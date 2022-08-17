ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A lawsuit has been filed by the Michigan Nurses Association against the University of Michigan alleging the university is refusing to bargain in contract negotiations over the workloads of nurses. The lawsuit claims the university is refusing to discuss the number of patients assigned per nurse, which they say presents safety concerns. The 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have been without a contract since July 1. “When nurses are forced to take care of too many people at once, patient care gets compromised and nurses are put in danger of injury or burnout, and that’s happening far too...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO