ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Gossip

Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chrishell Stause
Person
Simu Liu
thebrag.com

Andrew Tate has been kicked off of Facebook and Instagram

Shortly after Twitted booted him off, Meta has removed Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating their content policies. Andrew Tate has been removed from Facebook and Instagram. The former kickboxer has been accruing intense backlash for his misogynistic views, including claiming that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted. Tate’s removal from Instagram and Facebook comes shortly after he was banned from Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

MAFS producers are “furious” over leaked brides from upcoming season

MAFS producers are reportedly “furious” over paparazzi photos that have led to five brides being identified from the upcoming season. “A series of early leaks revealing the brides online before the majority of the weddings have been shot has ruined the surprise element of the show,” a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Get To Know: exhilarating Brisbane producer Odd Mob

Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy