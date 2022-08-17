ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

thedigitalfix.com

Here’s exactly when Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video

Prime Video has announced the exact premiere dates and times internationally for The Rings of Power – the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will be shown weekly on Fridays, after a double-episode premiere. The two-episode global series debut will be at 9pm Eastern (NYC) on September...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming

All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
TV & VIDEOS
#Lord Of The Rings#Private Division#The Rings Of Power#Bayona
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
wegotthiscovered.com

A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10

Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Netflix Just Dropped A Bonus Episode Of One Of Its Most Popular Show

Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power’; Prime Video Reveals Rollout Schedule

Amazon Prime Video announced today that two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Sept. 1 and 2 (depending on time zone). The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout. The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on Oct. 14. Here’s how the premiere will rollout worldwide: 6 p.m. PDT — Thursday, September 1 9 p.m. EDT — Thursday, September 1 10 p.m. Brazil — Thursday, September 1 2 a.m. UK — Friday, September 2 3...
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

George RR Martin compares House of the Dragon scene to Red Wedding

Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has compared a scene from the new spin-off TV series House of the Dragon to the infamous Red Wedding scene from the original show. One thing’s for sure, if it’s anywhere near as shocking and bloody as the events of the season 3 episode, we’re in for a real treat!
TV SERIES
BGR.com

HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list

In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022

Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series

After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

