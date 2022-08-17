ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Arab American News

The problem of being insured while Arab, Chaldean or Muslim

The problems of racial and religious animus are unfortunately ongoing challenges for Michiganders with ancestry from the Middle East or who adhere to the Islamic faith. These challenges exist despite the density of Arab and Chaldean Americans and American Muslims who reside in Southeastern Michigan. Although issues such as hate...
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
wdet.org

New Path Villages aims to create a community for those without one

On Detroit’s East Side, New Path Villages is building a tiny community. The nonprofit aims to be the bridge between homelessness and conventional housing. Seeing a need that needed to be filled, Mike Willenborg and Danielle Kaltz got together and began the work. Willenborg spoke with CultureShift about his vision for the organization.
CBS Detroit

Nurses Union Files Lawsuit Against University Of Michigan Alleging Refusal To Bargain

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A lawsuit has been filed by the Michigan Nurses Association against the University of Michigan alleging the university is refusing to bargain in contract negotiations over the workloads of nurses. The lawsuit claims the university is refusing to discuss the number of patients assigned per nurse, which they say presents safety concerns. The 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have been without a contract since July 1. “When nurses are forced to take care of too many people at once, patient care gets compromised and nurses are put in danger of injury or burnout, and that’s happening far too...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wemu.org

Shorthanded Ypsilanti police face morale problem

The Ypsilanti Police Department has a shorthanded staff and a morale problem. This as they are tasked with replacing police chief Tony DeGiusti, who resigned on Monday. The already short-staffed department has lost five officers in recent months. Four of them left to join other police departments, and another retired after 27 years of service.
Crain's Detroit Business

Romeo machine shop files for bankruptcy, blames supply chain and labor issues

Another victim of staffing shortages, inflation and supply chain disruptions has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Romeo-based Cammand Machining LLC filed a petition for bankruptcy Tuesday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Eastern District of Michigan in Detroit. The machine shop, which services the mold-and-die industry for...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Washtenaw County returns to ‘high’ COVID level, says CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County has returned to a “high” COVID-19 community level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between Aug. 4-17, weekly cases per 100,000 increased to 247.3, with 1,388 total confirmed cases, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department. When community transmission...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI

