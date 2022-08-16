ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulligent, AL

Lula Robinson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
JoAnn Miller

VERNON, Ala. — JoAnn Miller, 77, died Aug. 16, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, with Danny Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Crossville Community. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON, AL
Kynike Stewart

BROOKSVILLE — Kynike Stewart, 37, died Aug. 11, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, with Jack Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at Kimberly Lewis Professional Memorial Services. Kimberly Lewis Professional Memorial Services of Shuqualak is in charge of arrangements.
BROOKSVILLE, MS
Martha Phillips

COLUMBUS — Martha L. Phillips, 83, died Aug. 17, 2022, at The Windsor Place. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS
Johnny Nicholson

COLUMBUS — Johnny Will Nicholson, 88, died Aug. 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nicholson was...
COLUMBUS, MS
Richard Beasley

COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
COLUMBUS, MS
Tommie Binion

ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Tommie Lee “Sticks” Binion died Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lavender Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Dancy First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
ALICEVILLE, AL
Vera VanLandingham

STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
Goings On with Grant: Southern Billiards reopening in Starkville

I think I might scroll on the internet too much. But if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have discovered the pool hall Southern Billiards, located at 103 S. Washington St. in Starkville is reopening Friday night for the first time in 2 1/2 years. The 32-year-old business...
STARKVILLE, MS
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 19)

HA — Jay Stevenson 55 run (Fisher kick), clock 7:51. LS — Jonathan Hart 1 run (kick failed), clock 5:15. HA — Stevenson 11 run (Fisher kick), clock 11:50. HA — Trey Naugher 20 pass from Jack Ketchum (Fisher 2-pt run good), clock 0:25. Third quarter.
STARKVILLE, MS
Culinary building set for spring completion at MUW

Mississippi University for Women’s campus will soon be seeing a new building open, and it hopes to add another in the near future. President Nora Miller spoke Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center about future plans for the university, especially in relation to the buildings.
COLUMBUS, MS
City of Columbus Building Permits: Aug. 8-11

■ William Ferguson; 2791 Military Road; plumbing; Nathan Katona. ■ SHN Properties LLC; 506 Alabama St.; plumbing; Cheek Ents LLC. ■ SDB Southern Properties; 1923 Hwy 45 N.; electrical; 3D Mechanical. ■ David Field; 924 Fourth Ave N.; electrical; Terry Henning. ■ JBD Properties; 401 Fifth St S.; electrical; Triangle...
COLUMBUS, MS
Wingstop employee speaks out about treatment by Ross company

STARKVILLE — At least one worker at the Wingstop on Highway 12 West was not surprised last week to learn the location’s former owners are in trouble with the U.S. Department of Labor. The employee has worked several years at the Starkville Wingstop and told The Dispatch that...
STARKVILLE, MS
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains

The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
COLUMBUS, MS
Tackling trouble costs Columbus Christian Academy in season opener

STEENS — After the opposing quarterback seemingly broke more tackles than there were Columbus Christian Academy defenders on the field, Rams coach Jeremy Brock shouted a message to his team from the home sideline. “All we’ve got to do is tackle,” Brock reminded his players. For the...
COLUMBUS, MS
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday

Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
COLUMBUS, MS
Mississippi State soccer draws with Miami in season opener

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite recording the most shots and shots on goal in a match since 2019, the Mississippi State soccer program was unable to break the scoreless deadlock, and played Miami to a 0-0 draw in the opening match of the season. The 26 shots and 11...
CORAL GABLES, FL
Oak Hill Academy softball defeats Starkville Academy on the road

STARKVILLE — After being down 2-0, Starkville Academy softball rallied against Oak Hill Academy starter Sara Francis Ramsay, scoring three unanswered runs in the bottom of the third. The Volunteers found a burst of energy in front of their home fans, and after Preslee Jackson walked with the bases...
STARKVILLE, MS

