely. Griffith Park Drive from Travel Town to the Griffith Park Composting Facility has been closed since June, following community...
