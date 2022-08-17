'It's not lost on me how special it is.' Rem Bakamus has savored opportunities at Gonzaga, Baylor, Arizona

Read full article on original website
Shoppers thinking twice about using self-checkouts in WashingtonJ.R. HeimbignerWashington State
Fun Activities in Spokane, Washington that will help kids stay cool in the heatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
Spokane Children’s TheatreLefty GravesSpokane, WA
3 free, fun Activities to do in SpokaneJ.R. HeimbignerSpokane, WA
Recruiting updates: The latest on Gonzaga's top prospects
The NCAA has official periods for recruiting, but that doesn’t mean a high school player can up and commit with a program anytime they want to. That said, here’s the latest on a handful of Gonzaga prospects: Kaden Cooper (Class of 2023) Forward, 6-foot-5, 180 lbs. Status: Down to 10 schools, ...
KXLY
Gonzaga women’s basketball coach Lisa Fortier named to third HOF
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga women’s basketball head coach Lisa Fortier was named to the Butte College Hall of Fame this week, marking her third HOF induction in the last two years. Fortier was also honored at Cal State Monterey Bay and Place High School in 2020. “I am...
KREM
Starting lineups, non-conference schedule, and Gonzaga to the Big East rumors | Locked on Zags
Mark Few will have plenty of options to craft a Gonzaga starting lineup during the season, which includes a tough non-conference schedule. Plus, Big East rumors.
Latest Thoughts On Gonzaga Recruiting
With the school year underway the world of college basketball recruiting shifts its focus and enters a new phase. On this episode Dan Dickau shares his thoughts on where Gonzaga sits with several top recruits and outlines what Zag fans need to be watching for in the near future. Make ...
KHQ Right Now
Prep football: Rigby runs roughshod over Coeur d'Alene; Lakeland opens up winner
Brady Packer caught two touchdown passes from Luke Flowers and the defending Idaho 5A state champion Rigby Trojans beat the Coeur d'Alene Vikings 24-0 in the season opener for both teams at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on the campus of the University of Montana on Friday. Rigby's defense created four turnovers, including...
nbcrightnow.com
Spokane ranked No. 5 in climate-friendly cities to live
(The Center Square) – Spokane is ranked the fifth best place to live in the United States for low climate change risk and having an action plan to combat pollution. The second largest city in Washington was given the climate-resilient ranking by Quicken Loans, a national mortgage lender. The company said data for the study was obtained from numerous sources related to livability, including the housing price index.
‘Dream come true’: 4 News Now welcomes evening news anchor Kirstin O’Connor
4 News Now ushers in a new era in evening news, welcoming veteran anchor Kirstin O’Connor to the team.
It’s a slow start to peach season on Green Bluff
SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s a few weeks later than normal, but peach season is finally kicking off on Green Bluff. Consistent rain and cooler weather earlier this summer delayed the growing season, but you can start to get your hands on juicy peaches this weekend. That said, we...
yaktrinews.com
State resources called to wildfire in Eastern Washington
EWAN, Wash. (AP) — State fire resources have been sent to help fight a fire burning east of Ritzville, Washington, near the unincorporated town of Ewan. The Wagner Road Fire started around 2 p.m. Thursday and by Thursday evening had burned about 1.25 square miles (3.2 square kilometers) in crops and rangeland, according to a written statement from Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste.
KHQ Right Now
Hot temperatures through the weekend
One more day of triple digit temperatures in Spokane! Daytime high temperatures will remain in the upper 90s throughout the weekend. For the beginning of the work week, a system change will drop high temperatures into the low 90s. Spokane air quality is moderate this morning as is much of the region including the North Idaho Panhandle. It definitely still feels like August!
Road construction begins Monday on Highway 53 near Hauser
HAUSER, Idaho — Idaho and Washington drivers will see delays on US Highway 53 near Hauser starting next week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD), drivers will see speed limits reduced on Highway 53 starting Monday, Aug. 22, from the Washington state line to Rathdrum, as crews work on the highway to add a center left turn lane. Two lanes will remain open through construction.
FOX 28 Spokane
You could see the Northern Lights in Spokane tonight
If you’ve never seen the Northern Lights, tonight could be your chance. NOAA’s space weather prediction center is issuing a strong geomagnetic storm watch through tomorrow, which means people in the northern United States, as far south as Oregon, have a very good chance at catching a glimpse.
Spokane man at center of Silver Alert found in south-central Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane County man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found in south-central Idaho. Gerald Krug, 78, was reported missing Thursday out of Otis Orchards. He was found near Challis, Idaho. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said he is safe and his family has been contacted. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply
As more people migrate to Idaho, counties like Ada and Kootenai are seeing the effects of the rising population on the areas’ already diminishing water sources. Whether water is coming from groundwater sources like aquifers or surface water sources like rivers and reservoirs, local officials say Idaho’s water is being used faster than it can […] The post Exploding population boom in Idaho is affecting domestic water supply appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
nspiremagazine.com
Canfield Mountain – Coeur d’Alene, ID
The views! The whole way up is filled with views, and they just get better and better the more you climb. It’s a good workout as well, and you’ll feel very accomplished at the end. What was most noteworthy?. The views at the top are spectacular! It’s a...
KHQ Right Now
B-52 Bombers are in Spokane for the first time in more than a decade
Fairchild Air Force Base is hosting four B-52 Bombers until Aug. 19. It's the first time the bombers have been in Spokane in more than a decade. They're visiting the base to perform ACE exercises, which are meant to improve performance in contested environments.
q13fox.com
Snohomish County man sentenced to life in prison in Idaho following multi-state manhunt
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - A Snohomish County man who led police on a manhunt in Washington, Idaho and Montana was sentenced to life in prison on Friday. 30-year-old Jesse Spitzer pled guilty to more than a dozen charges, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery, KHQ-TV reported. Spitzer was considered armed and dangerous, and was wanted for crimes in Washington and Idaho, before being into custody in Montana.
Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe will spend 40 years in prison. Judge Michael Price handed down the sentence Friday, nearly five years after the shooting. Caleb Shape opened fire at the rural high school in September 2017, killing 15-year-old Sam Strahan and injuring three girls. For the past week, doctors, witnesses, Sharpe’s family and victims have...
inlander.com
Local leaders need to first restore law and order, then tackle much-needed reforms
Community safety is one reason we have a government, but across Washington state governments are failing to provide this basic service. For crime and safety, Spokane, for example, is ranked in the bottom 3 percent of U.S. cities, according to data compiled by neighborhoodscout.com. Total crime in Spokane is 145 percent above the national average. Property crime is 163 percent above the national average, and violent crime is 55 percent higher. In Spokane, the murder and assault rates are twice the Washington state average, all according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. These aren't just statistics; they're signs of a weakening community.
South Hill Grill to close at the end of October before Chick-fil-A takeover
SPOKANE, Wash. — South Hill Grill will officially close at the end of October, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. According to the post, customers originally thought that the restaurant would close at the end of the month. The page says that they will be serving customers until the end of October before the construction of the new Chick-fil-A at the location on East 29th Avenue.
