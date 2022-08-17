Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel Maven
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
nwi.life
The City of Hobart Lakefront Festival Brings the Summer to a Memorable End
The City of Hobart kicked off its 31st annual Lakefront Festival on Thursday, August 18. There was an endless amount of things for the Hobart community to enjoy— live music, a beer garden, plenty of delicious food, and a huge area packed with things to keep kids entertained. The summer may be ending, but the festival was the last summer hurrah that everyone needed.
WNDU
Downtown South Bend’s largest annual event showcases visual, performing, and culinary arts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, the streets of South Bend were filled with over 500 local artists, that showcased visual, performing, and culinary works of art. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Jefferson Street, St. Louis Boulevard, and Howard Park were filled with artists, stages, and intricate creations.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Hobart, IN USA
Our family lives in Indiana, and we found a Quilted Heart today! I had no idea what the kindness project IFAQH was until today after discovering it. Our family was in downtown eating lunch, and we noticed something hanging in a tree with a note on it. It was the Quilted Heart! After finding out what the project stands for, it made me so happy we found one. We plan on hanging it in our car as a reminder to be kind wherever we go. I love this project! 😀
valpo.life
Valparaiso University Employee Spotlight: Kevin Goebbert
We all hope to find a career and work that we see as a passion rather than a job. Kevin Goebbert, Professor of Meteorology at Valparaiso University, is one of the lucky ones. For the last thirteen years, Goebbert has been living out his dream and inspiring that same passion in others.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valpo.life
Goodwill Industries supports veterans with La Porte Stand Down event
Hundreds of veterans, their families, and their caretakers flooded the La Porte County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 19 for Goodwill Industries of Michiana’s Veteran Stand Down event. At its core, Stand Down is about connecting veterans to the resources they need and letting them know many appreciate their time...
valpo.life
Valparaiso’s Original Water Tower Gets an Update
In a high-profile infrastructure project, the City of Valparaiso’s original water tower – located at Tower Park on Franklin Street – is getting a fresh new finish, inside and out this summer, preserving its surfaces into the future. Built in 1936, the tower’s interior and exterior will be sandblasted and resurfaced, with the exterior featuring a fresh new brand for the City of Valparaiso.
Inside Indiana Business
IU eliminating fees at regional campuses
Indiana University on Thursday announced a plan to lower what it calls common barriers to attending college. The university says it is removing certain fees for high school students looking to attend one of its five regional campuses throughout the state and access college-level classes while still in high school.
hometownnewsnow.com
Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band Tonight in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - A Jimmy Buffet tribute band will help bring a tropical feeling to downtown La Porte this evening. The band from Chicago will play at State and Monroe streets. The theme of the monthly Friday Night Live event is “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” the title of one of Buffet’s hit songs. Buffet is best known, perhaps, for his song “Margaritaville.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
valpo.life
THE POKAGON BAND AND ITS FOUR WINDS CASINOS HOST RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TO CELEBRATE THE EXPANDED GAMING FLOOR AT FOUR WINDS SOUTH BEND
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and its Four Winds® Casinos hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony today to mark the opening of the expanded gaming floor at Four Winds South Bend, which now spans more than 98,000 square feet and includes 1,900 slot machines, 27 table games, a new high limit area, an additional cage and cashier area. The expanded gaming floor is part of a large-scale expansion at the property which will also feature a new 23-story hotel tower with 317 hotel rooms including 83 suites, a spa, convention area with a ballroom and meeting space, a cafe, an outdoor swimming pool, and terraces with spectacular views. The expansion will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
valpo.life
Boys & Girls Club of Greater Northwest Indiana is looking for bus drivers
Job Location: Valparaiso Club - Valparaiso, Indiana. Provide safe and orderly transportation of members to and from designated schools on assigned bus route(s) or other destinations in accordance with the traffic and safety rules of Federal, State and local government agencies, and the Boys & Girls Clubs rules, policies and procedures. Incumbent is responsible for communicating on condition of buses, vans and their equipment. Complying with a regular and preventive maintenance schedule is required. The position will also carry out responsibilities such as reporting, tracking, and maintaining routes. The driver is responsible for the enforcement of order and safety on the buses and vans, resulting in a safe and positive environment for youth.Qualifications.
harborcountry-news.com
ALL REVVED UP IN NEW BUFFALO
NEW BUFFALO — The 2022 Full Throttle Throwdown Car Show at U.S. 12 Speed & Custom in New Buffalo overflowed with very special rides, drew throngs of spectators, and featured live music, a chance to see projects in progress inside the shop, pedal-powered hot rod races for the kids, and a jet-powered dragster exhibition that really brought the heat on an otherwise picture-perfect summer day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Officer shoots Dick’s Sporting Goods robbery suspect in Northwest Indiana
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department will lead the investigation.
Eater
Home Run Inn Recalls More Than 13,000 Pounds of Frozen Sausage Pizza
Home Run Inn, one of Chicago’s longest running pizza chains, is recalling more than 13,000 pounds of frozen Deluxe Sausage pizzas that may have been contaminated with “extraneous materials” — namely metal — after customers reported finding metal in their pies, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sunday.
WNDU
Alarming ILearn results call for Indiana’s largest ever financial investment in literacy
INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Results for one of Indiana’s standardized tests, ILearn, came back last month, and were so alarming, leaders in the state felt they need to step in. In 2019, when ILearn was introduced to classrooms in Indiana, replacing the ISTEP exams, 37 percent of 3rd through 8th grade students across Indiana scored proficient in math and English.
valpo.life
Parent Resource Group offers support for parents, caregivers of children with special needs
Being a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences in life. However sometimes mothers, fathers and other caregivers need support. Community Healthcare System’s new Parent Resource Group aims to provide advice, help and learning opportunities for those caring for children with special needs. “This group was created to...
valpo.life
Ford’s First Ever Electric F-150!
Currie Motors Ford of Valpo surprised the GreatNews.Life team with an all-new Lightning F-150. Great News Editorial Director, Ashley Spargo, hits the road to test the first ever electric F-150.
protocol.com
Indiana has a $100 million EV plan. Black communities say they’re being left out.
Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state of Indiana is set to receive $100 million to build out a network of electric vehicle charging stations by 2025. But local officials and leaders of the NAACP in the state are calling on the Biden administration to reject the state’s plan, arguing that communities of color have been left out of the planning process, leading to a proposal that could entrench the racist transportation policies that both President Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg have vowed to address with these new federal funds.
959theriver.com
Local Drumline DESTROYED IT on AGT Live Show, Among Favorites to Win It All
The Pack drumline, whom I talked about before on this very website, just blew up the world again with their performance on Tuesday night!. As you can hear in the video above, Simon believes they have the passion and talent to win it all, but as you hear Howie say, they have a lot of competition.
Comments / 1