Texas State

Texas Education Agency releases grades for Texas schools

TEXARKANA, Texas - School report cards are in for the state of Texas. For the first time since the COVID pandemic began, the Texas Education Agency has released its accountability ratings. Most of the schools in Bowie County showed improvement, including Liberty Eylau ISD. According to TEA records, Liberty-Eylau ISD...
TEXAS STATE
Red flag laws: What are they?

SHREVEPORT, La. -- 2022 has seen a rash of mass shootings across the country. From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, N.Y., the massacre of innocents has generated a cry for new “red flag” laws. “Red flag laws are supposed to be a way to address some of the mass...
BUFFALO, NY
Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses

(The Center Square) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families...
LOUISIANA STATE
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Louisiana tax refunds may be going to unclaimed property

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release.
LOUISIANA STATE
Proposed rules would force Louisiana assessors’ hands on pending tax breaks

The Louisiana State Capitol. (Photo credit: Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Tax Commission met Wednesday to consider new rules for how tax assessors should treat large commercial property with pending tax exemptions. The dilemma has prevented local governments from collecting millions in tax revenue. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that...
LOUISIANA STATE

