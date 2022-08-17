ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The Buckner House: Liberace, Legend, And Casa Linda’s Iconic Estate

Have you noticed we give grand houses names? Have you also noticed that East Dallas has been a hot spot for some of the grandest?. We all know Mount Vernon on White Rock Lake, The DeGolyer Estate, and the once glorious Belle Nora on Garland Road. Then there was Grandwick, gutted by fire after a brief life as the Dallas Scientology Center.
Dallas Names 66-Mile Bike and Walking Trail

Dallas residents have voted on the name of a new, 66-mile long biking and walking trail that will connect Dallas and the surrounding communities of Arlington, Irving and Grand Prairie. According to local officials, the DFW Discovery Trail will “promote healthy living, reduce traffic congestion and draw tourism for events like races,” writes Sarah Bahari in the Dallas Morning News.
16 FUN DAY TRIPS FROM DALLAS YOU’RE GONNA LOVE

There are some days when I just want to escape the city. I mean, don’t get me wrong, Dallas has something to do every single day. But occasionally, I get in the mood to visit small towns and natural treasures outside the Big D. You don’t have to go...
Yelp says these are top spots to drink in Fort Worth

DALLAS (KDAF) — Party on everybody the weekend is here and even if you have to work during it you can still get your drink on over in Fort Worth!. If you frequent downtown Cow Town, you more than likely have your go-to spots or a perfect route for you crawl you and your friends stick to when enjoying a night or day on the town. Yelp, however, wants to make sure you don’t miss some of the very best spots in Metro Fort Worth.
Meet the Man Behind DFW Explorers, the Group Making Adult Friendships Easier

Omar Acosta was your typical college student. A bit of a homebody, he didn’t consider himself the life of the party. But he had a close circle of friends and a much larger group of acquaintances. He competed on speech and debate teams throughout high school and college, so he could speak in front of others naturally. However, he never saw himself as a group leader, rallying friends and organizing events—he simply lacked the self-confidence to put himself into many social situations.
Best places to get fajitas in Dallas, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Let’s create a scene in your mind. Shall we? You’re sitting at your favorite hole-in-the-wall Mexican food place. You are anxiously waiting for your order, just as you hear the sizzling of a fajita plate. You look over and a server is taking the...
10 Restaurants To Try Before The Summer Ends

Kids are back to school, fall is only a month away and we are as close to Halloween as we are to the last Memorial day, time is of the essence! Check our bucket list and plan your last days of summer. Let’s begin with our favorite restaurants. After two...
Berries and Batter Cafe Expands to Frisco With Killer Crepes

Berries and Batter is a dangerous combination of stellar drinks and some over-the-top breakfast combinations. Berries and Batter opened its first location in Highland Village in 2020 and recently branched out to Frisco. The spot has quickly become popular for its stylish decor, quick service, drinks and gluttonous brunch options. The large menu has breakfast and lunch items for almost all tastes and preferences, including vegan options, plus a full bar. Visit with an open mind and an empty stomach.
'Will miss you all' | Dallas sandwich staple closes after serving sandwiches for decades

DALLAS — Antoine's Foods, a Dallas-Fort Worth sandwich staple for more than 40 years, announced it has closed. The restaurant, located at 4234 Harry Hines Blvd., first opened in 1962, according to the Dallas Morning News. Antoine’s current owners, Samir and Maria Ayoub, operated the shop near Dallas Market Hall and the World Trade Center for more than 40 years, since 1982.
Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen Competes In Miss America

Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen went far at the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition last week. Competing against 51 other candidates in Dallas, J-Belle Kimbrell was named second runner-up and won $4,000 in prizes. Previously winning Miss Texas' Outstanding Teen over the summer as well as on-stage question and overall talent, the former Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen finished in the top three of the competition, beating competitors from states including Minnesota, New York and Arizona. J-Belle also made top ad sales with $1,000 and raised third runner-up for fundraising with $250, according to a media release.
These are the top spots around Dallas for pedicures, according to Yelp

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs to take time to love themselves. Whether it’s your body, mind, or soul, self-love and care are super important to living a healthy life. While women tend to take better care of their feet than men, everyone is encouraged to take some to show some love for what keeps you standing. Wednesday, August 17 is National I Love My Feet Day and it’s the perfect time to get a pedicure!
The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

5 restaurants, businesses slated to open soon in Grapevine, Colleyville, Southlake

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) From a personal training facility to a doughnut shop, these five new businesses are coming soon to Grapevine, Colleyville and Southlake. 1. Max Resultx will be located in Vineyard Marketplace at 2030 Glade Road, Ste....
