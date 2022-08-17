Read full article on original website
United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
White Pillars Museum to Receive $1 Million Donation for Renovation
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center won’t be the only shiny new building in De Pere. The Nelson Family Fund donated a million dollars to renovate the White Pillars Museum nearby. The White Pillars building dates all the way back to 1836 and first served...
Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
Jim Schmitt Considering Run to be Green Bay Mayor Again
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt says he is considering running for his old position next spring. Schmitt, 64, is Green Bay’s longest serving mayor, having served from 2003 until 2019. During the middle of his final term, Schmitt announced he would not seek a fifth four-year term.
NWTC President Announces Retirement
GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over...
Packers Announce Free Train Concert as Part of Home-Opener ‘Kickoff Weekend’
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Festivities for the Green Bay Packers home-opener are shaping up to span the weekend, as the team announced a free concert as part of the ‘Kickoff Weekend’ activities. Train is set to perform the night before the Packers take on the Chicago...
Brown County Approves 0.5% Sales Tax Extension
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County’s half percent sales tax isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The county board voted Wednesday night to extend it until the county’s debt is eliminated, which is projected to be in 2037. In the past four years, Brown County’s...
Start of School Year Delayed Due to Construction in Oconto
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Construction delays are pushing back the start of the school year in Oconto. The district posted on its Facebook page That the first day of school will be Sept. 7. An open house at all buildings is set for 2:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 6, with freshman and new student orientation set for 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Opening of Menasha’s New Racine Street Bridge Delayed
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
Fox Valley Bars Crack Down on Fake IDs as New Semester Approaches
FOX VALLEY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As students prepare to head off or return to college, many local bars will be on extra alert. One Appleton bar recently showed off its stash of fake IDs. D2 Sports Pub in downtown Appleton is no stranger when it comes to dealing with...
Former Car Dealer Agrees to Guilty Plea in Fraud Case
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A former Suamico and Kaukauna car dealer has agreed to plea guilty to mail fraud, and is expected to be convicted Friday afternoon. John Solberg faces 15 charges of conspiracy to commit mail, wire and bank fraud. Solberg operated dealerships under the names: Standard PreOwned, Backwoods Bargains, Suamico Investment Group and Bella Investments, LLC. In documented complaints, car owners say Standard PreOwned sold their used vehicles for them, but the owners were never paid.
Bicyclist Hospitalized After Being Struck by Vehicle in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A bicyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Fond du Lac. It happened around 9:11 a.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Avenue and Reinhardt Court. Investigators say a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man was riding...
Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake
BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
Man Accused of Killing Children in Kaukauna Convicted for Trying to Escape Jail
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was convicted Thursday of trying to escape from the Outagamie County jail. Also, as expected, his trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home was postponed to allow his defense team time to get an expert witness on new DNA tests performed by the state crime lab.
Mother Sentenced to Four Years in Co-Sleeping Death of Two-Month-Old Son
APPLETON, WI (WLUK) — A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. 36-year-old Nicole Sobay was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding.
