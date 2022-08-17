What are the things you think you’ll see in a soccer game? Passes, headers, clearances? Probably some goals? As you settled in to watch Union Omaha host North Carolina FC in USL League One on Saturday night, would they have included goalkeeper Kevin Piedrahita scoring from his own box? Would you have expected that, at any point? What about in the first minute? Piedrahita collected the ball inside Omaha’s box a few seconds into the game, and went long with a punt. And we’re talking long: the ball went past all 20 field players, an attempt to feed striker Corey Hertzog that Piedrahita...

OMAHA, NE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO