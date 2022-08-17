Read full article on original website
Related
The Ford Mustang Isn’t Named After a Horse
You might imagine a rampaging, wild, and free horse when you think of the origins of Ford’s storied muscle car, the Mustang. However, you might be surprised to learn that the pony car didn’t get its moniker from a wild horse. Instead, the Ford Mustang got its name from an extraordinary fighter plane, the P-51 Mustang.
CARS・
Bullitt: Is the 2008 Ford Mustang Movie Homage Collectible?
The 2008 Ford Mustang Bullitt is a sharper, classier GT with movie homage qualities. However, is the S197 Bullitt and its 4.6L V8 right for you? The post Bullitt: Is the 2008 Ford Mustang Movie Homage Collectible? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS・
Comments / 0