CALLED FOR ASSISTANCE – Emergency teams from Goodwill Ambulance, Lower Pottsgrove Police, and Sanatoga and Ringing Hill Fire companies arrived Friday (Aug. 19, 2022) at around 7:12 a.m. on U.S. Route 422, about a third of a mile east of its Armand Hammers Boulevard interchange, to a call by Montgomery County dispatchers for what was said to be a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a truck. No information has yet been made available regarding who, if anyone, was injured, or to what extent; the accident’s cause, or information about the vehicles or drivers involved. Eastbound traffic on 422 was significantly delayed for about a period during otherwise rush-hour commuter traffic. The eastbound left lane remained open for vehicles to slowly pass under the direction of fire police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO