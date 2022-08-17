Update 8/20/22, 8:15 AM: After publication of this piece, Jeremy Frisch alerted Streetsblog that he’s launched a petition calling for more robust improvements to Belmont Avenue, including bike lanes that extend all the way to the Lakefront Trail, and bus lanes. The petition states that drivers struck 59 people on foot and bike on Belmont between Ashland Avenue and the lake in the past five years. It also notes that the #77 Belmont bus is the eighth busiest route line in the city, carrying nearly 3 million customers in 2021. In addition, the petition says the corridor’s five Divvy bike-share stations saw over 27,000 trips last month.

