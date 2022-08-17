Read full article on original website
San Juan County Waterfront Parcels
If you own a waterfront parcel in the County, or hope to purchase one, I have detailed below some items to take into consideration. Historically, waterfront parcels were the most coveted investment in the islands but, due to ever changing regulations, they are now the most confusing parcels to develop. For REALTORs they can be a challenge to sell due to our inability to give buyers concrete answers to their questions while on site.
Help shape a composting program for the islands
Submitted by the San Juan County Solid Waste Program. San Juan County is exploring how to best implement commercial composting for residents and businesses in the Islands, and we need your help! The County’s Solid Waste Program has created a survey to gauge community interest in such a program. The survey is available now through Aug. 30 at https://bit.ly/3OTj5R4.
San Juan Historical Society raising funds for Fairgrounds Pioneer Cabin
Submitted by the San Juan Historical Society. In the early 1920s, when the San Juan County Fairgrounds were being developed, it was proposed that a log cabin be built to commemorate the role of early Euro-American families in the settlement of the islands. The call went out for individuals and...
Compass Health Raising Funds to Send Youth on San Juan Island to Summer Camp
Submitted by Compass Health. To provide a memorable and impactful experience to youth on San Juan Island, Compass Health is participating in a campaign to raise $5,000 to send children and young teens served through the organization’s Child and Family Outpatient program to Camp Orkila, a popular camp experience for kids from grades 3 to 10.
