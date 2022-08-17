Read full article on original website
Runfy and Decentraland – Crypto Projects That Deliver Unique Blockchain-Based Services To Their Users
Physical activities have huge health benefits. Despite this, most adults lack the motivation to engage in fitness activities. Runfy Protocol’s developer team aims to solve this problem by motivating its users to exercise. Through Runfy, individuals can overcome their sedentary lifestyles by combining fitness and cryptocurrency. With the native...
Cardalonia On A Mission To Become The Sandbox Of Cardano Ecosystem, Shares First Look Of Their Metaverse Map
Cardano-based Metaverse gaming Project, Cardalonia is delighted to release the initial map demo of their play-to-earn project and also kicked off the Land Pre-sale whitelist for $LONIA token holders. The Land Presale is exclusively for $LONIA token holders who have staked a minimum of 7000 $LONIA tokens to be eligible...
How Well Does Klangaverse Perform against Prominent Cryptocurrencies Like Solana (SOL) And Polygon in the Future?
Speculators have been alarmed by an assortment of collapsing red graphs on numerous cryptocurrency exchanges. Many traders intending to benefit from cryptocurrencies have had their hopes shattered by the current crypto meltdown. Not only has Bitcoin suffered some of its roughest months in terms of price, but it has also...
How The Trident Protocol Is Offering The Biggest Fixed APY In Crypto 382,000%
The crypto industry is on route to onboard 1 billion users by 2025, according to recent studies. The decentralized finance (DeFi) sector has been one of the fastest growing in the digital asset industry. Data from DeFi Pulse a massive hike in the value held by these products and projects since 2017.
Review: Nomiswap, The DEX With An Innovative Trading Model And Best Rewards In Crypto
The crypto industry is growing faster than anyone could have anticipated. New data suggests the sector could onboard over 1 billion users by 2025 if it follows the internet’s adoption curve. These users will have multiple options to trade with their favorite digital assets. Most users might be inclined...
World’s First Auto-Rebasing Layer 1 Blockchain Is Set for 2023 Release
Press Release: SafuuX plans to revolutionize the entire rebase concept. August 19, 2022, Brisbane, Australia – Leveraging the ongoing success of the Safuu protocol, the Safuu team has announced the upcoming launch of the SafuuX. The world’s first auto-rebasing layer 1 blockchain, scheduled for Mainnet in January 2023. The SafuuX blockchain will use a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) consensus mechanism and feature SFX as the native coin, and SafuuX DEX as the native decentralized exchange on SafuuX chain.
Australian Crypto Exchange Swyftx Cuts Its Workforce By 21% Amid Bear Market
The low prices of cryptocurrencies have lowered crypto services platforms’ income. As a result, it forced many crypto exchanges to lay off their staff to fight the challenging global economic conditions of 2022. Following the footstep of other companies, Swyftx, an Australian-based crypto exchange, has announced cutting its workforce...
Crypto Juggernaut Founder Labels Meta And Microsoft As ‘Digital Dictatorships’
The crypto market has shed more than $2 trillion of its value since November last year. As a safeguard against the market’s heightened volatility, a number of investors and traders opted to remain in the backseat. However, the industry is being led by the founder of a Hong Kong-headquartered...
UN Exec: Regulating Crypto Use Will Make Internet Safe
Ghada Waly, executive director of the UN office on drugs and crime, has argued that restricting the usage of cryptocurrencies can help make the internet a bit safer. On August 18, Waly emphasized that the focus should be on examining how digital assets are utilized unlawfully during a session with the World Economic Forum. Notably, many assets have been used in illicit vices like the acquisition of drugs and money laundering during the growth of cryptocurrencies.
Watch As Keninah Concord Changes A Life From Your Donations As You Reap Profits From Dogecoin And Other Crypto Assets
In today’s world, we’re plagued by different crises that keep bolstering a decline in the quality of human life. For example, for several months now, Ukraine has been at war with Russia leading to the displacement of several people from their motherland. As a result, many have had to restart their lives from donations, and Keninah Concord (KEN) is here to ensure your donations actually reach a recipient through its distributed ledger technology.
Why The CME Will Launch Ethereum Options Ahead Of “The Merge”
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group will launch Ethereum option contracts on its platform on September 12. The company announced that it’s waiting for regulatory review, and if approved, these new investment products will join its ETH futures and mini futures contracts. The new option contracts will be offered...
Uniswap Blocked 253 Crypto Addresses, Here’s Why
Uniswap the Decentralised exchange has blocked 253 crypto addresses over the last four months that it worked with TRM Labs, which is a blockchain analytics firm. The reason behind the blocking was tied to connections with stolen funds. This makes it the first ever time Uniswap disclosed data which is...
Blood On The Streets As Crypto Market Liquidations Cross $600 Million
Liquidations across the crypto market have quickly added up in the last day. Bitcoin had dropped below $22,000, triggering rapid losses for traders. These traders had obviously been following the recent bullish trend in the market but are now paying dearly for it. More than 150,000 traders have now lost their positions, leading to one of the worst liquidation trends to be recorded in 2022.
Recession-proof Cryptos: Uniglo (GLO), Cardano (ADA), Fantom (FTM), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Investors are seeking places to keep their money safe since the global economy is on the verge of a recession. Many people feel that cryptocurrencies suit this profile because, unlike conventional fiat currencies, they are not affected by the same economic factors. In particular, it is believed that the four cryptocurrencies in the headline can withstand the stresses of a recession.
These 16 Crypto Exchanges Have Been Flagged By South Korean Financial Regulator
The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) has decided to pursue some crypto firms that lack proper regulatory approval. A total of 16 firms have been in the regulator’s radar as they have not aligned with the regulatory approval. These firms had advertised crypto and and had offered the services...
Crypto New Casualty – Hodlnaut Sacks 80% Of Personnel Due To Liquidity Crisis
Troubled Crypto lender Hodlnaut has laid off 80% of its employees and filed for judicial intervention in Singapore in a bid to decrease costs and stay afloat. On Friday, Hodlnaut, which offers cryptocurrency investment options in approved institutions with interest, disclosed liquidity issues. Hodlnaut confirmed that it ended the employment...
Nevermind The Bear: Developer Interest In Bitcoin Keeps Growing, New Study Shows
The market might be down, but developer interest in bitcoin isn’t. Since the all-time high almost a year ago, it has grown more than 8%, according to a recent study. Telstra Ventures’ data science team performed “health checks on 3 top blockchain ecosystems” and concluded that “open-source developers signal strength of web3 community.” The story here, though, is bitcoin. Which isn’t really part of the “web3 community,” but that’s a topic for another time.
Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Aug. 18, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Crypto Finance Coin (CTFC) on August 18, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CTFC/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Providing safe cryptocurrency investment solutions, Crypto Finance operates...
Top Companies Globally Pour $6 Billion Into Crypto And Blockchain Firms
The emergence of cryptocurrency and its technology has created a robust and attractive force over the past few years. With the high possibility of blockchain technology, a lot of the world’s giant companies have shown their interest. This is due to the enormous advantages and applications that come through...
Ethereum Miners To Freeze Liquidity Pool After Hard Fork
Several reactions have come from the crypto industry with the upcoming Ethereum upgrade, the Merge. The upgrade is expected to transit the Ethereum blockchain from using the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to that of Proof-of-Stake (PoS). This transition would change transaction validation processing from mining to staking. Hence, many people...
