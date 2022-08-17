Read full article on original website
Pinpoint Weather: Few showers/storms to end the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Some showers and storms are slated to impact Southwest and Central Virginia Friday and Saturday. However, rain chances will increase by the end of the weekend. Friday will start with isolated morning showers and pockets of fog. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness is slated for the day...
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Thursday, weekend rain ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A warm Thursday is in the works in Southwest and Central Virginia. While a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon, more wet weather is slated for the weekend. Pockets of fog and drizzle will have the chance to impact the Thursday morning commute....
On the Farm: Beef Cattle in Virginia
Virginia is one of the top beef producers in the nation. Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co. UPDATE: Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles …. Search for man wanted after police chase, crash in …. Authorities searching Montgomery Co. for man believed …. All the Dirt: Powdery and...
VSP special agents testify in deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion trial
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man charged with four counts of manslaughter in connection with a deadly gas station explosion in Rockbridge County in 2019 entered its fourth day on Thursday. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South River Market killed four...
VSP: Texas driver dies after SUV crashes in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A Texan lost his life Thursday afternoon following a crash along Route 122 in Bedford County, authorities say. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just north of Campers Paradise Trail shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to officials,...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
Three kids found safe after abducted from Floyd Co. school bus, authorities say
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Three kids involved in a Floyd County custody battle have been tracked down after they were reportedly kidnapped from a school bus Thursday morning. According to the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Aug. 18, two women interfered with a Floyd County school bus...
Maryland police respond to report of shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report. The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
DeSantis announces 20 charges of voter fraud by new election security office
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered 20 instances of voter fraud since its establishment on July 1. “The Office of Election Crimes and Security, in conjunction with the Attorney General’s office and FDLE of the state...
