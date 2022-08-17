Read full article on original website
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
Two Arrested, One Rescued in Anti-Human Trafficking Operation in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Two men were arrested and one victim was rescued as part of an operation against human trafficking in the Green Bay area on Thursday. Green Bay Police say as part of a follow-up to a recent nationwide enforcement effort, they investigated and ultimately arrested two men for solicitation.
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
