Markets: Bitcoin below $22,000; Ether extends decline; Cardano, Solana, DOGE slide
Bitcoin fell below US$22,000 in Friday afternoon trading in Asia as investors after a nervous week seemed to be trimming portfolios ahead of the weekend. Ethereum fell back despite the buzz around its upcoming blockchain Merge. Cardano, Solana, Dogecoin and Polkadot dropped over 10% in the past 24 hours. Fast...
Venture capital rallies for CoinFund, Shima Capital crypto investment funds
Venture capital for two new investment funds from CoinFund and Shima Capital were announced, with amounts reaching US$300 million and US$200 million, respectively. The Ventures I fund, announced Thursday by CoinFund, will focus on backing blockchain startups, including both existing portfolios and new startup teams. The Ventures I fund will...
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
Who fared worse in cryptocurrency slump: criminals or legitimate users?
Illicit cryptocurrency transactions fell in dollar terms as token prices slumped in the first half of 2022, but legitimate trades dropped more than twice as much, suggesting criminals are more resilient, though law enforcement is getting better at catching them, according to a report by U.S. data aggregation firm Chainalysis Inc.
Mining rig maker Canaan shares nudge up, profit expanded in Q2
Shares of cryptocurrency mining rig maker Canaan traded up 0.77% in U.S. trading on Thursday after the company said net income expanded in the second quarter from a year earlier despite the fallout from Covid-19 lockdowns in China and challenging market conditions. Fast facts. The Beijing-based mining machine maker booked...
Coinbase would shut down ETH staking under regulatory threat, says CEO
Responding to a hypothetical scenario on Twitter, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said that the company would shut down its Ethereum staking services to preserve the blockchain network’s integrity, in the event of a regulatory crackdown. Fast facts. The hypothetical question was posted on Sunday by Lefteris Karapetsas, founder of...
Crypto lender Genesis cuts staff, CEO exits amid executive shuffle
Cryptocurrency brokerage Genesis announced its CEO Michael Moro will step down as it reshuffles its executive team, while a 20% layoff of its 260-person workforce is being widely reported. Fast facts. Chief operating officer Derar Islim will take over as CEO on an interim basis, and Moro will advise the...
U.K. consortium to test stablecoin payments
Digital FMI Consortium, a group of private-sector companies, plans to examine cross-border payments and make recommendations to the Bank of England using its own sterling-backed coin, dSterling. Fast facts. The consortium announced Project New Era, which will deploy real-world testing to evaluate digital currencies, including the coexistence of money, regulated...
Bitcoin mining difficulty rises 0.63% in latest adjustment
Bitcoin mining difficulty rose by 0.63% on Thursday, marking the second increase in a row in latest adjustments, according to data from BTC.com. The mining difficulty reading was at 28.35 trillion, as of block height 749,952, the data showed. The difficulty level, which changes about every two weeks, recorded its...
Chandler Guo tells why he is the man who would hard fork Ethereum
The so-called Merge of the Ethereum network is one of the most expected events in the history of blockchain. “The Merge” intends to shift the Ethereum blockchain from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mechanism to a proof-of-stake (PoS) model, which is regarded as faster, uses less energy, offers more security, and is better for scaling projects. It’s expected to happen on Sept. 15 or 16.
South Korea to block access to 16 unregistered crypto companies
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has requested investigative authorities to block 16 unregistered foreign-based Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) that reportedly targeted domestic consumers by offering services in Korean. Fast facts. According to a press release, these unregistered VASPs are KuCoin, MEXC, Phemex, XT.com, Bitrue, ZB.com, Bitglobal, CoinW, CoinEX,...
ETHPoW token price drops to all-time-low on Thursday
ETHPoW, the token that will run on a potential Ethereum PoW fork, fell to an all-time low of US$50.36 on Thursday, down 64% from its Aug. 2 peak, according to CoinMarketCap. The ETHPoW token is currently only in IOU status – meaning that it is only a debt contract sold in advance and will only become an official token once the blockchain is enabled. The token was down 6.3% over the past 24 hours at US$52.46 at 01:40 p.m. Hong Kong time, signaling less interest from traders.
BAYC NFT sells for 777 Eth, worth US$1.4 million, amid crypto downturn
Non-fungible token (NFT) Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) #5383 sold for 777 Eth on Wednesday, worth some US$1.4 million, amid a crypto downturn. Following the sale, the floor price for BAYC on Thursday sank its lowest since March, hitting 69.69 Eth or just under US$130,000. Despite the high sale price,...
