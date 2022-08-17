Read full article on original website
China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks
Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
CNBC
Gold rises as dollar, Treasury yields fall after poor U.S. data
Gold rose on Tuesday after six straight sessions of losses as the dollar and Treasury yields dropped following weak U.S. business activity data. Spot gold was last up 0.6% at $1,746.14 per ounce. Prices slipped in the last six sessions and hit $1,727.01 on Monday, the lowest since July 27.
biztoc.com
STOCK MARKET NEWS:Futures fall, cryptos drop, oil declines
U.S. equity futures were giving back gains from the previous session as investors analyzed conflicting economic signals ahead of a Federal Reserve conference next week. Oil prices edged lower on Friday, putting the brakes on a rally in the last couple of days. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was around...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Brush Off China Growth Concerns
Worries over the strength of China's economy – and a surprising central bank move there – weighed on stocks in early trading Monday, though the major indexes managed to bounce back as the session wore on. Overnight, a round of data was released that showed economic growth in...
Markets are fighting the Fed
Stocks have experienced a sharp summer rebound, easing fear among investors and boosting hopes the bear market has settled on an early hibernation. But at any moment, strategists warn, the Federal Reserve could deliver a reality check that jolts complacent traders.
US News and World Report
Jackson Hole Takes Center Stage as the Center of the Economic Universe This Week
Forget Wall Street or Main Street. All eyes will be on the idyllic hamlet of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week as economists, politicians, market watchers and others gather in the Grand Tetons beginning Thursday for the Federal Reserve’s summer economic symposium. [. READ:. Report: U.S. Economy Could See Recession...
Dollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity
NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose across the board on Monday, driving the euro back below parity, as investors shied away from riskier assets amid growing fears that interest-rate hikes in the United States and Europe, aimed at curbing inflation, would weaken the global economy.
Asian shares fall on Fed worries after Wall Street sell-off
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Tuesday, echoing a broad sell-off on Wall Street amid speculation about another interest rate raise from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia slid in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, but shares were little changed in Shanghai. The...
Stock Market Today - 8/19: Stocks End Lower As Rate Bets, Inflation Worries Accelerate
Stocks finished lower Friday, while the dollar surged and oil prices slumped, as investors worried that surging inflation in Europe, weakening growth in China and higher interest rates from the Fed would upend the recent rally in global markets. A dovish take on minutes from the Fed's July policy meeting,...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop After Target Earnings, Fed Minutes
Stocks took a sharp turn lower in early trading Wednesday, as a major earnings miss from one of the nation's biggest retailers shocked investors. Ahead of the opening bell, Target (TGT) said its second-quarter earnings plunged 90% year-over-year to 39 cents per share – missing analysts' consensus estimate by a mile – as the company aggressively marked down excess inventory. But, even though CEO Brian Cornell said on the company's earnings call that "the vast majority of the financial impact of these inventory actions is now behind us," TGT stock fell 2.6% today.
Gobal shares mixed amid speculation about Fed rate hike
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Tuesday amid speculation about another interest rate raise by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Benchmarks in Asia finished lower in Japan, Australia, South Korea and China, but European indexes were mixed, rising in France and Germany while falling in Britain. Oil prices rose.
S.Korean inflation expectations fall in August after 6 months of gains - survey
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean consumers’ inflation expectations fell in August after six months of rises, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday, while their assessment of economic conditions improved.
FOXBusiness
JPMorgan forecasts another super-sized rate hike by the Fed in September
The Federal Reserve is likely to deliver another super-sized interest rate hike in September, but it could be the last of that magnitude this year as growth starts to slow, according to JPMorgan Chase strategists. In an analyst note on Monday, JPMorgan strategists led by Mislav Matejka said they expect...
US News and World Report
Ford Cutting 3,000 White-Collar Jobs in Bid to Lower Costs
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. is cutting about 3,000 white-collar jobs as it attempts to lower costs and make the transition from internal combustion to electric vehicles. Leaders of the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker made the announcement Monday in a companywide email, saying that 2,000 full-time salaried workers would be let go along with another 1,000 contract workers.
Dollar, stocks slip as market struggles with Fed message
NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The dollar eased and yields at first fell on Tuesday as data showing slower economic growth raised initial hopes the Federal Reserve will back off its aggressive hiking of interest rates at its central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday.
CNBC
European markets slightly lower as investors monitor oil prices, new data; euro at 20-year low
LONDON — European markets were lower Tuesday, with investors digesting a rise in oil prices and fresh economic data out of the euro zone. The pan-European Euro Stoxx 600 was slightly lower in early-afternoon deals, despite oil and gas stocks bucking the trend and pushing higher. Benchmark gas prices...
Dollar's historic surge may be music to Fed's ears: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla., Aug 24 (Reuters) - The dollar is soaring against the world's major currencies, heading for its biggest calendar year rise in almost 40 years and third biggest since President Richard Nixon took the dollar off the gold standard over half a century ago.
biztoc.com
S&P 500 has its worst day since mid-June as interest rate concerns return to Wall Street
S&P 500 has its worst day since mid-June as interest rate concerns return to Wall Street. Increasing pessimism about the possibility of a recession and the Federal Reserve’s efforts to rein in inflation have put the brakes on a market rebound. The benchmark index fell 2.1 percent, its sharpest daily decline since June 16.
Global markets suffering losses against UK inflation panic
Global stocks suffered losses Monday with warnings of “stratospheric” cost-of-living rises in the UK making waves across the major markets.Inflation could jump above 18% in the new year for the first time since 1976 due to skyrocketing energy bills, economists at Citigroup warned.While gas prices soared further with traders anticipating additional supply cuts from Russia amid planned pipeline works, which Germany’s top index felt the repercussions of on Monday.It all added fuel to the fire for investors fearing an impending European recession.The FTSE 100 was trading 16.58 points lower, or 0.22%, at 7,533.79 when markets closed on Monday.Michael Hewson, chief...
US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Crude Oil Rises 1%
U.S. stock futures traded slightly lower in early pre-market trade on Wednesday after the Dow Jones dropped over 150 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Brinker International, Inc. EAT, Salesforce, Inc. CRM and NVIDIA Corporation NVDA. Data on durable goods orders for July will be...
