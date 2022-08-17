Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim Hemraj
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
wemu.org
Passenger train from Ann Arbor to Traverse City will be studied with federal funds
A proposed passenger train route from Ann Arbor to Traverse City will be studied after receiving federal funding. With $1.3 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, a planning study can begin. The existing route, which already handles freight shipping, would take passengers from Ann Arbor...
Arab American News
The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim
The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
City of Dearborn to unveil 2 public Narcan vending machines, including 1 at Dearborn Train Station
As opioid deaths continue to rise locally and across the United States, the city of Dearborn is taking steps to help save lives. At no cost, the city secured 396 units of Narcan, an opioid overdose-reversal medication, to increase access to the public with two stocked vending machines, according to an Instagram post.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Dwayne Haywood named senior deputy director overseeing public assistance benefits for MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – Dwayne Haywood, a veteran of more than 30 years with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will be the new leader of the administration that oversees food assistance and other public assistance benefits. MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel announced the selection of Haywood as senior...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
‘Training for a race war’ - Gang leader re-sentenced in Washtenaw County
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The leader of a national White supremacist group that advocates for violence against the United States has been re-sentenced by a Washtenaw County judge. Justen Watkins is the self-admitted leader of The Base, a gang Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel warned is among those mixing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Highland Park ordered to pay $21M water bill: ‘This is just devastating’
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – A ruling from an appeals court could put the City of Highland Park in a world of hurt. That ruling re-instates a $21 million unpaid water bill, and that’s a number the city of less than ten thousand just can’t afford. Here’s how...
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
wdet.org
New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one
On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nurses Union Files Lawsuit Against University Of Michigan Alleging Refusal To Bargain
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A lawsuit has been filed by the Michigan Nurses Association against the University of Michigan alleging the university is refusing to bargain in contract negotiations over the workloads of nurses. The lawsuit claims the university is refusing to discuss the number of patients assigned per nurse, which they say presents safety concerns. The 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have been without a contract since July 1. “When nurses are forced to take care of too many people at once, patient care gets compromised and nurses are put in danger of injury or burnout, and that’s happening far too...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
Ann Arbor OKs $640K contract to eliminate Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor is moving forward with plans to fill another large gap in the city’s sidewalk network. City Council voted unanimously this week to OK a $639,726 contract with Doan Construction Co. for the Ellsworth Road sidewalk gap project. The work consists of installing...
candgnews.com
Former Sterling Heights City Council candidate accused of election fraud
STERLING HEIGHTS — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is accusing former Sterling Heights City Council candidate Paul Manni of allegedly trying to unlawfully submit absentee ballots last year. Manni, 27, of Sterling Heights, was arraigned in 41-A District Court Aug. 5 on nine counts of forging a signature...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wemu.org
Shorthanded Ypsilanti police face morale problem
The Ypsilanti Police Department has a shorthanded staff and a morale problem. This as they are tasked with replacing police chief Tony DeGiusti, who resigned on Monday. The already short-staffed department has lost five officers in recent months. Four of them left to join other police departments, and another retired after 27 years of service.
Detroit News
More Michigan kids kept in emergency rooms due to overloaded psychiatric system
The head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services admitted Wednesday that the story about two boys who spent weeks in a Macomb County emergency room this summer waiting for a foster care placement highlights a "very pervasive" problem plaguing the state's health and child welfare systems. There...
Crain's Detroit Business
Romeo machine shop files for bankruptcy, blames supply chain and labor issues
Another victim of staffing shortages, inflation and supply chain disruptions has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Romeo-based Cammand Machining LLC filed a petition for bankruptcy Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. The machine shop, which services the mold-and-die industry for...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother struggles to find affordable living as cost of rent increases across Metro Detroit
DETROIT – As people try to make ends meet, the rising cost of rent is a constant struggle. Right now, the average cost of rent across Metro Detroit is $1,176 will get you a little less than 800 square feet. In Warren, you’re paying $950 a month. The cost...
Ann Arbor woman injured stepping in pothole gets $24,500 in settlement
ANN ARBOR, MI — A woman injured from stepping in an Ann Arbor street pothole is getting $24,500 in a legal settlement. City Council voted unanimously Monday night, Aug. 15, to authorize the payout to resolve an injury claim brought against the city by Deborah Gordon-Gurfinkel and her husband Elihau Gurfinkel.
Where is the Biggest Home in Michigan? Not Too Far and It’s Amazing!
We have some stunning homes here is West Michigan that most of us can only dream about. Multiple bedrooms, bathroom, rec rooms, pools, 5,8, 10,000 square feet of space, the whole nine yards. But, how would you like to live in a 32,000 square foot home? It's not for sale, but it is amazing.
She Didn’t Know She Still Owed Money to Her Utility. Then 25% of Her Paycheck Was Gone.
After the state’s largest utility sold consumer debt, thousands of Detroiters faced default judgments and garnished wages. The utility only reaped pennies on the dollar.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC
ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
Comments / 0