Wyoming State

The Independent

Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war

Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
POTUS
Vice

Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
POTUS
People

What to Know About Harriet Hageman, Who Defeated Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming's GOP Primary Tuesday

Rep. Liz Cheney has joined the growing list of House Republicans to lose reelection campaigns in 2022 after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. On Tuesday night, Cheney came up short in the GOP House primary in Wyoming, a state she's represented since 2017, in a closely watched race against challenger Harriet Hageman.
WYOMING STATE
The Week

Dick Cheney calls Trump 'a coward' and grave 'threat to our republic' in new ad for Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who is facing an uphill battle to win the Republican nomination in Wyoming's Aug. 16 primary, released an ad Thursday focused on the issue that may keep her from being re-elected: Former President Donald Trump. In the ad, her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, looks at the camera and calls the last Republican president "a coward" and one of the greatest threats to democracy the U.S. has ever faced. Liz Cheney has made similar points as vice-chair of the House Jan. 6 committee.
WYOMING STATE
NewsBreak
The Independent

Voices: Lisa Murkowski will survive while Liz Cheney falls. Why?

This evening, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both face their primaries.The two women’s political situations are strikingly similar. Both represent largely rural Republican states, and both hold seats once occupied by their fathers: Murkowski’s father Frank Murkowski selected her to replace him when he became governor, while Cheney was preceded by her father Dick, former House minority whip and later vice president, who occupied the seat throughout the 1980s.Both have earned Donald Trump’s ire with their criticisms of him, too. Cheney was one of ten House Republicans who voted to convict Trump for his...
ALASKA STATE
Deadline

Liz Cheney Vows To Do “Whatever It Takes” To Keep Donald Trump From “Anywhere Near The Oval Office” As She Concedes Wyoming Primary Race — Update

UPDATE: Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), soundly defeated in her primary against a Trump-backed challenger, said that “now the real work begins,” as she vowed to prevent the former president from returning to the presidency. As pundits weighed the possibility that Cheney would wage a 2024 presidential run, she used her concession speech to reinforce how she chose principle over party, delivering a stinging rebuke of Trump and Republicans who support him. She also warned that Trump continues to stoke violent threats. “Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote,” she said. “I could easily have done the same...
WYOMING STATE
NPR

Where Does Liz Cheney Go From Here?

A key primary this week in Wyoming re-affirmed Donald Trump's hold on the Republican party. As expected, Republican Representative Liz Cheney lost her race in a landslide, defeated by attorney Harriet Hageman, a Trump-endorsed political newcomer. Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, came to office five years ago...
WYOMING STATE

