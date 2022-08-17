Read full article on original website
New Stimulus Proposal Gives Hundreds to Virginia ResidentsCadrene HeslopSalem, VA
Rawleigh Quarles the first black Fire Chief in Roanoke has written a book about his journeyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Sheettz is moving from Williamson Road to King StreetCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Early morning fire reported at Vinton apartmentCheryl E PrestonVinton, VA
Second Presbyterian Church has raised over one million dollar for charityCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Rocky Mount community. It looks to reach a mild 78 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thefranklinnewspost.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Rocky Mount Church of Christ from 1-6 p.m. An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Rocky Mount from 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24. The Ferrum Farmer’s Market will be open from...
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Franklin County man dies in single-vehicle crash
A Franklin County man died in a single-vehicle car crash in Patrick County the evening of Aug. 17. Morgan George Strong, 71, of Ferrum crashed a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox on Virginia 40, near State Route 710, Virginia State Police said Aug. 18. Strong was traveling west on the highway west...
Dooley recognized for career, technical education contributions
Over the summer, a group of educators from across the state recognized Franklin County’s Robbie Dooley for his contributions to career and technical education. In July, Dooley received the 2022 Dr. Lee Ross Outstanding Career & Technical Educator Award from the Virginia Association for Trade and Industrial Educators. The association is an organization for technical and industrial education teachers in the commonwealth.
County to provide tax relief
Franklin County’s plans for personal property tax relief should mitigate tax increases for residents and cancel out $3 million in surplus revenue. County Administrator Chris Whitlow said the county expects personal property revenue to increase each year, and usually incorporates 10% growth into its budget. “But we also know,...
Virginia Western, New River community colleges talk about new initiative
Community college officials in Roanoke and the New River Valley said they are using a new state initiative to spread the word about availability of fast-track training for in-demand, well-paid jobs. More than 100,000 infrastructure jobs in Virginia await applicants, and community college officials say affordable opportunities abound for anyone...
Eagles, Knights face off for the first time since 2002
Franklin County resumes a football rivalry remembered by some, forgotten by others and experienced by a few tonight when the Eagles take on Cave Spring in a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Benefit Game at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. Kickoff is 6 p.m. Benefit Games are...
