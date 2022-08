The Little League World Series got off to a sobering start this week when Utah's Easton Oliverson fell out of a bunk bed in Williamsport, Pa., suffering a severe head injury. Easton's condition has improved post-emergency surgery, and he's currently recovering at home. In an uplifting moment, 12-year-old Easton's brother, Brogan, took his first at-bat as a pinch hitter in Williamsport on Friday after being added to the roster on Thursday.

