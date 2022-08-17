ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Pinpoint Weather: Few showers/storms to end the week

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Some showers and storms are slated to impact Southwest and Central Virginia Friday and Saturday. However, rain chances will increase by the end of the weekend. Friday will start with isolated morning showers and pockets of fog. Otherwise, increasing cloudiness is slated for the day...
VIRGINIA STATE
Pinpoint Weather: Warm Thursday, weekend rain ahead

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A warm Thursday is in the works in Southwest and Central Virginia. While a few spotty showers are possible during the afternoon, more wet weather is slated for the weekend. Pockets of fog and drizzle will have the chance to impact the Thursday morning commute....
VIRGINIA STATE
On the Farm: Beef Cattle in Virginia

Virginia is one of the top beef producers in the nation. Residents react to manhunt in Montgomery Co. UPDATE: Residents urged to keep doors and vehicles …. Search for man wanted after police chase, crash in …. Authorities searching Montgomery Co. for man believed …. All the Dirt: Powdery and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Roanoke, VA
Virginia State
VSP: Texas driver dies after SUV crashes in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A Texan lost his life Thursday afternoon following a crash along Route 122 in Bedford County, authorities say. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash took place just north of Campers Paradise Trail shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. According to officials,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a local airport Thursday and at least two of the three occupants were killed, officials said. The collision occurred at Watsonville Municipal Airport shortly before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the city...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Maryland police respond to report of shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police said they received a report of a shooting at a mall Thursday afternoon and that officers were looking into the report. The Hyattsville Police Department tweeted about the possible incident at The Mall at Prince George’s at 4:19 p.m. In the tweet, the department asked people to avoid the area.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
