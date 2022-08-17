Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Register
Investigation continues into death of Carbondale mayor's wife, Terri Henry
Authorities still aren't saying what caused last week's surprising death of Terri Henry, the wife of the mayor of Carbondale, but the circumstances remain the subject of an active state police investigation. Mayor John "Mike" Henry returned home Aug. 9, sometime after that evening's city council meeting, to find his...
Secluded Illinois Cabin on the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest
Sometimes to figure out where you're going, you need to explore where you've been. There is history available to explore in southern Illinois at a secluded cabin that happens to sit along the Trail of Tears in Shawnee Forest. I found this interesting cabin hosted by Mary and Tim on...
Mother is the 3rd person to die after Missouri home exploded
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — A young mother is the third member of her family to die in a gas explosion at her Missouri home, authorities said Friday. Myranda Gale Golden, 22, was hurt Monday when her home in the far southern Missouri town of Wyatt erupted in flames. She was taken to a burn unit in Memphis, Tennessee, for treatment. Wyatt is about 130 miles (280 kilometers) northeast of Memphis. The Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri said in a news release that it was notified Friday that she had died. She was the mother of a 3-year-old who died Thursday and her significant other, Corey Coleman, died in the immediate aftermath of the blast.
KFVS12
2022 American Legion Legacy Run to stop in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The second day of the 2022 American Legion Legacy Run will conclude with an official stop at Four Rivers Harley Davidson in Paducah, where riders will spend the night. According to a release, more than 275 motorcyclists will pass through seven states from August 21-25 to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbsi23.com
Free lawyer services in Carbondale, IL
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Imagine getting a lawyer’s services for free. That’s something you don’t hear often, but it’s a reality for the people of Carbondale. Every month, the Carbondale Public Library provides this free service. “We are doing the Lawyer in the Library and...
KFVS12
Missing person search ends as Johnson County man found dead
MADISON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities in Madison County have confirmed a southern Illinois man who went missing last night has been found dead. The Madison County dispatch tells KFVS that 43-year-old Jason Blair, from Johnson County, Ill., was found dead. Blair reportedly left Johnson County, Ill. on Wednesday. Authorities...
KFVS12
Madison Co. authorities searching for missing man
Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 shooting. Third death confirmed in Wyatt, Mo. house explosion. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The Mississippi Co. coroner confirmed the death of...
You Probably Shouldn’t Climb this 100 Foot Fire Tower in Missouri
I will admit that it's tempting and likely worth the climb, but you probably shouldn't adventure to the top of an old 100-foot fire lookout tower that I found in Missouri. The 100-foot fire lookout tower in question is located near Perryville, Missouri. I saw someone on the Missouri sub-Reddit that shared pictures of a sunrise from up there. Very nice I must admit.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Firefighters train on former bank building in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were taking advantage of an opportunity to get in some training over this weekend. They were able to train on various scenarios utilizing an empty structure within the City of Cape Girardeau. Fire crews were able to train...
KFVS12
Woman accused of punching Perryville officer
A missing Sikeston woman's family is offering a $5,000 reward in the search for her. Students at Southeast Missouri State are providing businesses with more employees. Marshall Co. names baseball field in honor of Preston Cope. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Marshall County High School named its baseball field after...
KFVS12
A Hamilton star with Wisconsin ties
An organization in Cape Girardeau is looking for solutions to combat homelessness. A woman was arrested in Cape Girardeau County for allegedly running over her boyfriend. Illinois State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that sent one person to the hospital. 3-year-old dies from injuries from house explosion. Updated: 2...
Anna, Illinois, Named One Of The 15 Cities In America To ‘Stay Far Away From’
Everyone has places they refuse to visit or want to stay far away from for one reason or another. Today we are looking at a popular article released by Ranker. It looks at places you should allegedly stay very far away from. Sadly for Illinois, they have a town on this list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Southeast Missouri State students bring more workers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) students returning to campus bring more workers to the Heartland. Mary Jane’s Manager Erica Kemp, said “You can hire people, you can train skill you can’t train personality, so I feel like we get a lot of students who have amazing personalities from SEMO for sure.”
KFVS12
Overturned semi closes road in Jackson, Mo.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) – An overturned semitruck, with a fully-loaded trailer, closed Lee Avenue in Jackson on Friday morning between Jackson Boulevard and Rubbermaid. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department asked drivers to find an alternate route and to avoid the area. The fire department says cleanup should last...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau authorities searching for hit-and-run suspect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department is searching for the suspect in a recent hit-and-run. CGPD Corporal Ryan Droege says the incident occurred at 7:22 p.m. on Friday, August 19. A child was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Ranney and Elm Street. The...
KFVS12
Anna-Jonesboro soccer field renamed to honor coach killed in crash
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) -Community members and loved ones came together to honor a young man in a Memorial Alumni Soccer Game today in Anna. AJ’s assistant soccer coach and alumni, Derek Harvell, passed away in January from a car crash. Friends and family gathered today as the AJ high school field was renamed and dedicated in Derek’s honor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kbsi23.com
2 dead, 8 injured injured after house explosion in Wyatt
WYATT, Mo. (KBSI) – Two people died and eight others were injured after a house exploded in Wyatt on Monday, August 15. A three-year-old girl died Aug. 18 from her injuries. Her father Corey Coleman also died from his injuries. The mother and a 6-month-old baby are in critical...
kfmo.com
Chester Bridge Project Width Restrictions
(Perryville, MO) The Chester Bridge project is still in the rehabilitation stage and it currently involves width restrictions. MODOT Area Engineer, Chris Crocker, says they'll remove those restrictions for one weekend while they perform repairs to the current bridge so it will last when construction of the new bridge takes place.
KFVS12
Man arrested after chase in Ballard County, Ky.
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A LaCenter man accused of driving at a high-rate of speed and endangering others on a Kevil road was arrested Wednesday night, August 18. According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Joe Ed Scott around 8:45 p.m. after observing him allegedly driving at a high-rate of speed.
KFVS12
Woman arrested on vehicle assault charges in Cape Girardeau
During her brave fight against cancer, Ella received 48 life-saving units of blood. SIU-C School of Aviation Interim Director José Ruiz highlights the university's program on National Aviation Day & what heights the industry will soar to next. The Breakfast Show Too headlines 8/19. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Comments / 0