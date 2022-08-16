ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio Current

Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Meet the new meteorologist at KSAT, Mia Montgomery

A new face is coming to KSAT 12. Meteorologist Mia Montgomery will be joining the incredible KSAT Weather Authority team in September. Mia comes from the local TV station KBTX serving the Brazos Valley but is not a stranger to San Antonio. She grew up in the area!. She’s excited...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

21 anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening soon, plus more top stories

Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. The 21 most anticipated San Antonio restaurants and bars opening this fall and beyond. From promising new ideas to a gaggle of Austin imports, here are the most anticipated spots coming soon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerbey Lane opens first San Antonio restaurant at The Rim

SAN ANTONIO – A popular Austin-based restaurant known for its made-from-scratch comfort food like queso and dessert-like pancakes has opened up its first San Antonio location. The restaurant at 5515 N. Loop 1604 West, Ste. 103 at The Rim Crossing is the first Kerbey Lane Cafe outside the Austin...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tastefulspace.com

The Most Annoying Pests in San Antonio

If you live in Texas, warm and famous for its landscape, then you have to deal with all sorts of pests. San Antonio is home to many species of beetles, spiders, ants, and rodents. Most of them consider your home and garden to be the best place to live. In this article, we will talk about the most common species that are characteristic of the beautiful San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD to host forfeited-property auction on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is holding a forfeited-property auction this month. The auction is open to the general public and will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9186, located at 650 VFW Blvd. Registration and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
987thebomb.com

Untangling The Truth About What Happened In The Old BL Bistro

Rumors had swirled around the old bank building at 2203 S. Austin in Amarillo since the fall of 2021. A new restaurant in the old BL Bistro. Authentic Italian food. Two star Michelin. Someone from New York. Several local chefs began posting stunning dishes on social media with captions that...
AMARILLO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio-based 2M Smokehouse plans second location in Castroville

San Antonio smoked meat spot 2M Smokehouse will next year open a second location in Castroville, dumping $3 million into an existing structure on the town’s North Side. A recent filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation states that the company will redevelop the building that formerly housed Dan's Meat Market, at 1303 Lorenzo St., in Castroville. The renovations will include an addition to the kitchen, as well as a new pit building, new bakery and outdoor seating.
CASTROVILLE, TX
San Antonio Current

20 things in San Antonio that are gone that we really miss

San Antonio has exploded in growth, and with growth comes change. Sure, we love all the great new restaurants, entertainment options and culture the city has to offer, but we've also had to say goodbye to some pretty amazing people and places. To that end, we've rounded up 20 things...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City provides financial help for home repairs

Keeping up with home maintenance can be exhausting, both physically and financially. At least it has been for Ms. Martinez, who is almost 80-years-old. Martinez lives on the far west side and has kept her home in great condition for the last 25 years. However, there are a few structural issues she has run into.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
