KTBS
Texas Education Agency releases grades for Texas schools
TEXARKANA, Texas - School report cards are in for the state of Texas. For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings. Most of the schools in Bowie County showed improvement, including Liberty Eylau ISD. According to TEA records, Liberty-Eylau ISD...
KTBS
Red flag laws: What are they?
SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
KTBS
Some areas in the ArkLaTex are ending burn bans with recent rainfall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Some burn bans are being dropped as sporadic rainfall has been recorded over the ArkLaTex in recent days. Caddo Parish and Webster Parish are the latest to drop from the list on Thursday. Bossier and Natchitoches ended their burn bans last week. Here's a look at the...
KTBS
After missed warnings before toddler’s fentanyl death, child welfare supervisor resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. - A supervisor at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has resigned after overseeing the case of a 2-year-old who died from a fentanyl overdose despite three warnings that the department needed to check on him. DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters released new information this...
KTBS
Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses
(The Center Square) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families...
KTBS
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
KTBS
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
KTBS
Louisiana bond commission keeps hold on New Orleans projects over city's abortion stance
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana State Bond Commission on Thursday voted for the second consecutive month to delay approval of funding for a New Orleans electrical substation over local officials' defiance of the state's abortion ban. Commissioners voted 7-6 to deny a request from the Sewerage & Water...
KTBS
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks
The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
