Six Townships Affected by Resurfacing Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Crews working next week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be involved in highway resurfacing operations that could affect drivers in portions of Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Upper Hanover, Marlborough, and Lower Salford townships, the department reported Friday (Aug. 19, 2022).
None Injured in Accident Near Planet Fitness
COLLISION NEAR PLANET FITNESS – Two vehicles collided Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at around 2:46 p.m. in the southern entrance driveway to the shopping center at 1400 N. Charlotte St., which houses the local Planet Fitness franchise, near School Lane and Orlando Road in Lower Pottsgrove. The force of the impact caused air bags and curtains to be deployed in one of the vehicles. Both cars were damaged; one was towed away. Although Goodwill Ambulance was dispatched to the scene based on a witness account, township police said no one was injured. Responding to the incident in addition to Goodwill were two Lower Pottsgrove police units, volunteers for the Ringing Hill Fire Company, and Hawk’s Towing. Ringing Hill firefighters said the incident represented their fifth call-out of the day.
Township Job Offer Made to Prospective Officer
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – As Lower Pottsgrove Police Chief Rick Bell hoped, members of the township Board of Commissioners acted promptly Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) night, during their regular meeting, and unanimously voted to extend a conditional offer employment to area resident Tyler Smith. Smith has both police and...
422 East Truck, Motorcycle Accident Reported Friday
CALLED FOR ASSISTANCE – Emergency teams from Goodwill Ambulance, Lower Pottsgrove Police, and Sanatoga and Ringing Hill Fire companies arrived Friday (Aug. 19, 2022) at around 7:12 a.m. on U.S. Route 422, about a third of a mile east of its Armand Hammers Boulevard interchange, to a call by Montgomery County dispatchers for what was said to be a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a truck. No information has yet been made available regarding who, if anyone, was injured, or to what extent; the accident’s cause, or information about the vehicles or drivers involved. Eastbound traffic on 422 was significantly delayed for about a period during otherwise rush-hour commuter traffic. The eastbound left lane remained open for vehicles to slowly pass under the direction of fire police.
Detour Signs Up for Pruss Hill Road Closure
PREPARED FOR CLOSING – Signs (at top and below) now point the way for a detour around soon-to-be-closed Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove. The detour relies in part on North Sanatoga Road, a portion of which runs roughly parallel to Pruss Hill. The township Police Department has advised Pruss Hill Road will officially close Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) at 9 a.m. to enable replacement of its single lane, weight-limited, and long-deteriorated bridge. Local access will be maintained so residents can reach their properties. The closing time was specifically chosen to allow “morning rush-hour traffic to flow as normal,” police explained. Engineers have told the township Board of Commissioners to anticipate the road will remain closed for about three months.
Valley Forge Park Program to Continue with Grant
VALLEY FORGE PA – Money included in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget will ensure Historic Philadelphia Inc., which provides programs for several area historic attractions, continues its presentations at Valley Forge National Historical Park, 157th House District Rep. Melissa Shusterman reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). A spokesman for Shusterman said...
Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession
WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 20, 2022) compilation consists of 13 obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Roy Henry Christman, 61, of Maidencreek Township, born...
Discovery Center Guests Enjoyed Exploring Space
POTTSTOWN PA – Space is the place, the Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center demonstrated Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022), where kids can learn about new technologies, be inspired by heroic adventurers and, probably not surprisingly, have fun discovering what might be new about familiar objects right here at home. Discovery...
Operation Nighthawk nets nearly 500 DUI arrests throughout Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania State Police have announced the arrests of 492 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances during a two-day detail known as Operation Nighthawk. The enforcement initiative marked its 20th anniversary with a statewide campaign on Aug. 12-13. “Over the past 20 years, Operation Nighthawk...
Two Apartments Uninhabitable In Bensalem Fire
An unknown number of residents were displaced in Bensalem when a fire broke out in a garden-style apartment building, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the blaze, as firefighters were called to building four in the Bucks Meadows apartment complex on Knights Road around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, local fire officials said.
Pottstown’s VideoRay Lands ‘Large’ U.S. Navy Order
POTTSTOWN PA – VideoRay LLC, the Pottstown-based manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), said Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) it landed “a large and diverse order” for its Defender-model products from the U.S. Navy. The company, which currently reports annual revenues of more than $30 million, did...
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
LCE: 12 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
North Philadelphia neighbors upset after city denies block party permit
The city denied the permit, calling the 2900 block of Camac Street a "problem block."
PA drug trio nailed, 18,500+ doses of fentanyl, $130K found
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday. According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock […]
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 301.11 Handwashing Cleanser, Availability. A new handwashing sink was installed in the area past the bar; towels, a sign and trash receptacle are needed. 4 – 302.14 Sanitizing Solutions, Testing Devices. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate...
Pair of historic islands recently listed for sale in Pennsylvania
If you've ever wanted to own an island (or two) in Pennsylvania, now is your chance. Read on to learn more. According to AnyPlaceAmerica, there are 237 islands in Pennsylvania. However, two of them were recently listed for sale.
Road closed after truck gets stuck under bridge in Winslow Township, Camden County
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A warning for drivers in Camden County. You'll want to avoid Fleming Pike in Winslow Township. A truck got stuck under a bridge forcing Fleming Pike to close between South Egg Harbor Road and White Horse Pike. Police say the road could be shut down for the next few hours while they work to move the truck.
Two arrested, K-9 helps seize drugs, stolen gun
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators announce the arrest of two, one for a stolen gun seized by a K-9 unit, another for possessing drugs. According to Hazleton City Police Department, on Tuesday around 7:00 p.m. officers pulled over a Honda for traffic violations after leaving the Altmiller Playground with multiple people in the car. Investigators […]
