Saddle River, NJ

Saddle River fills empty council seat with Planning Board member

The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 3 days ago
SADDLE RIVER — Planning Board Chairman Jeffrey Liva has been appointed to a seat on the Borough Council.

Liva succeeds council President Rosario Ruffino, who resigned July 20 after a disagreement with other members over the cost and design of what is now estimated to be a $1.45 million footbridge connecting the two halves of Rindlaub Park separated by the Saddle River.

Ruffino was sworn into office in January 2019 to a term that was scheduled to end in December 2024.

Liva was appointed Monday, and on Tuesday he said he would be giving up his seat on the Planning Board and filing to run for the remainder of Ruffino's term in November's election.

Liva has overseen a year of turbulent hearings as the board has addressed proposals to resolve the borough's outstanding affordable housing obligation.

He founded the Paramus-based Preventive Plus health management system in 1987; it advises companies on health management systems to improve employee wellness and productivity. Liva is also co-founder of eHealth Engagement.

Local:'Significant collapse' to close major county road in Saddle River for months

He holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan, a doctorate in medicine from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, and a master's in public health policy and management from Columbia University School of Public Health.

Liva is a diplomate of the American Board of Preventive Medicine and a residency adviser to the Mount Sinai Occupational Medicine Residency Program.

