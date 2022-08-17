Read full article on original website
2 years later, Jamestown family still seeking answers in son’s death
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO News Dakota) – It’s been two years since officials have deemed the death of Gunnar Syverson a homicide and his family is still seeking answers. In August 2020, Syverson was found dead outside of a home in Hamberg, a small community in Wells County. At the time, the people of the home said he hung himself from a tree, but court documents show investigators believe it may have been staged.
Man Arrested for DUI After Causing Three Vehicle Crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – There were minor injuries reported in a three vehicle crash west of Jamestown Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a Toyota Corolla and Ford Edge parked at the construction zone stop light northbound on the Highway 52 Bypass just after 4 PM. A GMC Envoy was traveling northbound and failed to slow down or stop for the light. The GMC rear-ended the Ford, pushed it into the west ditch and then rear-ended the Toyota on the rear passenger side.
FedEx Semi Crashes Off I-94 East of Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A semi driver lost control of his vehicle traveling in the eastbound lane of I-94 near mile marker 296 on Thursday, August 18th shortly after 4pm. The rig slid off the roadway, jack-knifed and came to rest in the south ditch. No details have...
