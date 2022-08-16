ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Opposes U.S. Chip Act, to Take Measures to Safeguard Rights

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes a new chips act passed by the United States and will take forceful measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, said China's commerce ministry on Thursday. Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade and investment activities of relevant firms in China,...
'Nowhere to Hide' if War Comes to Taiwan's Front-Line Islands

NANGAN/DONGYIN, Taiwan (Reuters) - On Taiwan's windswept Matsu islands, close to China's coast, one topic has been driving conversations in recent days: prospects of an invasion by China since it began military exercises in response to visits to Taiwan by U.S. lawmakers. Held by Taiwan since the defeated Republic of...
Bhutan Bans Import of Most Vehicles as Foreign Exchange Reserves Plummet

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Bhutan will ban the import of all vehicles except utility vehicles, heavy earthmoving machines and agriculture machinery to save dwindling foreign exchange reserves, the government said in a notice seen by Reuters on Friday. Nestled between China and India, the country of fewer than 800,000 people is...
Ukrainian Economy Could Contract 35-40% by Year-End - Minister

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy could contract 35-40% by the end of the year, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Friday. Hit by Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, the economy contracted 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Taiwan Says China Continuing Military Activities Nearby

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's defence ministry said 17 Chinese aircraft and five Chinese ships were detected operating around Taiwan on Saturday as Beijing continued military activities near the island. It said this included four aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, which in normal times acts as an unofficial...
Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Says It's Exporting up to 7,000 T of Grain Per Day

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia is exporting up to 7,000 tonnes of grain per day, Russian-installed authorities there said on Saturday. Ukraine has accused Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, of stealing grain from territories that Russia's army has seized since Moscow sent...
China Risks Miscalculation With Pressure on Taiwan, U.S. Says

TAIPEI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's efforts to coerce and undermine Taiwan risk miscalculation and its pressure campaign will most likely continue, Daniel Kritenbrink, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, said. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has been carrying out war games and military drills around the island this month...
China Sentences Tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 Years, Fines His Company $8.1 Billion

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Shanghai court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, not seen in public since 2017, to 13 years in jail and fined his Tomorrow Holdings conglomerate 55.03 billion yuan ($8.1 billion), a record in China. Xiao and Tomorrow Holdings were charged with illegally siphoning away public deposits,...
U.S. Air Force Secretary: China's Actions Around Taiwan Increase Risk

TAIPEI (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said on Friday that China's actions around Taiwan increase the level of risk and he hoped that China's behaviour returns to the norms that were established before. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has been staging military...
