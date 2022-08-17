Read full article on original website
Corps of Engineers To Begin Dredging In South Haven
DETROIT, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will place South Haven harbor dredge material near-shore to nourish South Beach starting next week. Sampling results confirm the proposed outer harbor dredge material is suitable for beneficial reuse as nourishment material. About 18,000 cubic yards of material from the federal navigation channel will be placed south of the South Pier in South Haven.
Holland Police Log August 17-18, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
Downtown Holland Street Performer Series Concludes Tonight
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – A staple of summer in downtown Holland comes to an end this evening. The final session of the Street Performer Series runs from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM. Eighth Street will be blocked off from College to River avenues to accommodate a wide variety of acts, while main sponsor Gentex is hosting the second annual Street Performer Series Block Party a short distance away at the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place’s parking lot. That’s where live music, complimentary hot dogs, ice cream from the Holland Police’s Polar Patrol truck, yard games, giveaways and more will be available.
Randy Church
Randy Church, age 42, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. Randy was born on March 21, 1980. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Randy’s memory may be made to Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland, MI 49424 US, www.lakeshorememorial.com. Fond memories and expressions...
Holland’s Town Crier Set to be Laid to Rest
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 18, 2022) – Holland’s Town Crier has been silenced. Funeral services are this Saturday at 10 AM in Central Wesleyan Church for John Karsten, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 85. Known for his costume and distinctive delivery as the Tulip City’s “Town Crier” for four decades, Mr. Karsten had served with the Dutch Marines in the Netherlands, worked as a grocer, and was a Johnson Controls retiree. He had also had a stint as the president of the Town Criers’ Guild of America.
Grand Rapids Man Loses Life in Waters Near Spring Lake
SPRING LAKE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 20, 2022) – A 72-year-old Grand Rapids man lost his life in the waters of a marina off of a Spring Lake motel on Friday evening. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Westveer, deputies and other first responders were dispatched at 8:24 PM to the Holiday Inn off of Savidge Street on a report of a missing person. “The investigation on scene led deputies to quickly believe that the missing subject had possibly fallen into the water from the dock where his boat was kept,” Westveer said in a department statement. “Members from the Ottawa County Dive Team responded with an underwater robot and were able to locate the man under water.”
Grand Haven Couple Hurt in Allendale Crash
ALLENDALE TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 19, 2022) – An elderly couple from Grand Haven were injured in a two-vehicle crash south of Allendale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Fillmore Street and 72nd Avenue shortly after 3 PM. That was where a northbound sedan, driven by a 78-year-old man with his 75-year-old passenger, apparently drove through a stop sign and into the path of a eastbound SUV, driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids woman.
Ascension Michigan names new president of its Southwest Region
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Ascension Michigan announced on Thursday, August 18, Thomas Rohs, MD, as it’s new regional president and chief executive officer of Ascension Michigan’s Southwest Region, which includes Ascension Borgess Hospital (Kalamazoo), Ascension Borgess. Allegan Hospital (Allegan), Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital (Dowagiac) and Ascension Borgess-Pipp...
Thelma Johnson
Thelma Johnson, age 103, went to meet her Savior on August 18, 2022. Her long life gave her many opportunities to be a Christ-like example to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a positive role model to her family and friends and will be missed!. Thelma was born in...
Walter Alfred Collis, Jr
Walter Alfred Collis, Jr., 76 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Golden Orchards in Fennville, Michigan. Born July 14, 1946, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Walter Sr. and Geneva (Randolph) Collis. Walter was blessed to have a job he enjoyed at American Aerosol (now known as Sherman Williams), where he retired after 35 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing bingo, going thrift shopping, riding his bike or walking, and traveling the Amish County. Walter loved the Amish communities and the people. Though he never married or had children, he was a wonderful uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
Angela Mary (Aldrich) Logic
Angela Mary (Aldrich) Logic, age 50, of Fennville, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Angela was born on October 7, 1971. Angela is survived by: her father, Wilson Ray Aldrich Jr. of Marion, MI; mother, Mary Monson; stepfather, John Monson; son, Tommy Aldrich; brother, Adam Aldrich of Puyallup, WA; stepbrother, SGT Derek Monson of Seymor Johnson AFB, NC; 2 grandsons and a granddaughter.
