“People are like, 'Who the fuck is dressing Steve Harvey?!'” Elly Karamoh isn’t wrong. Everyone from fans on social media to other stars and celebrities have been lusting over the host, comedian, and media mogul’s refreshed look. GQ has called Harvey a style icon, and a 2021 Paris trip including a monochromatic green look nearly broke the Internet. “It always means so much to see other fashion icons celebrating us. Lenny Kravitz gave us our flowers and complimented Mr. Harvey’s style. Lionel Richie did as well when we saw him in Dubai,” Karamoh says. Almost magically, Harvey has managed to look current and classic, simple and ornate, bossed up and accessible. I say almost because Harvey’s style revival was no accident: Karamoh is who we can thank for the recent looks Harvey has donned. Harvey himself has publicly credited his stylist with teaching him range. And that’s just Karamoh’s first trick.

