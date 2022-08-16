Read full article on original website
Courtney Johnson-Ramsey
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Courtney Treneice Johnson-Ramsey, 33, died Aug. 13, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis, Tennessee. Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, at Noxubee High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Ramsey...
Lula Robinson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy Rodgers
MOBILE, Ala. — Peggy Rodgers, 72, died Aug. 16, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
JoAnn Miller
VERNON, Ala. — JoAnn Miller, 77, died Aug. 16, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, with Danny Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Crossville Community. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Martha Phillips
COLUMBUS — Martha L. Phillips, 83, died Aug. 17, 2022, at The Windsor Place. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Jeff Edwards Jr.
WEST POINT — Jeff Edwards Jr., 75, died Aug. 11, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Strong Hill M.B. Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Beasley
COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
Jeannette Diggs
COLUMBUS — Jeannette Whooper Diggs, 56, died Aug. 7, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Zion Hill Cemetery in Macon. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at the funeral home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Johnny Nicholson
COLUMBUS — Johnny Will Nicholson, 88, died Aug. 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nicholson was...
Goings On with Grant: Southern Billiards reopening in Starkville
I think I might scroll on the internet too much. But if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have discovered the pool hall Southern Billiards, located at 103 S. Washington St. in Starkville is reopening Friday night for the first time in 2 1/2 years. The 32-year-old business...
Vera VanLandingham
STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Tommie Binion
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Tommie Lee “Sticks” Binion died Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lavender Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Dancy First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Emma Jennings
COLUMBUS — Emma Jean Brooks Jennings, 74, died Aug. 13, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Elvis death anniversary increases tourism at his birthplace
TUPELO — The Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum in Tupelo, Mississippi, has welcomed an increasing number of visitors as fans commemorate the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death and a new movie reawakens international interest in the singer. Roy Turner was named executive director of the Birthplace last fall...
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains
The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 19)
HA — Jay Stevenson 55 run (Fisher kick), clock 7:51. LS — Jonathan Hart 1 run (kick failed), clock 5:15. HA — Stevenson 11 run (Fisher kick), clock 11:50. HA — Trey Naugher 20 pass from Jack Ketchum (Fisher 2-pt run good), clock 0:25. Third quarter.
Circuit court judge candidates discuss sentencing, violent crime at forum
As the sun began to lower behind the buildings on Commerce Street, seven 16th Circuit Court judge candidates filled West Point City Hall Thursday evening to speak to a crowd of nearly 50 prospective voters. In a forum organized by the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, One Voice and four area...
Mississippi State WR Caleb Ducking learned from Makai Polk. Now it’s time to replace him.
STARKVILLE — Caleb Ducking couldn’t help but be nervous when he saw his first game action at Mississippi State. Ducking played just two snaps in the Bulldogs’ 2021 season opener against Louisiana Tech, but it was enough to rattle him as he took in the crowd at Davis Wade Stadium.
Prep capsules: Heritage Academy looks to begin 2022 on right foot against Lamar
Heritage Academy football is entering a new era: the Lance Pogue era. The former Jackson Academy head coach has made his way to Columbus, joining a program that went 12-1 last year en route to the MAIS Class 5A state championship. Pogue hopes to build on that, and his first...
Mississippi State soccer draws with Miami in season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite recording the most shots and shots on goal in a match since 2019, the Mississippi State soccer program was unable to break the scoreless deadlock, and played Miami to a 0-0 draw in the opening match of the season. The 26 shots and 11...
