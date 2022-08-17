ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Louvered Doors for Your Interior and Exterior Spaces

Louvered doors have a unique style and function that works well for all areas of the home. These doors have horizontal slats that overlap and attach to vertical stiles. There are both adjustable louvered doors and doors where the slats are fixed. On fixed doors, these slats are angled down but remain open at all times.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Creating Gorgeous Patios With Outdoor Porcelain Tile

Outdoor porcelain tile is one of the most effective floorings for creating durable and beautiful outdoor spaces. Today, more people are seeking to utilize all the available space of their home, and patios have wonderful benefits of enjoyment and entertainment potential. Making your patio or other outdoor spaces more beautiful...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Blogger Turns a Wonky Kitchen into a Warm, Welcoming Cook Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Blogger Kat Jamieson of ”With Love From Kat” knew the kitchen was going to be the heart of her Connecticut home. Having relocated from a Soho apartment in New York City, she and her husband, Thomas, were jazzed to have more room for cooking, hosting, and entertaining. Even though the couple loved the location and size of the cook space, they knew it could be better suited to their design tastes and needs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
homedit.com

Modern Gray Kitchen Cabinets Redefine Brutalist Cool

Modern gray kitchen cabinets will surprise you ways you never thought possible. The cabinet color will take your kitchen decor to the next level. Gray is for minimalist interiors. Gray is the flagship color of brutalism. Some feel the color is monotonous, and let’s face it, it is. As...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Room#Wainscoting#Soft White#Living Rooms
Family Handyman

9 Bathroom Wallpaper Ideas

Bring fresh pattern and color to your bathroom with these chic wallpaper ideas from Instagram. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
The Daily South

This Alabama Home Is Filled With Passed-Down Pieces That Bring Meaningful Style to Every Room

Kat Rogers had a new fiancé, a new house, a huge dinner party less than two months away, and an empty dining room. Thankfully, when it came to pulling together the home in a pinch, she also had a leg up (or two): An aunt who was downsizing had graciously offered her dibs on a trove of family antiques, plus one of Birmingham's most sought-after designers, Caroline Gidiere, is her good friend.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
HollywoodLife

Rihanna Sells $6.6 Million Hollywood Hideaway: See Her Stunning Bedrooms, Kitchen & Views

Rihanna is making moves! The 34-year-old new mom just sold her Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.6 million, according to high profile real estate website, Dirt. Rihanna sold the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home for $250,000 less than what she paid for it in the summer of 2017. However, Dirt reported that she has listed it and unsuccessfully sold it several times over the last few years, so Rihanna may simply be relieved to have it off her hands.
CELEBRITIES
homedit.com

Marble Tile Flooring to Bring the Look of Luxury to Your Home

Marble tile flooring brings instant beauty to every room. It is one of the most luxurious of all-natural stone flooring, but it also can be problematic in certain areas. It is also one of the most expensive types of natural stone. Marble flooring has been used throughout history. According to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Harper's Bazaar

The best oil-free foundations for a perfected finish

Finding the perfect foundation is a tall order. It needs to deliver enough coverage to leave the complexion looking naturally lit-from-within, the texture has to blend in seamlessly with little effort, it needs to wear comfortably through whatever the day (and night) brings, and it should do so without compromising our skin health. Add oily skin to the equation, and the pursuit to find the one seems near impossible.
MAKEUP
GQMagazine

One Man’s Trash Is Another’s Designer Bag

If you’re in the market for a new bag, scanning through this season’s offerings feels a lot like rummaging through the lost and found. While many Balenciaga’s Trash Pouch—which cranks the knobs on price ($1,790) and derelicte fashion up high enough to enrage all onlookers—has racked up the headlines, Demna isn’t the only designer suggesting that the next It Bag can be whatever you have laying around.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
theodysseyonline.com

Millennials and jewelry

It's not just the teenagers who are all about unique, aesthetic pieces of jewelry. Even millennials love classics like diamond stud earrings, but they also crave more eclectic items such as nose rings or cuffs for their fingers (or both!). If you're looking to buy a gift that will be trend-right on whatever occasion it may come in handy.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy