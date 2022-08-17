Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Here’s exactly when Rings of Power will release on Amazon Prime Video
Prime Video has announced the exact premiere dates and times internationally for The Rings of Power – the Lord of the Rings prequel series. The series will be shown weekly on Fridays, after a double-episode premiere. The two-episode global series debut will be at 9pm Eastern (NYC) on September...
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 release date, trailer, first-look images, and more
Blessed be the renewal
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gets slightly earlier release date – and a two-episode premiere
The season premiere is dropping a few hours earlier than expected
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Here's When 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Arrives in Your Time Zone
The new The Lord of the Rings prequel series isn't far away now, premiering on Prime Video Sept. 1 (or Sept. 2, depending on your time zone). On Tuesday, Amazon announced that not one but two episodes of The Rings of Power will land on premiere day. The episodes are...
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
TV CEO Insults Emilia Clarke In Front Of 'Game Of Thrones' Fans — And It Does Not Go Well
Foxtel's Patrick Delany now says his eyebrow-raising remark was intended to convey how late he was to jump on the HBO fantasy series' bandwagon.
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Prime Video Shifts ‘Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Release Strategy, Will Drop First 2 Episodes on Sept. 1
Prime Video’s big budget fantasy series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is giving fans a double dose of Middle-Earth. The streamer confirmed Tuesday it will release the first two episodes of the series on Sept. 1 instead of just one episode as originally planned.
wegotthiscovered.com
A gargantuanly grim fantasy failure climbs the streaming Top 10
Disney may have cornered the market when it comes to blockbuster live-action fairytales after successfully rebooting its back catalogue of animated classics to yield another multi-billion dollar revenue stream, but there was a brief time when everyone was getting in on the act, although none of them fell quite as hard as Bryan Singer’s Jack the Giant Slayer.
'Wednesday' teaser: Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in Netflix series
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new series Wednesday. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the horror comedy series Wednesday featuring Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin, You). Wednesday is based on The Addams Family character Wednesday Addams. The series follows Wednesday (Ortega) as...
Netflix Just Dropped A Bonus Episode Of One Of Its Most Popular Show
Netflix has released some hugely popular series this year, some old and some new. Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Archive 81 and The Umbrella Academy all dominated Netflix charts for weeks on end but as of late, The Sandman has been the reigning king of Netflix - and the streamer just dropped a surprise bonus episode. Seriously.
‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings Of Power’; Prime Video Reveals Rollout Schedule
Amazon Prime Video announced today that two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Sept. 1 and 2 (depending on time zone). The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly, single-episode rollout. The episodes will launch at the same time around the world, so that all fans can experience them simultaneously. The finale of the eight-episode first season will air on Oct. 14. Here’s how the premiere will rollout worldwide: 6 p.m. PDT — Thursday, September 1 9 p.m. EDT — Thursday, September 1 10 p.m. Brazil — Thursday, September 1 2 a.m. UK — Friday, September 2 3...
thedigitalfix.com
George RR Martin compares House of the Dragon scene to Red Wedding
Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has compared a scene from the new spin-off TV series House of the Dragon to the infamous Red Wedding scene from the original show. One thing’s for sure, if it’s anywhere near as shocking and bloody as the events of the season 3 episode, we’re in for a real treat!
John Wick Prequel 'The Continental' Now Releasing On New Platform
The Continental, a prequel to the John Wick series which is slated to release in 2023, is now set to stream through Peacock as Starz has since stated that the show is no longer a fit for its brand. As per the report, Starz is much more focused on encouraging...
HBO Max lost 37 more TV shows and movies – here’s the full list
In early August, Warner Bros. Discovery covertly removed six HBO Max original movies from the streaming service’s library. The company did not make any formal announcements prior to their removal. Rather, a Reddit thread broke the news. It turns out that wasn’t the end of the original content purge, as the company sent out an email to journalists last night to let them know that 37 more movies and shows are leaving HBO Max this week.
Everything Coming to Netflix in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. This month, Netflix’s “The Sandman” is coming for your dreams. The new series, an adaptation of the renowned Neil Gaiman comics, stars Tom Sturridge in the role of the Sandman (who more commonly goes by Dream). In this fantastical adventure, Dream has to face walking nightmares while sorting through the chaos brought on by the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook) and Lucifer (Gewndoline Christie). The 10 episode series coming on Aug. 5 is one of many Netflix originals coming this month. Netflix’s big TV offerings for August include Season 2 of “Indian Matchmaking,” the popular reality series...
wegotthiscovered.com
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
TechRadar
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0