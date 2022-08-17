ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Nicola Sturgeon: Abuse of journalist by independence supporters ‘disgraceful’

By Dan Barker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Nicola Sturgeon has labelled independence campaigners’ abuse of a journalist as “disgraceful”.

Protesters yelled at James Cook , BBC Scotland’s editor, as they demonstrated outside the Conservative hustings in Perth on Tuesday, with calls of “traitor”, “scumbag rat” and “liar” heard.

On Wednesday, Scotland’s First Minister hit out at the independence backers who abused him.

“Hurling abuse at journalists is never acceptable,” the SNP politician tweeted.

“Their job is vital to our democracy and it is important to report and scrutinise, not support any viewpoint.

“James Cook is a journalist of the highest quality and a total pro – the behaviour he was subjected to last night was disgraceful.”

During the video, which was filmed by protesters, Mr Cook was asked how long he had been in Scotland.

“I’ve been in Scotland my whole life,” he told the woman, who was asking about the Claim of Right, a document which dates back to 1689.

“I’m not going to be starting asking you how long you’ve been in Scotland, I think it’s a bit of a rude question.”

After yells continued from the crowd, Mr Cook said: “It’s a waste of time. I’m very much trying to have a civilised conversation with you, in our nation, which we share, but I can’t have a civilised conversation because this gentleman calls me ‘traitor’ and ‘scum’ and screams me down.”

At the protest, there were also reports of abuse being hurled at Tory members as they walked in, as well as eggs being thrown.

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said there an “appropriate policing plan was in place to maintain public safety and minimise disruption”.

Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do,” Mr Davidson said.

“We have a duty under the European Convention on Human Rights to protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter protest balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

No arrests were made, the force said.

Comments / 0

The Independent

What the papers say – August 21

Labour’s rise and a push to increase tuition fees feature among the nation’s papers.The Observer reports the Labour party has seen a bounce in the polls as senior Tories warn of potential consequences of a Liz Truss premiership.Tomorrow’s front w pic.twitter.com/7czcRkVt92— The Observer (@ObserverUK) August 20, 2022The Foreign Secretary has pledged to stop the exodus of doctors from the NHS if she becomes prime minister, according to the Sunday Telegraph.The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Truss: I'll halt NHS doctor exodus'https://t.co/0obtu7R4OP#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/48ZsMd1uX3— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 20, 2022Elsewhere, The Sunday Times leads with a...
U.K.
The Independent

Eight days of strike action commences at UK’s biggest port

The first of an eight-day workers strike at the UK’s biggest container port begins on Sunday.Around 1,900 members of Unite at Felixstowe will walk out in a dispute over pay in the first strike to hit the port since 1989.It is the latest outbreak of industrial action to hit a growing number of sectors of the economy.Workers including crane drivers, machine operators and stevedores are taking action after voting by more than 9-1 in favour of strikes.The union said the stoppage will have a big impact on the port, which handles around four million containers a year from 2,000 ships.But...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Labour opens up eight point lead over Conservatives as Truss falls behind Starmer, poll finds

The Labour Party has opened up an eight point lead over the Conservatives, according to polling which suggests both remaining Tory leadership candidates now trail Sir Keir Starmer as the preferred prime minister.According to Opinium, Labour’s lead has grown by five points in the past fortnight, after Sir Keir’s party proposed freezing the energy price cap in response to the cost of living crisis, a policy found to be supported by nearly two-thirds of voters. Conversely, the polling period coincided with Boris Johnson taking two foreign holidays and Liz Truss – the frontunner to replace him in No 10...
WORLD
The Independent

Gove backs Sunak and says Truss ‘on holiday from reality’

Michael Gove has endorsed Rishi Sunak to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, accusing Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss of taking a “holiday from reality” over the cost of living crisis.Throwing his weight behind the former chancellor, who sought to bill himself as the “underdog” during Friday night’s hustings, Mr Gove also said he did not expect to return to frontbench politics – having been the longest-serving minister in cabinet until he was fired for privately telling the PM to resign.“It was the privilege of my life to spend 11 years in the cabinet under three prime ministers,” Mr...
BUSINESS
The Independent

NHS boss warns of ‘unprecedented’ risk of death from cold homes unless ministers intervene on bills

NHS leaders have warned of an “unprecedented” risk of death from cold weather this winter unless ministers intervene on energy costs.   As households face the prospect of sky-high bills, Matthew Taylor, the chief executive of the NHS Confederation, said research has shown up to 10,000 people die from under-heated homes in an average year. But the cost of living crisis will create an “unprecedented number of people who won’t be able to heat their homes” unless the government acts. The NHS confederation, which represents health bosses, and more than 100 NHS leaders have written to minsters to sound the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Barristers balloted on escalating action to an all-out strike

Barristers are voting on plans for an all-out strike next month as part of a row with the Government over jobs and pay.Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks but are now being balloted on an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start on September 5.The ballot closes at midnight on Sunday, with the result expected on Monday.It has become clear that a significant proportion of our members wish to be given an option to escalate our current action towards an uninterrupted strike in order to exert maximum leverage upon Government at this critical...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Kites fly over Hampstead Heath to mark one year since Taliban took over Afghanistan

Crowds gathered with their Afghan kite in Hampstead Heath, London, to mark one year since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.Fly with Me is a multi-city festival to remember and preserve Afghan culture through ancient art, such as kite-flying, music, poetry and dance. The project came from Good Chance Theatre, creators of The Walk With Amal, in which a giant puppet of a child refugee walked from the Turkish-Syrian border to Manchester.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
WORLD
The Independent

New king of South Africa's Zulu nation dismisses challengers

The new king of South Africa’s Zulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini was enthroned in a colorful ceremony Saturday before hundreds of supporters in a rural part of KwaZulu-Natal province.The king dismissed those challenging his right to the throne in his first public comments on the issue. He was crowned as the traditional leader of the Zulu nation, although some members of the royal family dispute his right to succeed his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini. Some members of the family prefer an older brother and a different group supports another brother. The late king had six wives and several sons....
AFRICA
The Independent

The Independent

