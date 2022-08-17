ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ford Mustang Isn’t Named After a Horse

You might imagine a rampaging, wild, and free horse when you think of the origins of Ford’s storied muscle car, the Mustang. However, you might be surprised to learn that the pony car didn’t get its moniker from a wild horse. Instead, the Ford Mustang got its name from an extraordinary fighter plane, the P-51 Mustang.
