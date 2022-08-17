Read full article on original website
August 19th - 21st Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Thursday August 18th Open Thread
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolves: Match Thread and How to Watch
Tottenham Hotspur return to the friendly confines of north London to take on Wolves. This match will have a heck of a time living up to the entertainment we had last week against Chelsea. Antonio Conte will not be banned from the dugout after the Football Association ruled that a...
Julian Gressel’s equalizer allows Whitecaps to salvage draw with RSL
Julian Gressel headed an 87th-minute equalizer set up by Ryan Gauld’s diagonal cross to lift the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps to
Women’s Champions League — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Real Madrid
Manchester City face Real madrid in the second round of the UWCL qualifying round. One further two-legged Round 2 qualifying fixture in September would then await in order to get through to the group stage. Taylor’s side fell at the Round 2 stage of Champions League qualification last term, losing...
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, August 18
A couple weeks ago we took a look at some of the best and worst home and away kits around the league. Today we’re going to be looking at third kits! Only problem is not all teams released them yet. So while some leaked versions, like Chelsea, appear poised to fall into the “worst” category, they avoid that dishonour for now as we just focus on ones that have been announced.
Liverpool Women Beat Aston Villa 1-0 and Prepare For Final Friendlies
After a disappointing 1-0 loss against rivals Manchester United, Liverpool notched their first pre-season friendly victory over Women’s Super League competition on Thursday. The goal came early from a corner. No surprise, it was the queen herself, Leanne Kiernan, who attacked the loose ball and tucked it away in the near corner.
Pulisic willing to fight for Chelsea place as Sevilla express interest in Hudson-Odoi — reports
Christian Pulisic’s immediate future has been the subject of much speculation, with Manchester United reportedly interested in signing him this summer, while Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are also monitoring the situation. Chelsea are said to be open to a permanent departure, but are unwilling to sanction a...
Official: Chelsea sign Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan
Chelsea’s increasingly impressive summer spending spree continues today with the official signing of Cesare Casadei, who has put pen to paper on a six-year contract after arriving from Inter Milan on Wednesday and completing his medical. The two teams reportedly agreed a non-insignificant fee of €15m (£12.5m) for the...
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
Round number three of the new seasons is upon us, and it sees us travel back up north, this time to take on Leeds United on Sunday afternoon. As journalists were all too happy to point out to Thomas Tuchel in the pre-match press conference, Chelsea have never won back-to-back games at Elland Road, so if we are to repeat the 3-0 win from May, we’re going to have to change this bit of trivial history.
Chelsea injury list grows to four as Tuchel looks for consistency, quality depth
Adding the literal injury to the insult that was last Sunday’s 2-2 draw at the Bridge against Tottenham was N’Golo Kanté’s hamstring, which remains a serious concern that is likely to rule him out for weeks, if not months. While we still don’t have an official prognosis (and probably won’t because it’s not a thing in pro football for whatever reason), we probably won’t see Kanté back until October at the earliest, after the international break.
Julian Alvarez: “What I want to do is to bring happiness to fans with assists and goals.”
Julian Alvarez is relishing his experience at Manchester City. After signing for City in January and joining in July, the Argentine star has had positive cameos in City matches thus far. Speaking to the press, he had a lot to say. Let’s dive in:. On the 93:20 goal. “I...
Ajax want Hakim Ziyech to replace potential Manchester United-bound Antony — report
Alongside Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech is another Chelsea attacker who has been left on the fringes in terms of minutes on the pitch. Unsurprisingly, he’s also looking for a way out. AC Milan, who were most concretely rumored to be interested in the Moroccan international —...
Inglethorpe Signs New Contract
Alex Inglethorpe, Liverpool’s Academy director, has signed a new deal with the club today. Inglethorpe came to LFC a decade ago from Tottenham, and spent the first two years on Merseyside as the U21 manager. Since taking the director role in 2014, Inglethorpe has overseen the development of plenty...
On Dele Alli and his fall from grace
During the 2015 season when Tottenham Hotspur were still acclimating to Mauricio Pochettino and the methods of the Argentine and his staff, Spurs were going through quite the renovation headlined by a then-youngster named Harry Kane. While there were growing pains during Pochettino’s first year relating to shifting out some members in the squad, it became pretty clear that Poch had Spurs clicking and trending in the right direction. At the conclusion of the January transfer window, Spurs paid £5 to MK Dons, then in League One, for their star youngster Dele Alli. Spurs loaned Dele back to his boyhood club for the remainder of the season where he finished by winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.
Casemiro to Manchester United could be wrapped up today
According to multiple reports, Brazil and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro could be just hours away from completing his move to Manchester United. The player trained with Real Madrid today before leaving the complex, and manager Carlo Ancelotti told the press that he was seeking a new challenge. With Casemiro and...
Sky Blue News: Man City vs. FA, What Julian Wants, Liam Arrives at Stoke, and More...
We’ve made it to Friday!! Time to catch up on all the latest headlines before Matchweek 3 gets underway. Man City charged by FA for ‘violent’ pitch invasion vs Aston Villa after Premier League title win - Joe Bray - Manchester Evening News. The FA have charged...
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Women to Face Real Madrid, Week 3 Predictions, and More...
Welcome to the weekend. Both the Men and Women play tomorrow, so let’s get caught up on the latest form Manchester City. Pep Guardiola dismisses Man City early advantage over Liverpool FC - Simon Bajkowski - Manchester Evening News. Pep knows it’s a long season and there are plenty...
The Japhet Tanganga to AC Milan rumors are back
Cast your mind back, dear reader, several years ago when it looked like Japhet Tanganga was very close to moving to AC Milan on loan. ...Wait, was that just a couple weeks ago? This window, man. Wow. Anyway, that fell apart, but now it seems like it might be a...
Sky Blue News: MCWFC Ready, Liam on Loan, Silva Saga Over?, and More...
Its finally time for Manchester City Women's side to get back on the pitch for real. The Sky Blue Ladies will open there UEFA Women's Champions League slate today. Let’s get you caught just in time for the action. Gareth Taylor Previews MWCFC New Season and Expectations - Saul...
