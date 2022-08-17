ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?

Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar, Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette. In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Burleson, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Ultimate Metallica

The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time

Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erykah Badu
Person
Ashlee Simpson
Guitar World Magazine

Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign

Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy