Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNCY

Brown County Distributes ARPA Funds to 16 Non-Profits

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Brown County has announced that it will be awarding part of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding to 16 local nonprofits. ARPA funds are intended to be used for relief to community members recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WNCY

United Way Fox Cities Opens New Hub to Expand Diaper Bank Program

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — United Way Fox Cities is opening a new hub Wednesday to further serve the Fox Valley and engage volunteers in hands-on community service. The hub will be the home of the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The United Way collaboration with Kimberly-Clark’s Huggies has provided millions of diapers to families in need over the past 10 years, according to the partners.
APPLETON, WI
WNCY

Mulva Cultural Center Hits Midpoint in Construction Timeline

DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Mulva Cultural Center is officially halfway done in De Pere. The massive structure is at the intersection of South Broadway and South Wisconsin street. The 75,000 square foot facility will open its doors late summer of 2023. The next phase of the construction...
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

Green Bay Police Enlist Help of Community Speed Watch

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Green Bay Police Department is getting extra help from residents to combat speedy drivers. Police are partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to crack down on speeding. “My little 2-year-old, I have to be on him when he’s out here in the front...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

NWTC President Announces Retirement

GREEN BAY, WI (WLUK) — The longtime president of Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has announced his retirement. After 25 years, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will step down effective July 1, 2023. “It has been a distinct honor and privilege to lead Northeast Wisconsin Technical College,” said Dr. Rafn. “Over...
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Phoenix women slate set

The Green Bay Phoenix Women’s basketball schedule is set. Last year’s club went 19-8 on the year, finishing third in the Horizon League race. The Green Bay ladies will open at home with an exhibition against UW-Oshkosh on October 26. They’ll also host Northern Michigan before opening the regular season at Drake on November 7. Green Bay will take part in the St. Pete’s Showcase tournament in Florida over the Thanksgiving holiday and they’ll also host the Wisconsin Badgers this year at the Kress Events Center on December 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
WNCY

Moraine Park Board Approves $55 Million Referendum

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Moraine Park Technical College District Board is moving forward with a $55 million referendum that will be voted on in the November election. The board voted Wednesday to approve the final language for the November ballot. The referendum would update and expand...
FOND DU LAC, WI
WNCY

Menasha Bridge Opening Delayed

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new Racine Street Bridge in Menasha will open a few months later than originally planned. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the bridge will now open in mid-December. That’s delayed from the original estimate of September. The DOT says parts that go in the raising and lowering mechanism are scheduled for delivery this month, with installation beginning next month.
MENASHA, WI
WNCY

Michels Says Removing Trump Endorsement from Website was Mistake

BELLEVUE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels traveled around the state today and made a stop in Northeast Wisconsin. The appearance comes after some confusion from his campaign’s website. Former President Trump’s endorsement of Michels was taken down from his campaign website, only to return less...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNCY

Mother Sentenced to Four Years in Co-Sleeping Death of Two-Month-Old Son

APPLETON, WI (WLUK) — A mother convicted in the co-sleeping death of her 2-month old son was sentenced Friday to four years in prison. 36-year-old Nicole Sobay was convicted of one count of neglecting a child with the consequence of death. Prosecutors said she had been sleeping in the same bed with her 2-month-old son, Amari, in Appleton in June, 2017. She woke up to find the baby face-down and not responding.
APPLETON, WI

