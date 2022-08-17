'It's not lost on me how special it is.' Rem Bakamus has savored opportunities at Gonzaga, Baylor, Arizona

Community safety is one reason we have a government, but across Washington state governments are failing to provide this basic service. For crime and safety, Spokane, for example, is ranked in the bottom 3 percent of U.S. cities, according to data compiled by neighborhoodscout.com. Total crime in Spokane is 145 percent above the national average. Property crime is 163 percent above the national average, and violent crime is 55 percent higher. In Spokane, the murder and assault rates are twice the Washington state average, all according to the FBI Uniform Crime Report. These aren't just statistics; they're signs of a weakening community.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO