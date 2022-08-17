Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Chinese mining giant Canaan doubles profits despite the blanket crypto ban
Major Chinese cryptocurrency miner manufacturer Canaan appears to have no issues with the local ban on crypto, as the company’s overall performance has continued to grow in 2022. Canaan officially announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, reporting a 117% increase in gross profit...
CoinTelegraph
Tether reserve attestations to be conducted by major European accounting firm
In a step toward greater transparency and better alignment with international accounting standards, stablecoin operator Tether Holdings Limited has tapped BDO Italia to conduct regular reviews and attestations of its dollar reserves. Tether, which operates the USDT stablecoin, officially began working with BDO Italia in July, the company disclosed on...
CoinTelegraph
Korea’s ‘poop-coin’ reached the end of its pipeline, inventor reveals
The South Korean government has put a lid on a science program that created toilets designed to turn human waste into electricity, heat, and digital currency. The Science Walden project was revealed in July 2021 to the amusement of the crypto community and the wider public alike — introducing the BeeVi toilet, which turned human excrement into methane gas and rewarded its “depositors” with a digital currency called Ggool.
CoinTelegraph
3 cloud providers accounting for over two-thirds of Ethereum nodes: Data
The majority of 4,653 active Ethereum nodes are in the hands of centralized web providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), which could “expose Ethereum to central points of failure,” according to crypto analytics platform Messari. A Monday post shows that three major cloud providers account for 69% of...
CoinTelegraph
Aeternity Universe Two conference to be held in Germany’s Crypto Castle
At the end of this summer, from Sept. 15 to 16, the Aeternity Universe Two conference is set to take place at Burgscheidungen Crypto Castle in Germany. The Aeternity Universe Two conference follows the hugely successful first edition, which took place in Prague on Sept. 20 and 21 in 2019.
China just ran into something that could be even more devastating for its supply chains than COVID-19 lockdowns: A record heat wave
COVID-19 lockdowns in China threw a wrench into global supply chains earlier this year, causing shipping and production delays worldwide, and hindering economic growth. Now, the country is facing another major threat—and this one could be even worse for the economy. China has been coping with its worst heat...
CoinTelegraph
FTX blocks Aztec Network privacy DApp, calling it a ‘high risk’ mixer
FTX has reportedly begun blocking accounts that have sent coins through zk.money, a private layer-2 chain provided by the Aztec Network on Ethereum. According to Twitter users, FTX has identified the DApp as a mixer — a service it deems a “high-risk activity” prohibited by the exchange.
CoinTelegraph
South African Reserve Bank encourages friendly behavior with crypto
The Prudential Authority of the Reserve Bank of South Africa sent out guidelines to its subsidiaries in an effort to prevent illicit activities, encouraging banks not to cut all ties with cryptocurrency. It suggested that such an act could cause greater risk in the long run. The official notice was...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Unicorns founder says P2E gaming is in a long ‘maturation phase’
As the hype surrounding play-to-earn (P2E) games and platforms began to dwindle in early 2022, Web3 participants began to emphasize the need for games to be more “fun” and less finance-oriented. In the most recent episode of NFT Steez, Alyssa Expósito and Ray Salmond spoke with Aron Beireschmitt, the CEO of Laguna Games and founder of Crypto Unicorns, about the sustainability of P2E-focused blockchain games.
CoinTelegraph
United Texas Bank CEO wants to 'limit the issuance of US dollar-backed stablecoins to banks'
Scott Beck, chief executive officer of United Texas Bank, called on members of the state’s blockchain working group to recommend policy for leaving stablecoins to banks rather than crypto firms. Speaking before the Texas Work Group on Blockchain Matters in Austin on Friday, Beck suggested limiting the issuance of...
CoinTelegraph
Fei Protocol founder proposes ghosting Tribe DAO following hack repayment
An attack in April 2022, which drained off nearly $80 million from various Rari Fuse pools, required the decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Fei Protocol to come up with a solution that minimizes damage to the ecosystem. Fei Labs’ latest proposal, which partly recommends revoking participation from Tribe DAO, received mixed sentiments from the community.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi tops revenue grower list with 250,000% increase, BitGo aims to sue Galaxy Digital, and Bitcoin’s price drops: Hodler’s Digest, Aug. 14-20
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. Crypto’s continued journey...
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower.The hottest, driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has wilted crops and left reservoirs at half of their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down last week to save power for homes as air-conditioning demand surged, with temperatures as high as 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).The coming 10...
Gulf e-commerce company Noon to buy fashion venture Namshi - statement
DUBAI, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Dubai's Emaar Properties said on Saturday it is selling fashion e-commerce venture Namshi to Noon, an e-commerce company backed by Dubai billionaire Mohamed Alabbar and Saudi Arabian sovereign fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF).
CoinTelegraph
Independent Tether attestation reveals 58% decrease in commercial paper holdings
An announcement from USDT issuer Tether Holdings Limited revealed information from an independent attestation about the company’s previous quarter's performance. The reviewer, top accounting firm BDO Italia, assessed Tether’s assets as of June 30, 2022. Tether had previously announced a commitment to decreasing its commercial paper holdings by...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price heads above $23.5K after highest EU inflation in history
Bitcoin (BTC) shifted higher on Aug. 18 as the latest data confirmed the European Union’s highest ever inflation. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD passing $23,500 at the time of writing, having preserved $23,000 as support overnight. Concerns over a deeper risk asset drawdown became widespread...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple partners with Travelex to launch enterprise crypto payment service in Brazil
Ripple’s XRP token is set to be used to facilitate fast and cost-effective cross-border transactions in Brazil, after the launch of RippleNet's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) with forex company Travelex. Digital payment network Ripple announced on Thursday that foreign exchange company Travelex will utilize RippleNet’s ODL to facilitate cross-border payments...
CoinTelegraph
Can exchanges create imaginary Bitcoin to dump price? Crypto platform exec answers
One of the most substantial value propositions of Bitcoin (BTC) is that no one can create more of it apart from its fixed supply. However, an executive from a crypto exchange made a bold claim that some exchanges can create and sell BTC that's only in their system, not on the blockchain, to manipulate the market.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum Merge prompts miners and mining pools to make a choice
The Ethereum blockchain is all set to make its highly anticipated transition from its current proof-of-work (PoW) mining consensus to proof-of-stake (PoS). The Merge date is officially scheduled for Sept. 15–16 after the successful final Goerli testnet integration to the Beacon Chain on Aug. 11. At present, miners can...
CoinTelegraph
MMORPG went into ‘hiatus’ after crypto investors bailed, denies it misused funds
Phat Loop Studios, the company under fire last week for abandoning its Kickstarter and crypto-funded MMORPG game Untamed Isles, is now denying accusations that they lost their backers’ funds investing in crypto. The company came under fire last week after announcing a “hiatus” of their Pokemon-like open-world video game,...
