Richardson, TX

Dallas Observer

Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco With Killer Crepes

Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations. Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas Observer

First Look: Highland Noodles, Another Trek to Frisco for Hand-Pulled Noodles

Highland Noodles opened in Frisco in December, another entry on the hand-pulled noodle scene that is becoming more popular each day in North Texas. This is way out there in the hinterlands of Frisco in yet another huge, sprawling strip mall. But, it’s in the same shopping center as Haidilao Hot Pot, so perhaps one could make a day of it to justify the drive. Highland specializes in All Things Noodle, from hand-pulled to beef noodle soup to the increasingly common oily chili noodle, as well as stir-fried and cold varieties and other dishes accessible via the QR menu.
FRISCO, TX
CW33

Plano food court adds weekend-only brunch spot to list of eateries

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good brunch and brunch can be had at any time, but a food court in Plano is serving it up on the weekends only!. Atop the third floor of Legacy Hall sits Brunch Club. Now, what makes this spot unique is that it is only open Fridays from 6 p.m. til late, Saturday and Sunday. The breakfast-lunch spot aims to serve its diners with southern comfort from start to finish.
PLANO, TX
fwtx.com

Colossal Sandwich Opens New Ghost Kitchen

The Colossal Sandwich Shop, one of the very best sandwich shops in the area, now has a bite-size location in Fort Worth, near the Cultural District. Store owners Terry Duncan and Jonathan “Jono” Merrill recently opened a ghost kitchen version of their popular Bedford restaurant at 3004 Cullen St. As is the case with most ghost kitchens, the Fort Worth Colossal focuses primarily on carryout and delivery, although there are a few tables for those who wish to dine on-site.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New pie store coming to east Frisco in 2023

Apple fruit cream pie (Courtesy The Pie Dish) A new pie store is projected to open in early 2023 at 7967 Custer Road, Ste. 200 in Frisco, Owner Julia Henricks said. The Pie Dish will start with a soft opening in January or February and will specialize in serving nontraditional cream-based pies, Henricks said. Primary flavors offered will include peanut butter chocolate, apple fruit and cocoa mocha.
FRISCO, TX
Four New Eateries To Be Excited About In Plano, Allen And Frisco, Texas

These new eateries will have you covered for the whole day, from breakfast to brunch to fancy dinners to delicious desserts. Keep them in mind while you plan your weekend. After the popularity of B&B’s first location in Highland Village, they have expanded to Frisco, and we couldn’t be happier. Who doesn’t love breakfast food? That’s the whole reason brunches exist! At B&B, you’ll find a large menu with hearty meals and options for everyone including vegan and gluten-free alternatives. And let’s not forget the full bar!
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Legacy Hall Opens Up New Weekend-Only Brunch Spot

Legacy Hall in Plano is known for a wide variety of options in its multilevel food court, from tacos and pasta to ice cream and wine. Now, another eatery is attracting breakfast and brunch lovers. Brunch Club, on the third floor of Legacy Hall, serves brunch all day and late...
PLANO, TX
WFAA

'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed After Fire

Just a few days out from celebrating the first anniversary of Rye's second location, the team behind the restaurant is mourning the loss of the first. “A day I would’ve never remembered has become a day I will never forget. The call is just, ‘The restaurant is on fire. You need to come now,'” said owner Tanner Agar.
MCKINNEY, TX
Local Profile

10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends

Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
COLLEYVILLE, TX
texasmetronews.com

Rededication of “White Only” water fountain sign

The Dallas County Commissioners’ Court is holding a “Rededication” of the “White Only” water fountain sign, discovered in the building almost 20 years ago. The historical ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18th in the 1st floor lobby of the newly renovated Dallas County Recorde Building, 500 Elm Street, Dallas, 75202 situated at the corner of Elm and Houston Street.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Feeling thrifty? These are the best thrift stores in Dallas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey Macklemore. Can we go thrift shopping?“. Vintage is in these days. People are flocking to vintage/secondhand stores to find the coolest items for the cheapest prices. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is home to everything, including a multitude of great thrift shops. If you haven’t...

