Commercial Dispatch
Lula Robinson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lula D. Robinson, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Memphis. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Second Baptist Church, with Jerry Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Beth-el M.B. Church cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
JoAnn Miller
VERNON, Ala. — JoAnn Miller, 77, died Aug. 16, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Gilmore in Amory. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Harmony Free Will Baptist Church, with Danny Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at the Liberty Free Will Baptist Cemetery in Crossville Community. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Chandler Funeral Home of Vernon is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Kynike Stewart
BROOKSVILLE — Kynike Stewart, 37, died Aug. 11, 2022, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Mt. Carmel M.B. Church, with Jack Vaughn officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. today, at Kimberly Lewis Professional Memorial Services. Kimberly Lewis Professional Memorial Services of Shuqualak is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Martha Phillips
COLUMBUS — Martha L. Phillips, 83, died Aug. 17, 2022, at The Windsor Place. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Memorial Gunter Peel Funeral Home and Crematory of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Johnny Nicholson
COLUMBUS — Johnny Will Nicholson, 88, died Aug. 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at Mt. Zion M.B. Church. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Nicholson was...
Commercial Dispatch
Richard Beasley
COLUMBUS — Richard “Rickey” Beasley, 69, died Aug. 6, 2022, at Vinyard Court Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, at Murrah’s Chapel. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Beasley was born June 7, 1953, in Winfield, Alabama,...
Commercial Dispatch
Tommie Binion
ALICEVILLE, Ala. — Tommie Lee “Sticks” Binion died Aug. 16, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Lavender Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Dancy First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Lavender’s Funeral Service of Aliceville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Vera VanLandingham
STARKVILLE — Vera VanLandingham, 98, died Aug. 14, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection. Burial will follow at the church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Southern Billiards reopening in Starkville
I think I might scroll on the internet too much. But if I didn’t do that, I wouldn’t have discovered the pool hall Southern Billiards, located at 103 S. Washington St. in Starkville is reopening Friday night for the first time in 2 1/2 years. The 32-year-old business...
Commercial Dispatch
Friday’s prep football scores (Aug. 19)
HA — Jay Stevenson 55 run (Fisher kick), clock 7:51. LS — Jonathan Hart 1 run (kick failed), clock 5:15. HA — Stevenson 11 run (Fisher kick), clock 11:50. HA — Trey Naugher 20 pass from Jack Ketchum (Fisher 2-pt run good), clock 0:25. Third quarter.
Commercial Dispatch
Culinary building set for spring completion at MUW
Mississippi University for Women’s campus will soon be seeing a new building open, and it hopes to add another in the near future. President Nora Miller spoke Tuesday to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center about future plans for the university, especially in relation to the buildings.
Commercial Dispatch
City of Columbus Building Permits: Aug. 8-11
■ William Ferguson; 2791 Military Road; plumbing; Nathan Katona. ■ SHN Properties LLC; 506 Alabama St.; plumbing; Cheek Ents LLC. ■ SDB Southern Properties; 1923 Hwy 45 N.; electrical; 3D Mechanical. ■ David Field; 924 Fourth Ave N.; electrical; Terry Henning. ■ JBD Properties; 401 Fifth St S.; electrical; Triangle...
Commercial Dispatch
Wingstop employee speaks out about treatment by Ross company
STARKVILLE — At least one worker at the Wingstop on Highway 12 West was not surprised last week to learn the location’s former owners are in trouble with the U.S. Department of Labor. The employee has worked several years at the Starkville Wingstop and told The Dispatch that...
Commercial Dispatch
Prep capsules: Heritage Academy looks to begin 2022 on right foot against Lamar
Heritage Academy football is entering a new era: the Lance Pogue era. The former Jackson Academy head coach has made his way to Columbus, joining a program that went 12-1 last year en route to the MAIS Class 5A state championship. Pogue hopes to build on that, and his first...
Commercial Dispatch
$10K reward offered for missing man’s remains
The family of a missing Columbus man is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of his remains. James Ryan Taylor disappeared in July 2020. Neither his remains nor his car has been recovered, although four people have been charged in connection to his disappearance after authorities declared him deceased.
Commercial Dispatch
Tackling trouble costs Columbus Christian Academy in season opener
STEENS — After the opposing quarterback seemingly broke more tackles than there were Columbus Christian Academy defenders on the field, Rams coach Jeremy Brock shouted a message to his team from the home sideline. “All we’ve got to do is tackle,” Brock reminded his players. For the...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec league registration ends Friday
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer league closes Friday. Recreational soccer is open to any player in the area born in 2019 or before. Registration can be completed online at columbusmssoccer.org or at the Lowndes County Recreation Department office located at 17 Airline Road. No experience is necessary, and new players are encouraged.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State WR Caleb Ducking learned from Makai Polk. Now it’s time to replace him.
STARKVILLE — Caleb Ducking couldn’t help but be nervous when he saw his first game action at Mississippi State. Ducking played just two snaps in the Bulldogs’ 2021 season opener against Louisiana Tech, but it was enough to rattle him as he took in the crowd at Davis Wade Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer draws with Miami in season opener
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Despite recording the most shots and shots on goal in a match since 2019, the Mississippi State soccer program was unable to break the scoreless deadlock, and played Miami to a 0-0 draw in the opening match of the season. The 26 shots and 11...
Commercial Dispatch
Oak Hill Academy softball defeats Starkville Academy on the road
STARKVILLE — After being down 2-0, Starkville Academy softball rallied against Oak Hill Academy starter Sara Francis Ramsay, scoring three unanswered runs in the bottom of the third. The Volunteers found a burst of energy in front of their home fans, and after Preslee Jackson walked with the bases...
