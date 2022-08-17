ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lower Pottsgrove Township, PA

Six Townships Affected by Resurfacing Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Crews working next week on behalf of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be involved in highway resurfacing operations that could affect drivers in portions of Upper Frederick, Lower Frederick, New Hanover, Upper Hanover, Marlborough, and Lower Salford townships, the department reported Friday (Aug. 19, 2022).
UPPER HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
None Injured in Accident Near Planet Fitness

COLLISION NEAR PLANET FITNESS – Two vehicles collided Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) at around 2:46 p.m. in the southern entrance driveway to the shopping center at 1400 N. Charlotte St., which houses the local Planet Fitness franchise, near School Lane and Orlando Road in Lower Pottsgrove. The force of the impact caused air bags and curtains to be deployed in one of the vehicles. Both cars were damaged; one was towed away. Although Goodwill Ambulance was dispatched to the scene based on a witness account, township police said no one was injured. Responding to the incident in addition to Goodwill were two Lower Pottsgrove police units, volunteers for the Ringing Hill Fire Company, and Hawk’s Towing. Ringing Hill firefighters said the incident represented their fifth call-out of the day.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Township Job Offer Made to Prospective Officer

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – As Lower Pottsgrove Police Chief Rick Bell hoped, members of the township Board of Commissioners acted promptly Thursday (Aug. 18, 2022) night, during their regular meeting, and unanimously voted to extend a conditional offer employment to area resident Tyler Smith. Smith has both police and...
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
422 East Truck, Motorcycle Accident Reported Friday

CALLED FOR ASSISTANCE – Emergency teams from Goodwill Ambulance, Lower Pottsgrove Police, and Sanatoga and Ringing Hill Fire companies arrived Friday (Aug. 19, 2022) at around 7:12 a.m. on U.S. Route 422, about a third of a mile east of its Armand Hammers Boulevard interchange, to a call by Montgomery County dispatchers for what was said to be a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a truck. No information has yet been made available regarding who, if anyone, was injured, or to what extent; the accident’s cause, or information about the vehicles or drivers involved. Eastbound traffic on 422 was significantly delayed for about a period during otherwise rush-hour commuter traffic. The eastbound left lane remained open for vehicles to slowly pass under the direction of fire police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Detour Signs Up for Pruss Hill Road Closure

PREPARED FOR CLOSING – Signs (at top and below) now point the way for a detour around soon-to-be-closed Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove. The detour relies in part on North Sanatoga Road, a portion of which runs roughly parallel to Pruss Hill. The township Police Department has advised Pruss Hill Road will officially close Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) at 9 a.m. to enable replacement of its single lane, weight-limited, and long-deteriorated bridge. Local access will be maintained so residents can reach their properties. The closing time was specifically chosen to allow “morning rush-hour traffic to flow as normal,” police explained. Engineers have told the township Board of Commissioners to anticipate the road will remain closed for about three months.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
Valley Forge Park Program to Continue with Grant

VALLEY FORGE PA – Money included in Pennsylvania’s 2022-2023 budget will ensure Historic Philadelphia Inc., which provides programs for several area historic attractions, continues its presentations at Valley Forge National Historical Park, 157th House District Rep. Melissa Shusterman reported Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022). A spokesman for Shusterman said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Stowe Woman Arrested Tuesday for Drug Possession

WYOMISSING PA – A 23-year-old Stowe woman, who initially was stopped Tuesday (Aug. 16, 2022) by Pennsylvania State Police for potential vehicle code violations, was later arrested for drug possession as a result of an investigation, according to their report. Troopers from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said...
WYOMISSING, PA
Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Aug. 20, 2022) compilation consists of 13 obituaries, listed in dated order. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Roy Henry Christman, 61, of Maidencreek Township, born...
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Discovery Center Guests Enjoyed Exploring Space

POTTSTOWN PA – Space is the place, the Pottstown Children’s Discovery Center demonstrated Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022), where kids can learn about new technologies, be inspired by heroic adventurers and, probably not surprisingly, have fun discovering what might be new about familiar objects right here at home. Discovery...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Two Apartments Uninhabitable In Bensalem Fire

An unknown number of residents were displaced in Bensalem when a fire broke out in a garden-style apartment building, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the blaze, as firefighters were called to building four in the Bucks Meadows apartment complex on Knights Road around 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, local fire officials said.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Pottstown’s VideoRay Lands ‘Large’ U.S. Navy Order

POTTSTOWN PA – VideoRay LLC, the Pottstown-based manufacturer of underwater remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), said Wednesday (Aug. 17, 2022) it landed “a large and diverse order” for its Defender-model products from the U.S. Navy. The company, which currently reports annual revenues of more than $30 million, did...
POTTSTOWN, PA
