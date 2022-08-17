ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update 8/20/22, 8:15 AM: After publication of this piece, Jeremy Frisch alerted Streetsblog that he’s launched a petition calling for more robust improvements to Belmont Avenue, including bike lanes that extend all the way to the Lakefront Trail, and bus lanes. The petition states that drivers struck 59 people on foot and bike on Belmont between Ashland Avenue and the lake in the past five years. It also notes that the #77 Belmont bus is the eighth busiest route line in the city, carrying nearly 3 million customers in 2021. In addition, the petition says the corridor’s five Divvy bike-share stations saw over 27,000 trips last month.
Has any Chicago sustainable transportation project been met with more ridiculous “Not In My Back Yard”-style opposition than the Dickens Avenue Neighborhood Greenway in Lincoln Park?. First announced in early 2019 for the 1.3 mile-long stretch of Dickens (2100 N.) between Clybourn Avenue (1230 W.) and the Lincoln...
The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
CHICAGO - A Chicago alderman believes a Back of the Yards fire may be an act of gang retaliation. The fire broke out around 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 45th and Hermitage Avenue. Three firefighters were injured and roughly two dozen residents were displaced from their homes. Alderman...
CHICAGO - A woman was shot and wounded Friday night in the Little Village neighborhood. The 19-year-old was outside around 10:38 p.m. in the 2600 block of West 23rd Place when gunfire broke out and she was struck in the thigh, police said. She was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Englewood back-to-school parade is ready to close out the summer with a celebration. The 61st annual parade will start at 56th and Halsted, with marchers heading to Ogden Park. It's one of the oldest African American parades in the city. There will be more than twenty performances. Food, games, free backpacks, and school supplies will be available after the parade in the park.The festivities kick off at 10 a.m.
CHICAGO - A man was arrested after allegedly shooting a woman during an argument Friday morning while parked on Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood. The 36-year-old was inside a car with a 26-year-old woman around 2:30 a.m. when they started arguing and the man pulled out a gun and shot her in the 1300 block of North Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
CHICAGO - An unidentified man, about 25 years old, was outside in West Garfield Park when he was shot at around 12:29 a.m. Friday. The victim was shot multiple times in the 200 block of s. Keeler Ave. and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead. There...
On Thursday, the SGV Council of Governments allocated a quarter million dollars to … mash two potatoes with one fork, so to speak. The first goal is meeting food security needs for the area’s unhoused population. The second goal looks to the near future, 2025, when at least twenty percent of California’s currently disposed-of surplus food will have to be rescued for consumption and reduction of methane emissions under S.B. 1383.
