nftevening.com

Lunar Strategy CEO Tim Haldorsson on Where NFT Marketing is Going

NFTs are taking the world by storm and are on the tip of any Web3 enthusiast’s tongue. What started as art collectibles has quickly become the next big thing and some of the world’s largest and most successful companies are now looking into ways of implementing the technology to get ahead.
The Independent

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought

China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower.The hottest, driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half of their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down last week to save power for homes as air-conditioning demand surged, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).The coming 10...
nftevening.com

Moonbirds, BAYC and More NFTs May Have ‘Misled’ Their Buyers

According to research by Galaxy Digital, Bored Ape Yacht Club and Moonbirds have misled their buyers on IP rights. Apparently, they are falling short in the ways that they assign IP rights to holders. Particularly, it calls out the two collections in their ‘A Survey of NFT Licenses: Facts & Fictions’, which was released yesterday.
