Energy Industry

CoinTelegraph

Chinese mining giant Canaan doubles profits despite the blanket crypto ban

Major Chinese cryptocurrency miner manufacturer Canaan appears to have no issues with the local ban on crypto, as the company’s overall performance has continued to grow in 2022. Canaan officially announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, reporting a 117% increase in gross profit...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm

In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Korea’s ‘poop-coin’ reached the end of its pipeline, inventor reveals

The South Korean government has put a lid on a science program that created toilets designed to turn human waste into electricity, heat, and digital currency. The Science Walden project was revealed in July 2021 to the amusement of the crypto community and the wider public alike — introducing the BeeVi toilet, which turned human excrement into methane gas and rewarded its “depositors” with a digital currency called Ggool.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

3 cloud providers accounting for over two-thirds of Ethereum nodes: Data

The majority of 4,653 active Ethereum nodes are in the hands of centralized web providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), which could “expose Ethereum to central points of failure,” according to crypto analytics platform Messari. A Monday post shows that three major cloud providers account for 69% of...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

FTX blocks Aztec Network privacy DApp, calling it a ‘high risk’ mixer

FTX has reportedly begun blocking accounts that have sent coins through zk.money, a private layer-2 chain provided by the Aztec Network on Ethereum. According to Twitter users, FTX has identified the DApp as a mixer — a service it deems a “high-risk activity” prohibited by the exchange.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

South African Reserve Bank encourages friendly behavior with crypto

The Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank of South Africa sent out guidelines to its subsidiaries in an effort to prevent illicit activities, encouraging banks not to cut all ties with cryptocurrency. It suggested that such an act could cause greater risk in the long run. The official notice was...
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Unicorns founder says P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’

As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond spoke with Aron Beireschmitt, the CEO of Laguna Games and founder of Crypto Unicorns, about the sustainability of P2E-focused blockchain games.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Fei Protocol founder proposes ghosting Tribe DAO following hack repayment

An attack in April 2022, which drained off nearly $80 million from various Rari Fuse pools, required the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Fei Protocol to come up with a solution that minimizes damage to the ecosystem. Fei Labs’ latest proposal, which partly recommends revoking participation from Tribe DAO, received mixed sentiments from the community.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

BlockFi tops revenue grower list with 250,000% increase, BitGo aims to sue Galaxy Digital, and Bitcoin’s price drops: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 14-20

Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Crypto’s continued journey...
MARKETS
The Independent

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought

China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower.The hottest, driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half of their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down last week to save power for homes as air-conditioning demand surged, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).The coming 10...
AGRICULTURE
CoinTelegraph

Independent Tether attestation reveals 58% decrease in commercial paper holdings

An announcement from USDT issuer Tether Holdings Limited revealed information from an independent attestation about the company’s previous quarter's performance. The reviewer, top accounting firm BDO Italia, assessed Tether’s assets as of June 30, 2022. Tether had previously announced a commitment to decreasing its commercial paper holdings by...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price heads above $23.5K after highest EU inflation in history

Bitcoin (BTC) shifted higher on Aug. 18 as the latest data confirmed the European Union’s highest ever inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD passing $23,500 at the time of writing, having preserved $23,000 as support overnight. Concerns over a deeper risk asset drawdown became widespread...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil

Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Thursday that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border payments...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum Merge prompts miners and mining pools to make a choice

The Ethereum blockchain is all set to make its highly anticipated transition from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mining consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS). The Merge date is officially scheduled for Sept. 15–16 after the successful final Goerli testnet integration to the Beacon Chain on Aug. 11. At present, miners can...
MARKETS

