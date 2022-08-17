Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Park Closed Temporarily Because of Coyote SightingsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Mother Thwarts Attempted Kidnapping at Meet the Teacher NightLarry LeaseNorth Richland Hills, TX
This Family's Murder Has Gone Unsolved For 34 YearsJeffery MacDallas, TX
Police Beef Up Security at Arlington High School After Social Media ThreatLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The 5 richest people in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
The Story Behind The Song: Rage Against The Machine's Sleep Now In The Fire
Sleep Now In The Fire proved there was life for Rage Against The Machine after nu metal - but it also almost got the band arrested
What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?
Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar, Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette. In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Babysitter by Joyce Carol Oates review – risk-taking and unforgettable
Detroit, 1977. A serial killer known as Babysitter is on the loose. Assumed to be “non-white” and “from the city”, he abducts and murders young white children, usually boys, leaving their bathed, naked bodies to be found with – “as in a cruel parody of mothering” – their freshly laundered clothes folded neatly beside them.
Sunday with Alex Kapranos: ‘I like a slice of haggis in my fry-up’
Early to rise? On tour, you often don’t know what day of the week it is, so it depends how much I had to drink the night before. I do love that feeling of seeing an empty Sunday morning town or city. But who am I kidding? Most Sundays I like a wee bit of a lie-in.
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the Style of Rammstein Even Has German Lyrics
Musician Denis Pauna is a master of metal and hard rock "what-ifs." Like, what if Song X by Band Y was played in the style of Band Z? They aren't mash-ups, but rather, in-the-style-ofs. Pauna has many Metallica "what-ifs" on his YouTube page. What if Type O Negative Wrote "The...
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign
Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
The Dark Meaning of “Californication” by The Red Hot Chili Peppers
California: The most produced, polished state in the 50 United States with a large population of surfers and celebrities walking under the Hollywood Sign in the City of Angels. Or so it would seem. The Los Angeles-hailing rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers have seen the other side of...
Comments / 0