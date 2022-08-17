Read full article on original website
capecod.com
Wellfleet Accepts $50M for Herring River Restoration
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet has officially accepted close to $50 million in state and federal grants that will move the Herring River Restoration project to its construction phase. The funds are made up of $27,200,000 in funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and about $22,670,000 million from the Massachusetts...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Falmouth Road Race to cause ferry delays
The Steamship Authority issued an alert for travelers between Woods Hole and Martha’s Vineyard for Sunday morning. “The Falmouth Road Race is this Sunday, and it will have a significant effect on our operations. Access to the Woods Hole terminal via Woods Hole Road will be limited until 8 am and closed completely from 8 am until about 10 am. Customers should expect travel delays along Woods Hole Road and Palmer Avenue all day as a result of the race.
Bizarre Coincidence for Mattapoisett Boatyard
If you're superstitious, the most common bad luck day is usually Friday, the 13th, but for the Mattapoisett Boatyard, August 19 has become a day of misfortune. It was August 19, 1991 when the boatyard – then known as Burr Brothers Boats – was walloped by Hurricane Bob, the costliest hurricane in New England history.
capecod.com
Bourne ambulance called to cover Mattapoisett as massive blaze tears through local boatyard
MATTAPOISETT – A Bourne ambulance responded to cover the Mattapoisett fire station as a massive fire raged at the Mattapoisett Boatyard on Ned’s Point Road. A large plume of smoke was visible from parts of Cape Cod. According to reports, an explosion rocked the boatyard with fire ensuing and escalating to 5 alarms. It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Woman jumps into seal pool at Woods Hole aquarium, scaling safety barrier, then bikes off when staff pull her from water
The seals living at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium on Cape Cod welcomed an unexpected, unofficial and unsanctioned visitor Wednesday morning: a woman who decided to take a dip in the seal pool. The woman scaled a safety barrier and hopped into the water alongside the seals shortly after the...
capecod.com
Fiery crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A fiery crash closed Route 6 in Harwich about 5:30 PM Saturday. The crash happened eastbound between exits 78 (Route 134) and Exit 82 (Route 124). Both a Chevy Traverse and a Subaru Forester were well involved when firefighters arrived. Two people were evaluated but luckily officials were not reporting any serious injuries. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The highway reopened about 7 PM.
How much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions in western Massachusetts?
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis explains how much rain is needed to get back to normal conditions.
Barnstable Patriot
A surprising pay gap has emerged for Barnstable metropolitan area, in a new study
BARNSTABLE — Here's some surprisingly good news for young women on the Cape. The Pew Research Center released a study on the wage differences between men and women on March 23. It turns out that women between the ages of 16 and 29 made 112% of what their male counterparts made in the Barnstable metropolitan area.
capecoddaily.com
Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds
BARNSTABLE – Visible algal blooms have been reported at Hinckley Pond by the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, leading to a warning for the public by Barnstable town officials. The warning follows pet advisories issued for Long Pond and North Pond by the town after elevated cyanobacteria levels were reported. The advisory for Long Pond […] The post Cyanobacteria Reported at Multiple Barnstable Ponds appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecod.com
Barnstable Beaches Cleared for Swimming
BARNSTABLE – Loop Beach and Keyes Beach in Barnstable are open to swimming following closures due to elevated bacteria levels. The beaches were closed on August 10 and August 16 respectively, and subjected to re-sampling on a daily basis until bacteria levels were back down to the minimum standard.
yourtravelcap.com
Pine Barrens and Red Brook at the Lyman Reserve, Plymouth, MA
On a nice, beautiful summer’s day, I decided to check out the Lyman Reserve in Plymouth, MA. Or is in Bourne? Or Wareham? This beautiful, hidden gem is spread out among the three towns. At the parking lot, I had two choices: Check out Red Brook and the pine...
Unexpected Swimmer In Seal Tank At Woods Hole Aquarium
Visitors at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium got quite the surprise this week when a woman chose to jump the seal tank barrier and dive in for a swim. Clearly being on the viewing side of the seal tank was not enough for one visitor at the Falmouth aquarium, because she decided to hop in and go for a swim. Literally.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still In Business In Massachusetts?
For some reason this week I have been talking a lot about theaters. I figure why not talk about an American outdoor favorite? Even though there's a lot less drive-in theaters left the country, many have managed to hang on after all these years. Like the one personally enjoy throughout the summer over in North Hoosick Falls, New York. Hathaway's Drive-In Theatre which is just a short 40 minute drive from where I live in North Adams.
capecoddaily.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on the Sagamore Bridge sometime before 10 AM Friday. A motor home and a tractor-trailer were involved in the crash. According to reports, firefighters had to use extrication tools to free the driver of the camper involved in the crash. Traffic was backed up trying to get off-Cape. […] The post Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge appeared first on CapeCod.com.
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
NECN
Cape Cod Women Excitedly Bought a Puppy Online, But It Turned Out to Be a Scam
Excitement turned to despair when a Cape Cod woman realized she was the victim of a puppy scam. The little dog she bought never showed up and the website she purchased it from disappeared. Truro residents Barbara Wohlgemuth and Carrie Stapleton bought a dog bed, collar and toys in preparation...
Mattapoisett, State Police Search for Suspect in Ongoing Incident
UPDATE — Unconfirmed scanner reports indicate that the suspect is now in custody, as of just after 11 a.m. Friday. MATTAPOISETT — Mattapoisett residents may be hearing a helicopter or getting phone alerts as state and local police search for a suspect involved in a chase and car crash earlier Friday morning.
capecod.com
Yarmouth Select Board Praises Retiring Police Chief
YARMOUTH – Yarmouth select board members praised the work of Police Chief Frank Frederickson as his retirement approaches and his successor is chosen. Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, who has been selected to take over as chief, said that he is honored to carry on the strong leadership trends set by previous department leaders, including Frederickson.
WCVB
Probable murder-suicide under investigation on private way near beach in Wareham
WAREHAM, Mass. — Two people are dead after a double shooting in a Massachusetts waterfront neighborhood and police are investigating the case as a probable murder-suicide. Wareham Police blocked traffic from a private way, Captain Collis Drive, on Friday evening for the investigation. The short street leads to a beach along Onset Bay.
Lost Charm on Falmouth Beach Clearly Holds Important Meaning
Janine Martignetti, frequent visitor to a Falmouth beach, found a charm necklace that clearly has important meaning to someone. Now, she wants to find the owner. Some of us carry things that remind us of someone special we lost. It's heartbreaking to lose anything, but especially something that carries sentimental...
