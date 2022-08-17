Read full article on original website
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
If Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie starring together in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie wasn’t spectacular enough, it seems like the pair could also be reuniting for an Ocean’s 11 prequel. The internet hasn’t been able to handle the actor’s being in the upcoming Barbie film; every wild shriek...
Shortly after Twitted booted him off, Meta has removed Andrew Tate from Facebook and Instagram for violating their content policies. Andrew Tate has been removed from Facebook and Instagram. The former kickboxer has been accruing intense backlash for his misogynistic views, including claiming that women should bear responsibility for being sexually assaulted. Tate’s removal from Instagram and Facebook comes shortly after he was banned from Twitter.
MAFS producers are reportedly “furious” over paparazzi photos that have led to five brides being identified from the upcoming season. “A series of early leaks revealing the brides online before the majority of the weddings have been shot has ruined the surprise element of the show,” a source told Yahoo! Lifestyle.
Warning: spoilers ahead for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Chris Evans seemed to enjoy the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, thanks to a major bombshell about Captain America’s virginity. From Spider-Man’s pursuit of MJ to Thor’s feisty relationship with Jane Foster, the romances of superheroes has always been...
Brisbane producer Odd Mob knew he had an exhilarating hit on his hands even before officially releasing new single, ‘LEFT TO RIGHT’, last week. The track wonderfully samples a song instantly familiar to any millennial, Soulja Boy’s ‘Crank That’, with the notorious rapper giving Odd Mob, real name Harry Hope, his blessing and approval.
