Dallas Observer
Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco With Killer Crepes
Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations. Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
Dallas Observer
First Look: Highland Noodles, Another Trek to Frisco for Hand-Pulled Noodles
Highland Noodles opened in Frisco in December, another entry on the hand-pulled noodle scene that is becoming more popular each day in North Texas. This is way out there in the hinterlands of Frisco in yet another huge, sprawling strip mall. But, it’s in the same shopping center as Haidilao Hot Pot, so perhaps one could make a day of it to justify the drive. Highland specializes in All Things Noodle, from hand-pulled to beef noodle soup to the increasingly common oily chili noodle, as well as stir-fried and cold varieties and other dishes accessible via the QR menu.
Dallas Observer
Two Dallas Lawyers Teamed Up to Get Session Musicians $45 Million in Unpaid Royalties
Chastity “Chaz” Marie was fresh out of high school when she and her sister Stephanie got hired as background singers on country superstar LeAnn Rimes' album Sittin’ On Top of the World. The Texans were living in Nashville as songwriters in the late '90s and were known as the singing duo the Marie Sisters. Their sound was then considered contemporary country music.
Dallas Observer
In May, Some 270 Gallons of Sewage from Wilmer Sprayed into Dallas County's Goat Island Preserve
Hikers and bikers often roam the dirt trails at Dallas County’s Goat Island Preserve, but in late May, they could likely smell the stench of raw sewage somewhere along their trek. That’s because a wastewater valve owned by the city of Wilmer (about 17 miles southeast of Dallas) was stuck open, spraying about 270 gallons of sewage into the preserve.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Attorney Rayshun Jackson Sentenced to Five Years in Federal Prison Over Money Laundering
Dallas attorney Rayshun Jackson has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for conspiring to launder money in relation to what he thought was narcotics trafficking. Jackson, 52, who operated The Jackson Law Firm, was arrested in April 2021. In September 2021, he pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced this week. Jackson was initially facing up to 20 years in prison.
Dallas Observer
Attorney Mark Melton Claims Dallas County Court Forged Document in Eviction Case
Local attorney Mark Melton was just doing what he usually does, helping a local family — a single mom and her seven children — avoid eviction from their home. Then, an anonymous tipster called him, claiming someone with the court had filed a fabricated government document in the eviction case and that he needed to check it out.
