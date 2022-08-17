Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
The most beautiful vintage watches to shop now
There has never been a better time to invest in a pre-loved timepiece. Both ‘pre-worn’ (watches that are 20 years old or less) and ‘vintage’ watches (those 20 years or older and no longer sold in stores) have seen increasing demand over the last few years, particularly from luxury makers like Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe.
Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Cyrus Reveals He Felt ‘Mentally Destroyed’ Before Body Transformation, Shares Before and After Pic
Confident in his skin! Trace Cyrus not only shared a dramatic before and after photo of his recent body transformation, he got candid about his mental health struggles and how they affected his physical health. The Metro Station singer, 33, took to Twitter on Wednesday, August 17, to show off...
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber is inspiring our autumn wardrobes already in knee-high boots
We've certainly enjoyed a summer full of hot weather and holiday shopping – digging out our favourite sundresses to keep cool and dressing up in our go-to sandals again – but we're feeling ready for autumnal dressing, and so is Hailey Bieber. The model-turned-beauty entrepreneur (Bieber recently launched...
What is behind Gen Z’s Elf Bar obsession?
Enter a UK nightclub tonight and you will find yourself surrounded by an inescapable cloud of fruity smoke. This candied plume of vapour comes from an Elf Bar, Gen Z’s newest accessory. The Elf Bar is a new, pre-filled disposable vape device that’s slimmer and more compact than a normal e-cigarette. In windows of discount phone shops and off licences and sold inside nightclubs and supermarkets, the hot pink, neon yellow and red-berry pens are neatly lined up in colour order like a fresh packet of Crayolas. They’re clutched in the hands of teenagers right the way through to young...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spotted in Savannah with Their Kids Ahead of Their Wedding
Ahead of their lavish, three-day wedding celebration in Georgia, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. enjoying sunny Savannah with their kids. During the outing yesterday, the newlyweds coordinated in breezy beige looks. The actor wore a button-down and matching cap with classic blue jeans and black sneakers. The Marry Me star, meanwhile, opted for a spaghetti-strap scrunch crop top and airy wide-leg pants. She finished the ensemble with navy platforms and white sunglasses with gold hardware.
The sweetest moment! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk down the aisle with their 5 kids
The day has come! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. After Bennifer’s surprised wedding in las Vegas, the couple tied the knot in a spectacular Georgia ceremony for the second time. At the actor’s $8.9 million property in Georgia, the couple made sure to have everything...
Harper's Bazaar
40 Rarely-Seen Vintage Photos of Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth, and More Royals
Every family has old photos that they look back on to reminisce, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a group of people that's been as studiously documented as the royals. Naturally, this has yielded more than a few quality images that have been overlooked through the years—but thanks to the internet, they're not too hard to find. Here are a bunch of rare vintage photos of the royal family.
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Show PDA in Matching Outfits During Italian Getaway
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are spending some quality time together. The couple was spotted embarking on a PDA-filled outing in Ponza Island, Italy, where they were photographed embracing each other after grabbing dinner at a waterfront restaurant with friends. Kravitz and Tatum even matched in all-white outfits. The...
Harper's Bazaar
Liberty's beauty advent calendar has been revealed
The heatwaves might still be dominating conversation, but some are already looking keenly towards the festive season – and this week, Liberty has delivered a dose of (extremely early) Christmas excitement in the form of its anticipated beauty advent calendar. Madness? Perhaps – but when you see what's in...
Harper's Bazaar
5 Self-Care Essentials Bond No.9 Founder Laurice Rahmé Swears By
Welcome to Take the Edge Off, a series that breaks down the beauty and self-care routines of influencers, CEOs, experts, and celebrities. Find out how they unwind and decompress, while taking a closer look at the holy grail essentials they're currently raving about. New York is the muse for beauty...
Harper's Bazaar
The four things Catherine Zeta-Jones does to get glowing skin
It's been 24 years since Catherine Zeta-Jones had her breakout role as Elena in The Mask of Zorro back in 1998, and the actress has maintained her radiant, glowing complexion ever since. Now 52, the actress is about to star as Morticia in the forthcoming remake of The Addams Family, so it felt an apt time to investigate what exactly she does to make her skin look so good.
Harper's Bazaar
Saks Potts Isn't Looking for a TikTok Moment
Every brand wants to come out of gate strong, but few get a start like Saks Potts. The Copenhagen-based womenswear brand, which launched in 2014, became an instant cult favorite thanks to its poppy, fur-trimmed outerwear. But when you have such a hallmark design, how do you keep from becoming a one-hit wonder? Founders Barbara Potts and Cathrine Saks found a way with Saks Potts’ Spring 2023 collection, which showed during Copenhagen Fashion Week in the sunny city square at mid-day.
Harper's Bazaar
Madonna Throws an Opulent "Surrealistic" Dance Party in Italy with Her Kids
Madonna's Italian birthday celebration turned into a full-on Alice in Wonderland–inspired bash, filled with eccentric designer looks, cascades of jewels, and lots of dancing. The pop queen, 64, shared a video of the extravagant evening, in which she starts off by saying, "Come to my surrealistic party, where nothing...
Harper's Bazaar
Lili Reinhart Doesn't Regret Criticizing Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look
The Internet went back and forth with its opinions of Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look—a gown straight from the closet of the late Marilyn Monroe—which the reality star went on an extreme diet to fit into. Some supported her decision to wear it, and others, like Lili Reinhart, didn't.
Harper's Bazaar
Elly Karamoh Styles the House of Harvey
“People are like, 'Who the fuck is dressing Steve Harvey?!'” Elly Karamoh isn’t wrong. Everyone from fans on social media to other stars and celebrities have been lusting over the host, comedian, and media mogul’s refreshed look. GQ has called Harvey a style icon, and a 2021 Paris trip including a monochromatic green look nearly broke the Internet. “It always means so much to see other fashion icons celebrating us. Lenny Kravitz gave us our flowers and complimented Mr. Harvey’s style. Lionel Richie did as well when we saw him in Dubai,” Karamoh says. Almost magically, Harvey has managed to look current and classic, simple and ornate, bossed up and accessible. I say almost because Harvey’s style revival was no accident: Karamoh is who we can thank for the recent looks Harvey has donned. Harvey himself has publicly credited his stylist with teaching him range. And that’s just Karamoh’s first trick.
Harper's Bazaar
The most luxurious hotels in the Maldives
With a priority place on most bucket lists and one of the highest concentrations of luxury brands on the planet, the Maldives is the ultimate destination for discerning travellers in search of paradise. And if your idea of paradise is (like almost everyone else’s) white sand, palm trees, tropical temperatures, bright blue skies (until it’s time for a dramatic sunset) and being marooned on a tiny desert island, the Maldives is the archipelago state for you.
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Pairs a Cutout Blazer Dress with Thigh High Stockings
Hailey Bieber's latest look embraces several celeb-favorite trends. For a party celebrating her BFF Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand, 818, in Malibu Thursday night, the model chose a deconstructed blazer mini dress from Blumarine's fall 2022 presentation. The piece features padded shoulders, a tie-front decoration, and cutouts at the waist giving the illusion of a two-piece set.
Harper's Bazaar
Emily Ratajkowski Runs Errands in a Sleek All-Black Ensemble
Emily Ratajkowski has mastered the model-off-duty look, and her latest outfit is proof. Yesterday, the My Body author was spotted running errands around New York City in an all-black look that was as cool and relaxed as it was sexy and elevated. The outfit consisted of a plunging sleeveless top from Aya Muse and baggy high-waisted trousers, also from the brand. She paired the set with classic white sneakers and accessorized with a black string necklace with a large silver heart pendant from With Jéan and orange-tinted sunglasses from Odessa1919.
Harper's Bazaar
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Are Spotted on a Rare Date in New York City
Olivia Wilde's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Olivia Wilde and boyfriend Harry Styles couldn't help but show off their love while on a rare date night in New York City. The actors had a romantic day yesterday, starting off with a gym session—where they were pictured...
Harper's Bazaar
The best oil-free foundations for a perfected finish
Finding the perfect foundation is a tall order. It needs to deliver enough coverage to leave the complexion looking naturally lit-from-within, the texture has to blend in seamlessly with little effort, it needs to wear comfortably through whatever the day (and night) brings, and it should do so without compromising our skin health. Add oily skin to the equation, and the pursuit to find the one seems near impossible.
