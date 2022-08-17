Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood
A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville
The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
Would You Like to Help Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims? Here’s How You Can (LIST)
If you live in Owensboro hopefully you've made your way over to the Owensboro Family YMCA to experience all the wonderful things happening. The mission of the Y is very simple but awesome;. Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs and services that build a healthy...
Donate Shoes To Raise Money for Mental Health and Addiction Services in Southern Indiana
Got a few extra pairs of shoes laying around in the back of your closet? Starting September 1, 2022, you can donate them to raise money for mental health and addiction resources in our area. Friends of Mental Health. Friends of Mental Health is an Evansville-area non-profit. The Friends of...
Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing
A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger
One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
10 Businesses That Could Help Revitalize Washington Square Mall Evansville, IN
Washington Square Mall is Part of Indiana's History. I love to stop in Washington Square Mall for those original Noble Roman's breadsticks, and I always wish that the mall was full of shops like it used to be. It's Hollywood famous - Featured in Michael Rosenbaum's movie 'Back in the Day', plus it was the first enclosed shopping center in Indiana.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Haunted Historic Evansville Ghost Tours Return October 2022
If you are the least bit familiar with us here at GBF, you know that Melissa and I love, L-O-V-E spooky season. If we had our own mascot around here, it would probably be a bat, and frankly, I'm surprised we haven't changed the station colors to orange and black yet.
Evansville Thunderbolts Reveal New Logo Ahead of 2022-23 Hockey Season
The Evansville Thunderbolts are giving hockey fans plenty to get excited about for the 2022-23 season, including the return of fan-favorite promotional nights and some exciting new nights, plus a new, more interactive website, and a sweet new logo and color scheme. Go Big or Go Home. If you're gonna...
Evansville Thrift Store Expands to Boonville With Sales Helping Local Animal Shelters
I love a good thrift store find! Nothing is better than scoring a good deal, except maybe when that good deal also helps local animals in need!. Enter Petunia's Resale for Rescue, they opened in their Evansville location on Evansville's north side in 2021 with a mission to help local animal shelters.
Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot
There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
Evansville Emergency Management Agency Shares Update on House Explosion
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022, news broke of the explosion in the 1000 block of North Weinbach in Evansville. As the day moved on, photos and videos of the aftermath began to circulate. The Wreckage. We later learned that three people were killed in the blast, fourteen families have been...
Evansville, Indiana YWCA’s Vibrant, Whimsical New Playground is Complete and Amazing
Early last year, fundraising began for a much-needed update of the playground at the Downtown Evansville YWCA. The project was so important that it caught the attention of Don Mattingly. This led to Mattingly Charities matching the first $25,000 raised. Last July YWCA CEO Erika Taylor gave us an update...
Big Things Planned During Street Legends Car Show This Weekend in Owensboro, Kentucky
Join hundreds of auto enthusiasts at Diamond Lake Campground & Resort for the 16th Annual Street Legends Car Show. Over $3,000 in cash prizes are up for grabs, and proceeds from the event will benefit local children's charities. It's going to be a beautiful weekend when hundreds of classic cars,...
Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis
One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School
We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
You Can Join in on a Paranormal Investigation of New Harmony Indiana’s Haunted Murphy Auditorium
Have you ever wanted to join in on a paranormal investigation? Here is your chance to do that right in the Tri-State!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice fall night. I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places. Right here in the Tri-State, we have no shortage of haunted places, especially in New Harmony!
Kentucky Bar/Lounge Offers Food, Frozen Drinks & Milkshakes With A Delicious Twist [PHOTOS]
If you love to get out and have fun with your friends in a relaxing setting this new Kentucky Bar/Lounge is putting a twist on a night out on the town. A NIGHT OUT WITH FRIENDS JUST GOT A WHOLE LOT MORE FUN. Going out with your friends is always...
When Will Spirit Halloween Open in Evansville?
Halloween will be here before you know it, and that means that the iconic store, Spirit Halloween will be opening soon. This year has really flown by. It seems like yesterday, we were all counting down as the ball dropped to ring in 2022. In a little over two months, Halloween will be here. That means that you'll be seeing a lot of Halloween candy, decor, and costumes on the shelves at stores all across the Evansville area if you haven't already. One thing that has really taken off in the past few years is the popup Halloween store, Spirit Halloween...but when can we expect to see it opening up in Evansville this year?
