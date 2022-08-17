Read full article on original website
Central Texas must adapt as business expansion, water demand grows
More companies are expanding in Central Texas, bringing more people and more demand on the area's resources.
Producer Owned Beef Receives $12M For Processing Facility
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the state will support the creation of Producer Owned Beef’s processing facility in Amarillo through the Texas Enterprise Fund. The facility is the first in the U.S. to be owned by cattle producers and operated by beef processing industry veterans. Abbott’s office presented...
Texas Hill Country water crisis may be approaching 'tipping point,' experts warn
A population boom in the Texas Hill Country and a growing demand for housing could drive water supplies towards a "tipping point," according to Katherine Romans with Hill Country Alliance.
Soaking rain likely for south Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Model guidance continues to suggest a southern trend in where the heaviest rain will fall this weekend. It's possible that a weak front from the north could drag some dry air into the northern Panhandles and limit any rainfall in the Oklahoma Panhandle. That being said, a big rain event is still on order for the southern Texas Panhandle for most locations south of I-40. Flooding could become a concern if rain rates exceed the grounds ability to absorb the moisture but overall concerns of this happening are very low given the rain may fall over a 12-24 hour period. The Weather Prediction Center has highlighted a good portion of the area for a slight risk of excessive rainfall on Saturday and Sunday but personal thoughts are that these outlooks are ruling on the side of caution.
Gov. Abbott holds statewide weather briefing amid excessive rain, flash flooding
AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday that Abbott held a statewide weather call with more than 350 local emergency response officials. Officials included; mayors, county judges, first responders, and private sector partners, from all regions across Texas. Office Of The Governor, 8/20/22) via Office Of The Governor Greg […]
Wettest week in months: Timing, rainfall amounts for Central Texas
Not since October 2021 have we had 5 consecutive days of measurable rainfall in Central Texas, but we expect to have that next week.
VERIFY: Yes, a January snowstorm followed by bitter cold is possible in Texas this winter
SAN ANTONIO — Most of this summer was plagued with very high temperatures, so many of us are looking to cooler weather. However, in tonight's VERIFY, we look into a long-term weather prediction that may be a little colder than many of you would like. THE QUESTION. The first...
Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas
A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
Rain offering relief for firefighters battling Texas wildfires
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — With rain in the forecast nearly all week, firefighters are crossing their fingers for more relief from the extreme fire danger Texas has faced all summer. "Ask and you shall receive, everybody's been praying for rain," said Rachel Davila, a spokesperson for the Texas Forestry...
'Biggest disco party in the world' returns to Central Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
This Little-Known Serial Killer Was Busted in Amarillo
Buckle up, I got a story for you. I do a lot of digging around for story ideas. As you may have already noticed, I'm quite the fan of true crime--especially true crime and Texas Panhandle history. There's something to be said about unearthing a nugget of forgotten events. And this time, I've got some events that involve a little-known serial killer named Benjamin Herbert Boyle.
Here Are Six Birds That Are Most Likely To See In Amarillo Texas
The Texas panhandle is home to a wide variety of wildlife. From reptiles to buffalo, we've got it all. Here's a look at six of the birds you can find living in Amarillo, Texas. House Sparrow. This is one we're all pretty familiar with. Mostly because they are absolutely everywhere.
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
One of Texas' last 'untouched' waterways down to a 'trickle' amid drought
What's been called one of Texas' "best kept secrets," the Roy Creek Canyon Reserve, has been feeling the drought as much as the rest of the state. Landowner Lew Adams said it's the worst condition the reserve has been in since 2011.
A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got $9.2M to cut power last month for grid stability
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas cryptocurrency mining business got millions of dollars to cut power last month. Riot Blockchain Inc. mines and hosts bitcoins. In July, the state power grid manager gave Riot $9.5 million in power credits to cut back on production during peak electricity demand. "As energy...
Pampafest to bring live music, food trucks, vendors to downtown Pampa this weekend
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Pampafest is set for this weekend with an all day celebration in downtown Pampa. The festival runs from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and will have vendors, bar and food trucks, live music and more. Tickets are $30 to $40 and VIP tickets are $150. For more...
TikToker lists San Antonio River Walk as a 'red flag' hangout place
Did your favorite Texas hangout make the list?
Texas kid Epic Orta finalist in National Mullet Competition
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Epic Orta, 8, is going for the win at this year's National Mullet Competition, hoping to bring it back to Texas for the first time since 2020. That's when Jaxson Crossland, who was a fourth grader in Hunt County at the time, won the $500 prize. For a $10 entry fee (with a portion going to charity, including the Michigan Wig Foundation), parents with kids wearing the 'business in front, party in back' hairstyle entered their names.And when it comes to the other 24 finalists, Epic's larger-than-life name fits right in. Some of the other competitors go by: Catchyn,...
Did You Know It's Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
Experience Mind-Blowing Three-Story Go Cart Track in Katy, Texas
Do you like riding go-carts? What if I told you there was a Texas-size track that is not one, not two, but a three-story indoor go-cart track?. You'll have to travel to Katy, Texas but man, is it worth the trip! Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is a one-of-kind track that is like no other. And with a name like Andretti you know it's going to be a fast ride on the largest go-cart track in the state of Texas.
