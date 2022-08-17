Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
KFVS12
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
Secluded Illinois Cabin on the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest
Sometimes to figure out where you're going, you need to explore where you've been. There is history available to explore in southern Illinois at a secluded cabin that happens to sit along the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest. I found this interesting cabin hosted by Mary and Tim on...
KFVS12
Field Crop Day provides learning for Wiregrass Farmers
A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope.
KFVS12
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman.
KFVS12
Union County Fair kicks off with horse races, more events to follow this week
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - This week kicks off the 141st annual Union County Fair in Anna, Il. Locals watched horse harness racing on Saturday, followed by the racing show in the evening. More events will occur throughout this week, such as the queen pageant, concerts, rodeo and even the demolition...
KFVS12
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Trigg County Coroner: Texas man drowned in Lake Barkley. Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash. Reward of $5,000 offered in case of missing Sikeston woman.
KFVS12
Heartland organization looking for homeless solution
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A local group called, “Street Level” organized a meeting with State Senator Holly Rehder and Cape Girardeau City Mayor Stacy Kinder. Member Bridget Jackson has a human approach to the topic. She said, “If the circumstances are right. Any one of us could end up in a homeless situation. Because that type of situation doesn’t care what your income is, what your color is, what your sexual orientation is, what religion you follow.”
kbsi23.com
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State students bring more workers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) students returning to campus bring more workers to the Heartland. Mary Jane’s Manager Erica Kemp, said “You can hire people, you can train skill you can’t train personality, so I feel like we get a lot of students who have amazing personalities from SEMO for sure.”
KFVS12
Loved ones of missing Sikeston woman offering $5,000 reward
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The desperate search for a missing Sikeston woman continues more than year after her disappearance. Sergeant Tyler Rowe with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety said detectives need more information to help find Shyann Morrison, who disappeared over a year ago. Her loved ones are now...
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
Daily Register
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry
Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
KFVS12
Family offering cash reward for missing Sikeston woman
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion.
KFVS12
Some business owners concerned about recovery community center in downtown Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There’s growing concern in downtown Cape Girardeau involving a local community center and the crowds of people it’s bringing to Broadway. The We Do Recover Community Center sits in the 700 block of Broadway. According to the Gibson Center for Behavioral Change, the...
spotonillinois.com
Students suspended or expelled 17 times in a single school year in Steeleville Community Unit School District 138
Waterloo City Council met Aug. 1. Here is the agenda provided by the council: 1. Call to Order. 2. Roll Call. 3. Pledge of Allegiance. 4. Correction or Withdrawal of Agenda Items by Sponsor. 5. Approval of Minutes as Written or Amended. 6. Petitions by Citizens on Non-Agenda Items.... Posted...
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
kfmo.com
Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions
(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
carbondaletimes.com
Carbondale council approves new assisted living facility
The Carbondale City Council approved the final amended planned unit development plan for a new NeuroRestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St., even though construction has already been underway for several weeks. John Lenzini, city community development manager, told the council that the developer of the assisted living...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau organization looking for homeless solutions
Here are some signs that you may have a gas leak at your home. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion.
