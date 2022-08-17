ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

103GBF

Southern Indiana Foodpreneurs Will Revitalize Evansville’s Tepe Park Neighborhood

A shared commercial kitchen and garden will help to reduce food insecurity in one of Evansville's underserved neighborhoods. The simple definition of a Foodpreneur is, "Someone who starts their own business in the food or culinary industry." For people that are not in the culinary industry, it is a buzzword that grabs our attention. I know that there are so many talented people in Evansville that could be amazing chefs, but starting your own restaurant from scratch is not cheap. Sharing commercial kitchen space with fellow Foodpreneurs is a smart way to perfect recipes and share them with the community.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Great Live Music and Great Deals at “Rock ‘N Shop” Event on Franklin Street in Evansville

The Franklin Street Events Association is back with another exciting new event that combines two of the things Franklin Street is most known for - music and shopping. As you make your way up and down Franklin Street on Evansville's west side, you will notice there is no shortage of locally owned businesses - and no shortage of places to grab a bite, grab a drink, and listen to some great live music.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
103GBF

Long Time Downtown Evansville Deli Announces They Are Closing

A popular downtown lunch spot is closing. More Than Three-Decades Serving the Evansville Area. If you've been downtown, there's a good chance you've heard of Bits & Bytes (and if you haven't you're definitely missing out)! Bits & Bites is a small deli that serves sandwiches and salads for lunch. They have been in business and serving the Evansville area for 36 years! Now that is quite the legacy!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

So. Illinois Food Truck Debuts New “Stranger Things” Inspired Burger

One of the most anticipated TV shows of 2022 has got to be season 4 of the Netflix original series Stranger Things. After impatiently waiting for nearly three years, fans (myself included) were chomping at the bit to see what would happen next to our friends from Hawkins, Indiana. Little did we know that two of the new characters introduced in season 4 would make such an impression on us. There can be no doubt that Eddie Munson (played brilliantly by Joseph Quinn) stole the show and our hearts this season - but there is another equally important character that is getting some love here in the Hoosier state.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
#Parks And Recreation#Infrastructure#Day Trip#Urban Construction#The Parks Department
103GBF

Police Urge Nationwide Caution if You See Violinists in a Parking Lot

There's a nationwide scam that has been occurring in parking lots of shopping centers, and police agencies want you to be aware of it. Let's say you are making a run to Walmart or Target, and upon pulling in you see someone in the parking lot playing the violin. You walk closer to the violinist and notice that they have a sound system attached, along with a sign asking for money for various reasons. At that point, you might be compelled to listen and even toss them some cash.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Beloved Jaguar Continues to Thrive at Indiana Zoo Despite Cancer Diagnosis

One of the most beloved animals at Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, located in Evansville, Indiana has been battling cancer but you'd never know by looking at her. It has been three years since Mesker Park Zoo shared the news that their female jaguar, Beliza had been diagnosed with cancer. Back in September of 2019, the zoo announced on its Facebook page the news of Beliza's terminal diagnosis.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

My School Rules 2022 – Win $1,000 For Your School

We've got spirit, yes we do! We've got spirit, how 'bout you?. My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest in the tri-state is BACK for 2022 and we are so excited to announce that we've teamed up with Robert John & Associates again to grant the winning area school $1,000 to use on... well.. whatever they want!
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

You Can Join in on a Paranormal Investigation of New Harmony Indiana’s Haunted Murphy Auditorium

Have you ever wanted to join in on a paranormal investigation? Here is your chance to do that right in the Tri-State!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice fall night. I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places. Right here in the Tri-State, we have no shortage of haunted places, especially in New Harmony!
NEW HARMONY, IN
103GBF

When Will Spirit Halloween Open in Evansville?

Halloween will be here before you know it, and that means that the iconic store, Spirit Halloween will be opening soon. This year has really flown by. It seems like yesterday, we were all counting down as the ball dropped to ring in 2022. In a little over two months, Halloween will be here. That means that you'll be seeing a lot of Halloween candy, decor, and costumes on the shelves at stores all across the Evansville area if you haven't already. One thing that has really taken off in the past few years is the popup Halloween store, Spirit Halloween...but when can we expect to see it opening up in Evansville this year?
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

