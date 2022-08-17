Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Bradley move-in brings temporary parking changes, road closures
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Certain roads in and around Bradley’s campus will have parking restrictions or be closed as move-in weekend for the university begins. The university says all faculty, staff and students must move their vehicles from the above-mentioned lots and areas and recommends parking in the parking deck on Main Street or utilize other available areas such as Heuser and Swords.
wjol.com
Project to Bring Lake Michigan to Will County has a Name
Leaders of the six municipalities involved with the Grand Prairie Water Commission. (left to right Crest Hill Mayor Raymond Soliman, Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk, Shorewood Mayor Clarence “CC” DeBold, Minooka President Rick Offerman, Channahon Mayor Missey Moorman Schumacher, and Romeoville Mayor John Noak) The Will County communities...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Orland Park giving incentives to fill big, empty spaces
Orland Park officials are looking to fill a few large vacant storefronts in the village and that’s not going to be easy. “It’s hard to fill because we have just about every large retailer here,” Mayor Keith Pekau said at the Aug. 1 village board meeting. “We have a few vacancies right now.”
City Approves SROs | First Day of D204 | Old Naperville Day
At Tuesday’s Naperville City Council meeting, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution for school resource officers appointed by the City of Naperville to serve in District 203 and 204. School Resource Officers, or SROs, are police officers in elementary, middle and high schools who will develop the best safety procedures for potential threats while conducting drills with staff and students. The resolution is effective immediately in both districts.
Cooking oil leak shuts down I-80 ramp in Joliet
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A ramp on Interstate 80 in Joliet was shut down late Wednesday afternoon due to a leaking of cooking oil.Illinois State Police troopers responded to the I-80 westbound ramp at Larkin Avenue around 4 p.m. for the hazard, police said.Preliminary reports indicated a truck was leaking cooking oil. The ramp from I-80 westbound to Larkin was closed for an extended period of time.CBs 2's chopper was above the scene were responders appeared to be covering the area with sand during the cleanup.Police provided no further details.
Forest Park Review
Not the 4th, but park district plans fireworks for Thursday
The Park District of Forest Park will be holding a fireworks show and concert on Thursday, Aug. 18 in front of its main administrative building, 7501 Harrison St. Like many Chicago area municipalities, Forest Park cancelled its 4th of July fireworks show in the wake of the shooting in Highland Park earlier that morning out of respect for the victims.
WSPY NEWS
One person shot as a result of drug activity in Aurora
Aurora police have arrested two people said to be involved in drug activity that resulted in someone being shot on Sunday night in the 300 block West Galena Boulevard. A news release says the victim was shot in the arm and is in stable condition. Police arrested 42-year-old Juan J....
One Illinois Town Is Packed With 4 Cool Historic Landmarks
This far western suburb of Chicago in the Fox Valley has enough historic landmarks to plan an entire day around. If you head east down I-90 from Rockford for about an hour and then head south on Randall Road. You'll eventually come across the town of Batavia, Illinois. I personally...
rcreader.com
Gayle Walker of Newark, Illinois, First to Benefit from Monmouth College's Yahnke Endowed Internship Fund That Helps Support Student Career Goals
MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (August 19, 2022) — Monmouth College student Gayle Walker ('23) of Newark, Illinois, got to spend her summer days and nights at the ballpark while building her résumé, thanks to a new internship program funded by a Monmouth alumnus and his wife. In the spring,...
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm warning expires for Grundy, La Salle County
As rain moved through some parts of the Chicago region, the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Grundy and La Salle counties Saturday afternoon. The warning expired at 4:15 p.m. A severe storm was located near Grand Ridge, moving northeast at 15 mph. As a result, 60...
muddyrivernews.com
Ask MRN: Why was Amtrak’s Illinois Zephyr train cancelled the past two nights?
You may want to ask Amtrak why for the past two evenings (Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18), the 383 train from Chicago to Quincy (the Illinois Zephyr) was cancelled with no notification to passengers. On Thursday at 6:20 p.m., the station master told passengers to go track one...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Motorcycle-truck accident shuts down 79th street in Bridgeview
Motorcycle-truck accident shuts down 79th street in Bridgeview. Bridgeview Police shut down a stretch of 79th Street between Roberts Road and 78th Avenue on Wednesday night August 17 , 2022 after a pickup truck and motorcycle collided. The accident occurred at around 8:45 PM in the intersection , Bridgeview police...
Illinois State Police seize guns from more than 1K residents with revoked FOID cards
Illinois State Police said they have conducted 201 statewide details to remove guns from people who have had their FOID cards revoked.
959theriver.com
One dead, two injured after three-vehicle crash near Aurora
From the Daily Herald, An Aurora man died following a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening that also injured two other drivers from Aurora. The crash occurred just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Route 30 and Orchard Road near the outskirts of southwestern Aurora, Kane County sheriff’s officials said. Authorities said 19-year-old Alex Garcia-Roquel was driving a BMW west on Route 30 at a “high rate of speed” when the vehicle struck a Nissan Rogue driven by an unidentified 53-year-old Aurora man. The force of the impact caused the Nissan to leave the road and roll over. The rest of the story is here.
Great outdoor seating at this popular Geneva Restaurant
I recently needed to drive with my wife to the Geneva area. There are so many restaurants there that I have not tried yet. I almost felt overwhelmed about where to start. I had to sort out where I was going to go, according to the time they opened and user ratings on Yelp.
positivelynaperville.com
Not everything is guaranteed to be true or accurate that is carved in stone
“Carved in stone” means that something is permanent or not able to be changed. However, in the case of Joseph Naper’s grave marker, this definition does not apply. About 15 years ago, when I was in the earliest stage of researching the members of Euclid Lodge No. 65, I traveled to the Warrenville Public Library to see what I could find about Hiram E. Leonard, a Warrenville merchant and one of the earliest members of the Lodge.
waubonsee.edu
Waubonsee Community College Foundation Receives Largest Donation in History
The Waubonsee Community College Foundation has received its largest single donation to date, in the amount of $348,000, from the estate of John (Jay) and LaVeral (Lea) Fitz. This gift establishes the “John and LaVeral Fitz Endowed Scholarship,” in memory of its benefactors. As per their wishes, the awards generated from this scholarship will be split equally toward students pursuing nursing or fine arts majors.
villageoflombard.org
Lombard Police Warns Residents About Ruse Burglaries
The Lombard Police Department is warning residents about a rise in ruse burglaries around our area and sharing safety tips against these types of crimes. A ruse burglary is committed when two or more individuals work as a team to distract a homeowner (often posing as a utility worker or solicitor) while the other(s) enter the home and steal items of value.
Catalytic converter stolen from PAWS Tinley Park van
"Everyone in the world should be as kind as our supporters!"
vfpress.news
Last Day To Apply For Property Tax Exemptions Is Aug. 26
Thursday, August 18, 2022 || By Community Editor || @maywoodnews. The last day for homeowners to apply for property tax exemptions is Aug. 26, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi recently announced. “My goal is to ensure that homeowners receive all the money-saving exemptions to which they are entitled,” Assessor Kaegi...
