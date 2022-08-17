ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Register Citizen

Neighborhood notes: Greenwich to hold Westchester Airport meeting; nurses graduate from oncology fellowship

Greenwich residents who want information about the future of Westchester County Airport are invited to attend an “open conversation” about what is “On the Horizon.”. Two meetings are planned: at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center in Chappaqua, N.Y., and at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Harvest Time Church at 1338 King St. in Greenwich.
connecticuthistory.org

A Busy Airfield in Bethany

In 1920, a small airplane landed in a flat, open field one mile north of Bethany Center in Connecticut. It was a field conveniently located near the center of the state with enough clearance to allow a small airplane to take off and land in relative safety. Two years later, Harris Whittemore Jr. of Naugatuck, recognizing the commercial potential of the area, purchased the land and began building an airfield. What pilots first called Bethany Field, later became Bethany Airport, one of the earliest private airports in New England.
BETHANY, CT
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me there’s a lot to choose from throughout the Sound right now. School to slot sized bass have been blitzing on small bait during most mornings and evenings. There is a plethora of different bait out there, but as long as you match the hatch, you should be in good shape. Anglers looking for bigger bass are doing well drifting eels, GTs, and some large plugs through the local reefs and rips. If you’re having a hard time finding the fish, the always proven tube and worm has been a great producer/fishfinder. The fluking should start to wane shortly, but anglers dropping green and white bucktails tipped with Gulp are still reporting some consistent catches.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

2022 Oktoberfest celebrations and fall beer festivals in Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer waves goodbye, it's time to look ahead to fall activities. Beer festivals and Oktoberfest celebrations are on the calendar in September and October, with events all over Connecticut. Brass City Brew & 'Que at Waterbury's Library Park...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
WESTPORT, CT
fox61.com

Weekend happenings around Connecticut, August 19-21

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend may be bad for outdoor plants with the lack of rain but it'll be great for those with outdoor plans!. Across the state, festivals are being held this weekend to celebrate food, culture, and the arts!. Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters:. The Hartford...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Drought causing concern for Guilford's Bishop's Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's farms and orchards are already being impacted by the dry drought conditions the state is facing. The crispy conditions have resulted in the waterline in the primary irrigation pond for Bishop's Orchards in Guilford being down approximately four to five feet from where it typically is.
GUILFORD, CT
fox61.com

How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Eastern CT towns urging water conservation as drought continues

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Worsening drought in hard-hit eastern Connecticut has prompted town and water officials to issue mandatory conservation measures. The Little River, a primary water source for Putnam, is at its lowest level since 1966, according to Brian Lynch, the superintendent...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

SCSU Student Shot in New Haven

A Southern Connecticut State University student was shot in New Haven Thursday night and has been released from the hospital, according to school officials. School officials said police from the university and New Haven are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Fitch and Blake streets in which a Southern student was shot late Thursday night.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Branford Swears in Five Newly Hired Firefighters

Branford Fire Department has sworn in five newly hired firefighters. Family, firefighters, fire commissioners and friends joined local officials and Branford Fire Department leaders for a swearing-in ceremony held during a special meeting of the Branford’s Board of Fire Commissioners, Branford Fire Headquarters on Tuesday, Aug.16. The new hires...
BRANFORD, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: ‘Jersey Shore’ stars film scenes in Stamford; Bill and Hillary Clinton spotted while dining out

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… “Jersey Shore” stars Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino were spotted shooting a scene last weekend at The Wheel restaurant at The Village in Stamford. Anchoring The Village is Greenwich resident Brent Montgomery's Wheelhouse, launched in 2018 in partnership with TV personality Jimmy Kimmel.
GREENWICH, CT
NewsTimes

After Norwalk rejected proposal, what’s next for Schoolhouse Academy?

NORWALK — Parents interested in sending their children to the new Schoolhouse Academy at the LaKota Oaks conference center are holding out hope the private school alternative will still open in the city. “We are disappointed, but Schoolhouse will continue to fight as long as it takes,” Carlo Schiattarella,...
NORWALK, CT
NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT

