Uvalde, TX

sharon
3d ago

He’s getting desperate as Beto gains ground. Vote Blue in 22’, and give us back our state.

Lee Henderson
3d ago

More proof of Abbott's adolescent mind. Texans need an adult as governor.

Guest
3d ago

I like Chuck, but he can't be in all the schools at the same time. Nor can he be replaced.

KVUE

Two Texas communities devastated by mass shootings join forces

SAN ANTONIO — Two communities connected by tragedy are joining forces. On May 18, 2018, a shooting at Santa Fe High School, southeast of Houston, killed 10 people. Nearly four years later, 21 more innocent souls lost their lives at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Now, families from both towns...
UVALDE, TX
Houston Chronicle

How one Texas mom launched the political movement against Gov. Greg Abbott

It all started when activist Nancy Thompson's son ended up in the ER last year with a viral infection doctors warned could put her son at risk of a serious bout with COVID-19. The Austin mother of three was immediately concerned about having to send her son back to school just as Gov. Greg Abbott had ended statewide mask mandates.
TEXAS STATE
Texas Monthly

A Presbyterian Minister Is Leading the Opposition to Anti-Transgender Texas Policies

Wearing a bright red jumpsuit, a white clergy stole, and wraparound sunglasses, Remington Johnson limped her way to the podium on the steps of the Texas Capitol. A crowd of hundreds had gathered that April afternoon for a Transgender Day of Visibility rally. Johnson, a transgender Presbyterian minister and health-care chaplain based in Austin, had injured her leg in the morning during a flag football game, and she had nothing prepared except the word “speech” at the top of her Notes app. But she wasn’t going to miss her opportunity to take the stage. “I’m limping a bit because I do everything hard,” Johnson told the crowd. “If you’re gonna show up, you better go hard.”
TEXAS STATE
San Antonio Current

Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water. This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a "first day of school" sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, "Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th."
TEXAS STATE
Larry Lease

Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of Teachers

Texas is seeing a massive wave of retirements and resignations of teachers.National Cancer Institute/Unsplash. One of the greatest jobs someone can have is being a teacher. However, many teachers are getting burned out from years of teaching. One former Texas teacher Dr. Selena Smith worked for the Dallas ISD for 16 years and as a teacher for 11 of those years. Smith told WFAA, that it was a wonderful experience, but she often felt like she wasn't being heard from district officials on how to help students. Amid the frustrations, she quit.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado firefighters battle persistent wildfires in Texas

A group of Colorado firefighters is hard at work battling wildfires in the western part of Texas.North Metro Fire Rescue District wrote in a Facebook post on Friday that the fires "keep cropping up.""Today, they did a lot of work sawing down brush and timber to create a perimeter and fire break around the fire," North Metro wrote.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

The 5 Poorest Cities in Texas May Not Be Where You Think

Despite everyone complaining about high prices and continued supply chain issues, there is some good news. According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. has decreased for the fifth year in a row. United States Poverty Statistics. In 2019,...
TEXAS STATE
KWTX

‘Biggest disco party in the world’ returns to Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A party dubbed the biggest disco party in the world, featuring a band touted as the best disco band in the world by actor John Travolta, is returning to Central Texas for the second consecutive year to benefit Archway of Hope, a local nonprofit which assists families who have lost someone too soon.
WACO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

TX Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the "tampon tax"

AUSTIN, Texas — *Editor's Note: This story's headline was edited for length -Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joins other key Republicans in supporting repealing the “tampon tax”. On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott signaled support for a years-long call by women's health care advocates to remove taxes on menstrual products like tampons, sanitary pads, and pantyliners. His statement comes after Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and State Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, voiced their support for eliminating the "tampon tax" on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
newschannel6now.com

Gov. Abbott relaunches iWatchTexas program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott has given the green light to relaunch the iWatchTexas program through the Texas Department of Public Safety. “Another easy aspect of community safety, especially if you’re going to relate it to your school or your kids’ school,”...
TEXAS STATE

